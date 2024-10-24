Ladies Day outfits we love: looks for a day at the races

When it comes to style, not many dates in your diary demand more effort than a day at the races. You can often feel a bit limited for weddings, depending on the dress code, but an event like Ladies Day is when you can really have some fun with fashion.

Ladies Day celebrates women and glamorous style and normally there will be a competition for best dressed at race meetings like Royal Ascot, the Cheltenham Festival and the Grand National.

It's a day dedicated to wearing your finery and if you're wondering what to wear to the races, the first step is to establish the dress code of the enclosure your tickets are for. This can range from the Royal Enclosure at Ascot, where women strictly must wear a hat or headpiece, and shoulder straps have to be a minimum width of 1 inch (2.5cm), to much more relaxed dress codes elsewhere.

If you're looking for inspiration, we've looked through the archives to find some of our favourite looks. This isn't a day for jeans and trainers. You'll see dresses, jumpsuits, trouser suits and coat dresses are all popular, as are heels, hats, headpieces and fascinators.

Not all of these outfits were worn on Ladies Day, but they would all be appropriate for the occasion. And it would be remiss of us not to start with the royal family. They all love a day out at the races!

Ladies Day outfits: looks for a day at the races

Princess of Wales

Princess Catherine always looks elegant, but some of her very best outfits have been when she's attending Royal Ascot. This is our all-time favourite. The high neckline, the brown and white polka dot print, the perfectly angled hat - it's a classic look that would top any best dressed list.

Zara Tindall

Zara Tindall is a horseracing regular and she's mastered the art of dressing for the occasion over the years. This houndstooth coat looks beautiful paired with burgundy accessories. Ideal for chillier days, it's proof that cosy outfits can be stylish too.

Duchess Sophie

Duchess Sophie has worn two flowing wide-leg all-in-ones, both by Emilia Wickstead to Royal Ascot over the years. This navy option features a flattering V-neckline and a waist-cinching belt and it would make a stylish alternative to the best wedding guest dresses.

Queen Camilla

A skirt suit is a smart choice for the races, as Queen Camilla proved when she attended Ladies Day at Epsom Downs Racecourse. The scalloped edge of the jacket is a nice touch, and the feathered trilby hat has a pastel blue band that perfectly matches the rest of her outfit. It's all in the detail!

Princess Anne

We love a trip down memory lane and this unexpected look on Princess Anne for a Ladies Day at Royal Ascot back in the Eighties is blooming beautiful. The cropped jacket and pencil skirt are a great deviation from a dress, plus the sash belt and hat pulls the colour scheme together.

Carole Middleton

Red is a very striking choice for Ladies Day, as Carole Middleton proved here. It's the kind of colour that can feel a bit too bold for a wedding, but standing out from the crowd is the name of the game at the races.

Meghan Markle

This outfit on Meghan Markle for her visit to Royal Ascot was very My Fair Lady. A shirt dress is a sophisticated option and is proof that sometimes the simplest ensembles are the best.

Leopard print

Who says you can't take a walk on the side when attending the races? Leopard print can look so elegant when styled correctly, so lean into leopard to be first past the post.

Monochrome

If bright colours and statement prints are your worst nightmare, you'll never go too far with a black-and-white colour scheme. Dame Helen Mirren showed us how it's done here. We love her pearls and oversized hat!

Trousers

A dress might be your first thought when deciding what to wear for Ladies Day, but a pair of wide leg trousers will feel fresh and modern. British fashion designer Amanda Wakeley styled hers with a chic longline shirt and a tassel trim belt. Note the clever leg-elongating stripe down the side of these trousers.

Neutrals

When planning what to wear for Ladies Day, ask yourself 'what colour suits me' and don't rule out neutrals as an option. A toned-down outfit allows you to experiment with accessories, nails or lip colour.

Polka dots

This isn't the first polka dot entry on this list, and it isn't going to be the last. Maybe it's because they make us think about Julia Roberts going to the polo in Pretty Woman, but there's something about spots that just oozes old-school glamour.

Trouser suit

Heading to the races is a great time to try a trouser suit. Not only will it match the formality of the day, but still have a sense of fun, the beauty of investing in a co-ord is that you can mix and match both pieces, meaning endless new outfit combinations in your wardrobe.

Maxi dress

Midis have been hugely popular in the last few years, but a floor-length maxi dress is totally an option for the races, as Sophie Winkleman reminds us. The plunging V-neckline balances out the skirt perfectly, and the strawberry print is, quite simply, delicious.

Headband

Finding the right hat or headpiece is a huge decision, and a popular option in recent years has been headbands. You can find some really incredible styles available now to perfectly match your outfit, so if you haven't got a head for hats, it doesn't rule you out of Ladies Day.

Jumpsuit

Back in 2017, Royal Ascot started to allow jumpsuits in the Royal Enclosure, and racegoers have been making the most of this new rule ever since. Jumpsuits are such an easy solution to dressing dilemmas, plus the wrap neckline and flowy silhouette of this magenta style is making us want to copy Charlotte Hawkins.

Match with a friend

Heading to Ladies Day with a friend? Swap style notes and co-ordinate your outfits, and you'll make double the impact. It doesn't have to match perfectly - a similar colour scheme like black and white will do the trick.

Statement hat

Just because fascinators and headbands have dominated in recent years, don't be too shy to try a hat. Let's face it, how often do you get to wear a hat? We say pick the boldest colour you can find and wear it with confidence!

Florals

Every single one of these outfits could have been florals. The occasion really lends itself to wearing beautiful blooms! This printed dress on Princess Beatrice was particularly memorable, but you can of course try 3D florals on your headpiece instead.

Vintage

The pomp and circumstance of a day at the races does almost feel like you could be in a bygone era. Anyone left standing on the bandstand at Royal Ascot singing Sweet Caroline after all the races have finished will tell you that! Embrace the drama and opt for gloves, veiled hats and retro fit and flare silhouettes.

Long sleeves

Long-sleeved dresses are practical in two ways - you won't have to worry about how wide your straps are, and they're that bit warmer. You know what the good old British weather is like - it's always likely there will be a chill in the air!

White lace dress

White lace dresses might be an absolute no-go if you're a guest at a wedding, but you can wear all the bridal-inspired pieces you want for a day at the races! Lady Kitty Spencer has championed this trend at Royal Ascot, and it's well worth considering.

Grass-friendly heels

Unless you're lucky enough to have a space in one of the royal carriages, you have to face facts: a day at the races is a day on your feet. Not to point out the obvious, but there's a lot of grass around, and the last thing you want is to slowly sink into said grass as you stand there hoping to look elegant. Blocky heels and wedges will work, and the lower your heels, the happier your feet will be. Trust us!

Pink for ladies day

Barbie pink might feel like an obvious choice for Ladies Day, but we say head to toe fuchsia, hot pink or cerise will always be a welcome choice.

Ready for rain

You have to be prepared for all the elements when heading to the races, and the late Queen Elizabeth showed us how chic a cape raincoat and an occasion hat can look together back in 2007.

Pastels

Softer shades like pale blue and lilac are a really pretty option, and this blue pussybow dress on Kate Middleton's mother Carole should offer you all the inspiration you need.

Beret

Still not convinced by hats and headbands? Plenty of the style sets have opted for a jaunty little beret in the last few years. There's something impossibly chic and Parisian about going down this route, and the veil only adds to the drama.

Boater hat

A straw hat with a flat crown, and a boater will offer the perfect full stop to any occasion dress. Wearing them at an angle is a must.

Novelty hat

When we say the most important thing is to have fun with fashion when heading to Ladies Day, we really mean it. Over the years we've seen hats in the shape of flags, a full English breakfast and an ice cream cone, but the subtle little horses on Carrie Johnson's hat is a nice nod to the occasion.

Metallics

Metallics certainly fall within the realms of good etiquette when it comes to Ladies Day attire. Gold and silver might feel more appropriate for an evening event than a day out, but it's all in how you accessorise it.

Nautical but nice

The nautical trend is never too far from the runways, and the navy and white colour palette works perfectly for a day at the races. No doubt you can throw a stripe or two in there as well.

Coatdress

A coat dress is an investment piece that you'll forever want to wear for weddings and days at the races. If you're a longtime fan of Ladies Day, it's time to invest in a piece you'll pull out of your wardrobe year after year. Elizabeth Hurley made a serious case for pale pink being your colour of choice here.