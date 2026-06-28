Sara Davies bold linen blazer is the most stylish way to wear tailoring this summer

Sara Davies always looks great, and her stylish wardrobe manages to toe the line perfectly between smart and fun. The star loves a classic design but in a bold colour or print, and she’s done it again with a fresh teal blazer.

The entrepreneur showed off her colour pop piece while on This Morning earlier this week, and the aqua-hued look was so striking. Sara’s jacket was by British label, Holland Cooper, and she layered it over a bright white camisole to create a chic look that can easily be emulated for a day at the office, a shopping trip, or even to just sharpen up the school run.

The teal tone is bright yet very wearable and ticks off one of spring/summer's key fashion colour trends for 2026 nicely, and if you love the look as much as we do, you can shop the very same blazer as well as some similar buys below.

(Image credit: Shutterstock / Ken McKay / ITV)

Every capsule wardrobe should include a blazer, as a tailored jacket has the ability to work with pretty much any outfit and always brings extra polish to your look.

Although bright, Sara's choice of rich teal blue feels a little softer than some shouty shades like pink or yellow, and can buddy up nicely with a wide range of colours and prints. To keep things classic, wear yours over a fresh white basic like the star, or for a little more oomph, pop your tailored layer over a floral dress or a polka dot blouse.