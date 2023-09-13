Queen Letizia of Spain looks incredible in Barbie pink pantsuit featuring the blazer of dreams

Queen Letizia of Spain channelled serious Barbie vibes in this gorgeous pink suit

Queen Letizia of Spain pink suit
Queen Letizia of Spain stunned in a pretty pink trouser suit as she attended the UNICEF Spain Awards, teaming the designer Barbie-esque pieces with a pair of slingback heels from one of her go-to Spanish labels. 

As Queen Letizia of Spain attended the UNICEF Spain Awards in Madrid last week, the ultra fashionable European Royal wowed in a bubblegum pink suit by Boss, leaving royal fashion fans swooning. 

Queen Letizia, who is Honorary President of UNICEF Spain, regularly impresses with her elegant and super regal outfit choices. 

Queen Letizia of Spain pink suit

From her Parisian chic look consisting of Breton stripes and cigarette trousers and her dressed-down latte linen suit to her sapphire blue and white bardot dress, the Spanish Queen, who shares daughters Princess Leonor, Princess of Asturias and Infanta Sofia with King Felipe, is one of the most admired royal fashion icons in the world.

Queen Letizia of Spain pink suit

Queen Letizia paired the Boss Jocalua Relax-Fit Crepe Jacket in Light Pink with the coordinating Tapia Regular-Fit Crepe Trousers in Light Pink. 

As for shoes, it was the classic-looking Carrie 55 Dusty Nude Patent Leather Slingback Pumps by Isabel Abdo, while she kept things simple and fresh with a crisp white Silk Cap Sleeve Blouse by Carolina Herrera beneath her blazer.

Queen Letizia of Spain pink suit

The former journalist chose diamonds when it came to her earrings of choice, proudly wearing her sparkling Double Daga earrings by Gold&Roses, which are priced at a cool €2,790 (around £2,398) thanks to their 18kt white gold design with delicate diamonds. 

Reiss
Reiss Marina Single Breasted Blazer

RRP: £250 | This pastel pink single breasted blazer with single button detailing and a super smart fit is perfect for replicating Queen Letizia's look and will no doubt be an investment piece worn for years if pastels are your vibe. 

Queen Letizia of Spain pink suit
Reiss Marina Wide Leg Split Hem Trousers

RRP: £150 | Team the delicate Marina pink blazer with these coordinating wide leg trousers. Super flattering and perfect worn as a duo or as a stand alone piece. 

Whistles white blouse - Queen Letizia of Spain pink suit
Whistles Frill Sleeve Top

RRP: £69 | Perfect for pairing with statement blazers or coordinating suits, this simple cap-sleeve blouse with a flattering V-neck and central button details is a capsule wardrobe essential for smart dressing. 

