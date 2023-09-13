Queen Letizia of Spain looks incredible in Barbie pink pantsuit featuring the blazer of dreams
Queen Letizia of Spain channelled serious Barbie vibes in this gorgeous pink suit
Queen Letizia of Spain stunned in a pretty pink trouser suit as she attended the UNICEF Spain Awards, teaming the designer Barbie-esque pieces with a pair of slingback heels from one of her go-to Spanish labels.
- Queen Letizia of Spain wowed in a pink Boss blazer and trouser suit as she attended the UNICEF Spain Awards on September 7th.
- Royal fans hailed her the 'queen of suits' as she rocked the pastel pieces along with a pair of slingback heels by Isabel Abdo.
- In other royal news, the Princess of Wales was a vision in deep blue as she wore a chic trouser suit and seriously gorgeous curtain bangs for an official prison visit.
As Queen Letizia of Spain attended the UNICEF Spain Awards in Madrid last week, the ultra fashionable European Royal wowed in a bubblegum pink suit by Boss, leaving royal fashion fans swooning.
Queen Letizia, who is Honorary President of UNICEF Spain, regularly impresses with her elegant and super regal outfit choices.
From her Parisian chic look consisting of Breton stripes and cigarette trousers and her dressed-down latte linen suit to her sapphire blue and white bardot dress, the Spanish Queen, who shares daughters Princess Leonor, Princess of Asturias and Infanta Sofia with King Felipe, is one of the most admired royal fashion icons in the world.
Queen Letizia paired the Boss Jocalua Relax-Fit Crepe Jacket in Light Pink with the coordinating Tapia Regular-Fit Crepe Trousers in Light Pink.
As for shoes, it was the classic-looking Carrie 55 Dusty Nude Patent Leather Slingback Pumps by Isabel Abdo, while she kept things simple and fresh with a crisp white Silk Cap Sleeve Blouse by Carolina Herrera beneath her blazer.
The former journalist chose diamonds when it came to her earrings of choice, proudly wearing her sparkling Double Daga earrings by Gold&Roses, which are priced at a cool €2,790 (around £2,398) thanks to their 18kt white gold design with delicate diamonds.
RRP: £250 | This pastel pink single breasted blazer with single button detailing and a super smart fit is perfect for replicating Queen Letizia's look and will no doubt be an investment piece worn for years if pastels are your vibe.
RRP: £150 | Team the delicate Marina pink blazer with these coordinating wide leg trousers. Super flattering and perfect worn as a duo or as a stand alone piece.
