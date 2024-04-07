This 'ultra flattering' new everyday shapewear is giving SKIMS a run for its money, and costs fraction of the price
Magisculpt’s range of light control bodysuits are perfect for helping you feel supported and confident every day
SKIMS and Spanx might rule the roost when it comes to shapewear for occasions, but how do you go about getting that smoothing effect in everyday life (and still be able to breathe)?
The team at Magisculpt are the brains behind the black ‘lose up to an inch’ swimsuit (currently reduced to just £13.50, was £45) – as well as the vibrant floral tankini that made it on to our best tummy control swimsuits list for this summer. And now Simply Be has launched Magisculpt’s range of light control bodysuits that will look amazing with everything from denim to tailoring.
One happy customer posted on the Simply Be website: "I love this range! I sized up and am glad I did. It’s a bit tight to get on but ultra flattering once on."
The Smoothing Bodysuit Collection boasts three cuts: racer, t-shirt and square neck, each of which is available in four colours - latte, coffee, black and white. There’s a very SKIMS-esque feel to the simple figure-flattering cuts, seamless designs and delicious shades, but the good news is that whilst SKIMS and Spanx compression bodysuits will set you back around the £70 mark, prices at Simply Be start from just £17. There are even Bodysuit multipacks to save more money.
Shop Magisculpt's Smoothing Bodysuit Collection
RRP: £32 | Talk about getting two for the price of one! In classic black and white, these square neck vests will make layering up and styling your outfits really easy. The straps are wide enough to cover bra straps, and you get full brief coverage.
RRP: £17 | The racer neck shape is universally flattering, and this bodysuit features a high back and thong cut. Great for teaming with statement items like printed trousers and skirts. The leopard print trend is set to be huge this spring so why not start there?
The material moulds to your shape, and is designed to be worn all day long. It’s the ideal mix of feeling supported but still comfortable. No more having to count down the minutes until you can take off your shapewear when you get home!
The styles are available in an impressive size range - 10 to 30 - and we agree with Simply Be buyer Sophie Bromell, who says “The Magisculpt Smoothing Bodysuit range is not just shapewear; it’s the foundation to feeling good”.
We’ll be adding all three to our spring capsule wardrobe, wearing the t-shirt design with barrel leg jeans and the racer neck with the perfect pair of palm print trousers. Looking for tips on how to style a blazer? The Magisculpt square neck number is the solution to all your problems!
Caroline is Digital Fashion Editor (maternity cover) for woman&home, and has been a fashion writer and editor for ten years.
After graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent the last decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.
She has an encyclopedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under the radar labels. She’s originally from Liverpool, and outside of work, her great loves are leopard print and her lively but adorable cocker spaniel, Ghillie.
Kerrie Hughes
