This 'ultra flattering' new everyday shapewear is giving SKIMS a run for its money, and costs fraction of the price

SKIMS and Spanx might rule the roost when it comes to shapewear for occasions, but how do you go about getting that smoothing effect in everyday life (and still be able to breathe)?

The team at Magisculpt are the brains behind the black ‘lose up to an inch’ swimsuit (currently reduced to just £13.50, was £45) – as well as the vibrant floral tankini that made it on to our best tummy control swimsuits list for this summer. And now Simply Be has launched Magisculpt’s range of light control bodysuits that will look amazing with everything from denim to tailoring.

One happy customer posted on the Simply Be website: "I love this range! I sized up and am glad I did. It’s a bit tight to get on but ultra flattering once on."

The Smoothing Bodysuit Collection boasts three cuts: racer, t-shirt and square neck, each of which is available in four colours - latte, coffee, black and white. There’s a very SKIMS-esque feel to the simple figure-flattering cuts, seamless designs and delicious shades, but the good news is that whilst SKIMS and Spanx compression bodysuits will set you back around the £70 mark, prices at Simply Be start from just £17. There are even Bodysuit multipacks to save more money.

Shop Magisculpt's Smoothing Bodysuit Collection

Magisculpt 2 Pack Vest Bodysuits £32 at Simply Be RRP: £32 | Talk about getting two for the price of one! In classic black and white, these square neck vests will make layering up and styling your outfits really easy. The straps are wide enough to cover bra straps, and you get full brief coverage. Magisculpt Racer Vest Bodysuit £17 at Simply Be RRP: £17 | The racer neck shape is universally flattering, and this bodysuit features a high back and thong cut. Great for teaming with statement items like printed trousers and skirts. The leopard print trend is set to be huge this spring so why not start there? Magisculpt T-shirt Bodysuit £19 at Simply Be RRP: £19 | Is it a t-shirt? Is it a bodysuit? It’s the answer to all your wardrobe dilemmas! The double layer fabric, crew neckline and flattering little sleeves get full marks from us.

The material moulds to your shape, and is designed to be worn all day long. It’s the ideal mix of feeling supported but still comfortable. No more having to count down the minutes until you can take off your shapewear when you get home!

The styles are available in an impressive size range - 10 to 30 - and we agree with Simply Be buyer Sophie Bromell, who says “The Magisculpt Smoothing Bodysuit range is not just shapewear; it’s the foundation to feeling good”.

We’ll be adding all three to our spring capsule wardrobe, wearing the t-shirt design with barrel leg jeans and the racer neck with the perfect pair of palm print trousers. Looking for tips on how to style a blazer? The Magisculpt square neck number is the solution to all your problems!