These high street monogram sandals instantly reminded me of Louis Vuitton’s iconic footwear - I'm predicting a sell out

I'm always looking for affordable spring/summer staples that give a designer look for a budget price - and these River Island sandals remind me so much of Louis Vuitton's iconic monogrammed style.

While indulging in a timeless designer handbag can be justified as a treat, splashing out on an entire luxury wardrobe isn't the most purse-friendly of options. So I'm always on the hunt for budget-friendly designer lookalikes - and River Island has gone above and beyond with these chunky monogram dad sandals.

Coming in at a budget-friendly £38, the high street store's shoes encapsulate everything there is to love about Louis Vuitton's Sunset Flat Sandals. With their monogram print, chunky flat sole and trio of foot-supporting straps to ensure comfort and style all day long, the two styles are strikingly similar.

Shop Louis Vuitton Lookalike Sandals

LV Sunset Flat Comfort Sandals £965 at Louis Vuitton Blending comfort with luxury style, these flat 'Comfort Sandals' are a striking yet neutral-feeling shoe that will elevate any everyday look. Oozing sophistication, their brown colourway, chunky sole and gold embelishments are stunning. River Island Brown Chunky Monogram Dad Sandals £38 at River Island With a chunky flat sole, three foot-supporting straps and a stunning monogram pattern, plus similar gold embellishments on the straps, these lookalike sandals are a great designer alternative.

The River Island lookalikes are, of course, slightly different to the Louis Vuitton style but the feel of both of them, with their neutral brown tones, monogram pattern and comfortable 'dad' sandal style, is really similar - and with a saving of over £900 to be had, there's little room to complain.

Like many of Louis Vuitton's iconic pieces, its Comfort Sandals are made in Itay from the brand's luxurious patent canvas fabric. With an insole and padded straps, that fasten with handy velcro tabs, the LV sandals are super comfortable, yet the LV golden branding and monogram print ensure they're kept feeling luxe, sophisticated and effortlessly elegant. It's the best of both worlds - if you can afford the £965 price tag.

For those of us who are after something a little more affordable, there are only a handful of concessions to be made with the River Island lookalikes. They too are made from a canvas textile fabric, with a slight patent sheen coming from the protective coating that means you can simply wipe any spills off with a damp cloth so they don't stain. They also boast two straps that run over the top of the sandal, just like the Louis Vuitton pair, and these, alongside the supportive strap that cups the ankle in place, make sure your foot is secure and kept comfortable all day long.

The soles are where the differences come into play. The designer pair feature a sleek, black sole while the River Island pair have a chunkier platform that gives a more elevated feel with its canvas-coated look. This really emphasises the monogram print of the River Island pair and gives the lookalikes a much more statement feel. While it is different to the luxury style, it's a beautiful and luxe look in its own right.

woman&home digital fashion writer Molly Smith said of the lookalikes: "Although it might feel a tad early to start considering sandals, spring and summer are just around the corner. And if you've had your eye on these iconic Louis Vuitton sandals for a while now, these lookalikes are a brilliant option for the same style and feel."

She added, "Personally, I love a chunky sandal; they give you extra height without the discomfort of a stiletto heel, and you can wear them all day long without any complaints, what's not to love?"

Styling either pair of sandals is a breeze thanks to the neutral tones making up the busy monogram pattern. If you've already got your hands on a pair of leopard print ballet flats or trainers, you won't be daunted by styling these at all and throwing them on with a pair of your best comfortable jeans and a trench coat will make the ideal outfit for spring days where rain is threatening to fall even though the sun is working hard to warm you up.

When the weather does warm up, the sandals will look great with some denim shorts, a black midi skirt or your favourite white summer dress, with the busy pattern lending itself best to more neutral, plain outfits as they work as a statement piece to add a luxe, fun element into your wardrobe.