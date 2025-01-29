Katie Holmes has made me want to a add an oversized aviator coat to my wardrobe, pronto
I didn't think aviator coats were my thing, but now I've seen Katie Holmes looking cosy and effortlessly chic in hers, I want one in my clothing repertoire
If you've always thought aviator coats weren't for you, check out Katie Holmes looking cosy and effortlessly chic in hers - I guarantee you'll change your mind about them.
I have a weakness for coats, and usually when it comes to picking out a flattering winter coat, I'll opt for a fit-and-flare or a swing coat - anything that screams girly vintage. Although aviator coats are of the vintage persuasion, they've never been on my radar before - I'd dismissed them because I thought I wasn't a fan of the fit or fabric. They just weren't my thing.
That is, until I saw Katie Holmes wearing one of the most glorious coats I've ever seen. On her way to a Broadway appearance of Our Town, the actress was casually attired in jeans, a grey sweater and a cute beanie, but finishing the look was the maxi aviator coat of dreams - and now my coat repertoire is instantly shouting to have one added to its numbers.
Shop aviator coats
Perfect for layering, create a stylish oversized silhouette with this aviator option from boohoo. A cross between a classic flight jacket and a leather biker, this snug winter staple will pair with everything from high waisted jeans to a mini-skirt with boots.
Slightly more fitted than other aviator maxis, this leather-effect coat from Zara still has the same classic appeal. With side pockets concealed in the seam and contrast faux shearling lining, this is another standout option for any wardrobe.
Shop straight leg jeans
Low Loose are flattering low rise jeans inspired by early aughts style. The wide, straight leg offers versatile style, while the relaxed fit through the hip and thigh maximises comfort.
Super casual and also named 'Katie,' these jeans are an effortless, everyday slouchy style. Cut to a slouchy straight fit with a high waist, in an authentic blue wash, these are the comfort jeans your wardrobe needs.
Steal Katie's style
A simple, long-sleeve, round neck jumper knitted from merino wool, the padded shoulders add interest to the overall lines. The relaxed fit will go perfectly with the relaxed aesthetic of loose, straight leg jeans.
Thick and soft with a smooth lining, this hat will keep the warmth in. The oversized design pairs perfectly with an oversized aviator coat and relaxed fit jeans.
Katie completed her look with oversized shades and white trainers. Her shiny brown hair was slightly peeping out from under her beanie hat as she smiled for the cameras. Her entire ensemble is the ultimate in wardrobe staple must-haves, and it's also a style that's easily imitated.
I never thought I'd be swayed from my tried and tested, beloved style of coat that I've always worn, but Katie's aviator jacket really has changed my mind. I can't wait to hunt down the perfect one of my own, and mix my cold weather style up a little.
Lucy is a multi-award nominated writer and blogger with seven years' experience writing about entertainment, parenting and family life. Lucy worked as a freelance writer and journalist at the likes of PS and moms.com, before joining GoodtoKnow as an entertainment writer, and then as news editor. The pull to return to the world of television was strong, and she was delighted to take a position at woman&home to once again watch the best shows out there, and tell you why you should watch them too.
