Katie Holmes has made me want to a add an oversized aviator coat to my wardrobe, pronto

If you've always thought aviator coats weren't for you, check out Katie Holmes looking cosy and effortlessly chic in hers - I guarantee you'll change your mind about them.

I have a weakness for coats, and usually when it comes to picking out a flattering winter coat, I'll opt for a fit-and-flare or a swing coat - anything that screams girly vintage. Although aviator coats are of the vintage persuasion, they've never been on my radar before - I'd dismissed them because I thought I wasn't a fan of the fit or fabric. They just weren't my thing.

That is, until I saw Katie Holmes wearing one of the most glorious coats I've ever seen. On her way to a Broadway appearance of Our Town, the actress was casually attired in jeans, a grey sweater and a cute beanie, but finishing the look was the maxi aviator coat of dreams - and now my coat repertoire is instantly shouting to have one added to its numbers.

Shop aviator coats

boohoo Borg Trim Maxi Aviator Coat £73.60 (was £92.00) at boohoo Perfect for layering, create a stylish oversized silhouette with this aviator option from boohoo. A cross between a classic flight jacket and a leather biker, this snug winter staple will pair with everything from high waisted jeans to a mini-skirt with boots. Zara Zw Collection Double-Faced Coat £119.00 at Zara Slightly more fitted than other aviator maxis, this leather-effect coat from Zara still has the same classic appeal. With side pockets concealed in the seam and contrast faux shearling lining, this is another standout option for any wardrobe. Distressed Maxi Bonded Aviator £63.00 (was £126.00) at Debenhams The oversized maxi length of this coat gives the same dramatic flair as Katie's. The distressed faux leather is both stylish and edgy, while the plush faux fur lining is black rather than the classic cream. What you'll get is a versatile coat perfect for any occasion.

Shop straight leg jeans

Levi Low Loose Jeans £100.00 at Levis Low Loose are flattering low rise jeans inspired by early aughts style. The wide, straight leg offers versatile style, while the relaxed fit through the hip and thigh maximises comfort. Hush Katie Oversized Straight Leg Jeans £47.50 (was £85.00) at Hush Super casual and also named 'Katie,' these jeans are an effortless, everyday slouchy style. Cut to a slouchy straight fit with a high waist, in an authentic blue wash, these are the comfort jeans your wardrobe needs. Superdry Cult Mid Rise Baggy Jeans £44.99 at Superdry The perfect pair of jeans are a staple in any wardrobe, and these are probably some of the most versatile out there. The mid-rise fit is both flattering and comfortable, and they can be styled up or down to elevate any occasion.

Steal Katie's style

Padded-Shoulder Merino Jumper £97.00 at & Other Stories A simple, long-sleeve, round neck jumper knitted from merino wool, the padded shoulders add interest to the overall lines. The relaxed fit will go perfectly with the relaxed aesthetic of loose, straight leg jeans. Furtalk Knit Beanie Hat £16.99 at Amazon Thick and soft with a smooth lining, this hat will keep the warmth in. The oversized design pairs perfectly with an oversized aviator coat and relaxed fit jeans. Kate Spade Black Bleecker Large Tote £175.00 (was £250.00) at Kate Spade Another element of Katie's look includes a large black handbag - very similar to this one from Kate Spade. This designer tote bag is made from durable Saffiano leather and has plenty of room for your essentials.

Katie completed her look with oversized shades and white trainers. Her shiny brown hair was slightly peeping out from under her beanie hat as she smiled for the cameras. Her entire ensemble is the ultimate in wardrobe staple must-haves, and it's also a style that's easily imitated.

I never thought I'd be swayed from my tried and tested, beloved style of coat that I've always worn, but Katie's aviator jacket really has changed my mind. I can't wait to hunt down the perfect one of my own, and mix my cold weather style up a little.