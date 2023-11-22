Kate Middleton's favourite outdoorsy boots are a bargain right now and we're immediately buying some for winter

Kate Middleton' favourite outdoorsy boots are on sale for Black Friday right now, and we're definitely grabbing a pair while they're still available.

It is undeniable that the Princess of Wales has fantastic style, particularly when it comes to her winter footwear. She's usually sporting something rather fancy, like her favourite pump heels from Emmy London, or even a pair of Superga sneakers on a more casual day. She does have a favourite pair of outdoor walking boots from Berghaus, however, that are a bit outside of her usual style comfort zone - and we're dying to get our hands on some while they're on sale for Black Friday.

Kate has worn her Berghaus walking boots many times before, like that time she braved the snow in a full camo outfit, or the time she trudged through the cold, or even went abseiling in Wales in her Berghaus boots.

Because so many folks know that the Princess often sports - and therefore loves - these Berghaus walking boots, they're often sold out on multiple sites, and this Black Friday is proving to be no exception. However, we found a site where the boots have rare availability and are on sale for 35% off their original price, going from £185 to a mere £120!

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Berghaus Women's Supalite GORE-TEX Hiking Boot, Brown Visit Site RRP: Was £180, now £120 | Waterproof and breathable, these exact boots Kate Middleton owns will take you through all outdoor activities this winter. Berghaus Women's Hillwalker II Gore-Tex Waterproof Hiking Boots, Durable, Comfortable Shoes, Grey, 4 Visit Site RRP: £150 | Sturdy and chic for outdoors, these other boots from Berghaus are super practical for any winter sports. Berghaus Women's Fellmaster Ridge Gore-Tex Waterproof Hiking Boots Visit Site RRP: £169 | Also a great option from Berghaus, these suede boots are another great option for winter.

Although walking boots are great for colder climates, the Princess has also shown that walking boots are appropriate for a range of different weather conditions. In June 2019, Kate was once again seen in these exact same boots as she visited a sheep farm in Patterdale, north-west England - proving the versatility and durability of these boots that she wears so frequently.

These boots are perfect for pairing with jeans and a reliable waterproof jacket or cosy winter coat to create the perfect outdoorsy look this winter - and the weather continues to get colder, this sounds more appealing than ever.

Plus, not only are these boots practical for rocky and muddy terrain, but they're also great for all weather conditions. Whether you're on pursuit of your next hike through the mountains, or you're just out and about on a snowy day, these comfortable boots can carry you through it all - so it's best to stock up on the outdoor outfitters staple while they're on sale.