Courteney Cox spotted in this perfect winter warmer, her casual outfit formula is one I'll be wearing on repeat

The winter chill has certainly set in, making it the perfect time to action the best winter coat trends 2025. Spotted on set in New Jersey, Courteney Cox delivered the perfect winter capsule wardrobe inspiration in a long black puffer coat and simple straight leg jeans and boots, an outfit formula that never fails to hit the mark in the cooler months.

Courteney, who is directing the film Evil Genius, was snapped looking casual and cosy in the thick outerwear that carried plenty of padding to help the star handle those long stints in the winter air. The classic black colourway ensured that this coat wouldn't date, while the puffy silhouette may not be seen as traditionally 'flattering', I reckon Courteney is having the last laugh by being warm inside a well-insulated piece of outerwear.

A black puffer is a winter season classic. Don't get me wrong, I love a tailored wool coat, in fact I've seen some gorgeous Marks & Spencer coats this season that have really piqued my interest, but when the thermostat is sitting around the one degree mark, you best believe I am taking my puffer coat back out; because, the duvet coat, as it is often referred to, is the only outerwear that can match these plunging climes.

When possible, I often opt for a natural down or feather down stuffing, as I find it makes the coat breathable but very cosy, as opposed to warm and sweaty. Creating a perfectly balanced microclimate, somehow, once you have the perfect puffer and a great pair of boots, the great outdoors, even in minus numbers, isn't quite as bad.

A black winter puffer coat remains one of the smarter items you can invest in this season. A timeless design like Courteney Cox's coat can be revisited year after year, so even if you do splash out and spend a little bit more on down-feather filling, I promise you, you'll get your cost-per-wear from it.

When looking at a puffer coat, look for styles that have zip front fastenings, as the tight, interwoven zip teeth, especially if there is a placket behind or in front of the zip, will help to lock in the heat.

If you're looking for all-weather protection, then checking out if a puffer design is water-resistant or repellent is a wise idea, as this is the difference between soaking in rainfall or watching it roll off your coat, whilst you smuggly and cosily walk alone in a shower.

Courteney's casual but easily replicable outfit formula of straight-leg jeans, Chelsea boots and a black puffer is one you can certainly rely on always being in fashion, accessible and practical. Now that is good fashion sense.

