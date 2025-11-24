Courteney Cox spotted in this perfect winter warmer, her casual outfit formula is one I'll be wearing on repeat

The winter chill has certainly set in, making it the perfect time to action the best winter coat trends 2025. Spotted on set in New Jersey, Courteney Cox delivered the perfect winter capsule wardrobe inspiration in a long black puffer coat and simple straight leg jeans and boots, an outfit formula that never fails to hit the mark in the cooler months.

Courteney, who is directing the film Evil Genius, was snapped looking casual and cosy in the thick outerwear that carried plenty of padding to help the star handle those long stints in the winter air. The classic black colourway ensured that this coat wouldn't date, while the puffy silhouette may not be seen as traditionally 'flattering', I reckon Courteney is having the last laugh by being warm inside a well-insulated piece of outerwear.

When selecting a great puffer jacket, there are a few key factors to consider. While some can worry about the bulk a puffer coat adds to your frame, the easiest way to navigate this is to look for a more tailored or waisted style to ensure your frame is highlighted. Alternatively, you could use a belt over your coat to highlight your waist area. If, like Courteney, your primary concern is warmth, then look out for coats that are filled with downfeather, as this is warming and breathable, so you avoid any sweatiness that can occur with synthetic stuffings.

A puffer coat is the perfect winter warmer

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A black puffer is a winter season classic. Don't get me wrong, I love a tailored wool coat, in fact I've seen some gorgeous Marks & Spencer coats this season that have really piqued my interest, but when the thermostat is sitting around the one degree mark, you best believe I am taking my puffer coat back out; because, the duvet coat, as it is often referred to, is the only outerwear that can match these plunging climes.

When possible, I often opt for a natural down or feather down stuffing, as I find it makes the coat breathable but very cosy, as opposed to warm and sweaty. Creating a perfectly balanced microclimate, somehow, once you have the perfect puffer and a great pair of boots, the great outdoors, even in minus numbers, isn't quite as bad.

Get the look

Fat Face Harley Black Longline Puffer Coat £140 / $269 at FatFace This Fat Face design has deep front flap pockets with popper closures for extra security. The gentle fit and flare silhouette quietly follows your silhouette, discreetly nipping in at the waist, before flaring out and falling to below the knee. With a high funnel neck for extra protection, this machine-washable coat has a fleece-lined hood for extra protection. Columbia Sportswear Pike Lake III Long Hooded Puffer Coat £200 / $200 at Columbia Water and stain repellent, this longline black puffer benefits from the technical know-how of sportswear brand Columbia. Using insulating technology to create a warm and comfortable wear, this coat is guaranteed to keep you warm this winter. With an adjustable hood and a drawcord at the waist for a more flattering fit, this is a great investment. Lululemon Wunder Puff 600 Downfill Coat £348 / $448 at Lululemon Windproof, water repellent with feather down filling, this Lululemon piece is the luxe puffer jacket your winter wardrobe has been crying out for. Giving sporty styles an elevated finish, this hooded coat is cut with a roomy fit, so you can slip on extra winter layers, should you even need to. For a more fitted finish, the brand recommends sizing down. save 30% SUPERDRY Maxi Hooded Puffer Coat £115.49 (was £164.99 )$209.95 (was $299.95) My maxi Superdry puffer coat remains one of my favourite pieces of outerwear. Although I opted for a khaki green hue, the premise of this design is the same. Packed with insulation, I can attest to the quality of Superdry puffers, and that they do indeed keep you safe, cosy and comfortable against the elements at this time of year. Levi Straight 501 jeans View at Levi's UK Teaming her longline puffer with straight-legged jeans, Courteney looked warm and focused on set in New Jersey. This classic pair of 501s is hard to beat when it comes to the best jeans, and this mid-blue wash works all year through. The straight leg silhouette helps to readdress the balance and weightiness of a puffer coat too. Dune London Palomie - Black £111 (was £159) / $154 (was $220) Poking out from Courteney's jeans appears to be a round-toed black boot, with a potentially low, but chunky heel. They look like great, solid, everyday boots with a sturdy tread, a wise choice for winter and for being out and about on set. A chunky Chelsea boot is a big trend this season, but it's also a timeless buy you can constantly revisit.

A black winter puffer coat remains one of the smarter items you can invest in this season. A timeless design like Courteney Cox's coat can be revisited year after year, so even if you do splash out and spend a little bit more on down-feather filling, I promise you, you'll get your cost-per-wear from it.

When looking at a puffer coat, look for styles that have zip front fastenings, as the tight, interwoven zip teeth, especially if there is a placket behind or in front of the zip, will help to lock in the heat.

If you're looking for all-weather protection, then checking out if a puffer design is water-resistant or repellent is a wise idea, as this is the difference between soaking in rainfall or watching it roll off your coat, whilst you smuggly and cosily walk alone in a shower.

Courteney's casual but easily replicable outfit formula of straight-leg jeans, Chelsea boots and a black puffer is one you can certainly rely on always being in fashion, accessible and practical. Now that is good fashion sense.