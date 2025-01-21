Amanda Holden's head-to-toe toffee-coloured outfit with edgy leather skirt is how to wear the tonal dressing trend
Amanda Holden's comfortable and versatile winter outfit has a daring edge to it and it's inspiring our style this January
If you're looking to try the tonal dressing trend, Amanda Holden is the perfect style inspiration - and she's convinced us to buy a toffee-coloured leather skirt and matching boots.
Amanda Holden totally nailed tonal, winter dressing when she was seen looking effortlessly glamorous in head-to-toe toffee and neutral colours for work at the Heart Breakfast Show this week. We often use Amanda for inspiration when it comes to what we need for a classic winter capsule wardrobe, and her latest ensemble has us wanting to try tonal dressing for ourselves, while we lusted after the staples the presenter styled so well.
Shop Faux Leather Skirts
Grab Amanda's style with a faux leather skirt from Izabel London. Sleek, midi length with a high waist and fitted straight silhouette, pair with a neutral top for a chic look that's right on trend.
For a little more structure to your skirt, this streamlined pencil design is perfect. The elegant midi length means it can easily be dressed up with heeled boots and a shirt or dressed down with tights, flat boots and a cosy knit. The dark brown shade is gorgeous and it has a split at the hem.
Steal Amanda Holden's Tonal Style
This elegant tailored coat will elevate any look. The single-breasted silhouette is shaped with lapels and jetted pockets - classic tailoring that makes the perfect addition to your staple wardrobe.
You can easily channel your inner Amanda with these knee high boots. With a stiletto heel, ankle strap with buckle detail for interest, zip fastening and pointed toe, this is elegant and stylish footwear at its finest.
woman&home's Digital Fashion Editor, Caroline Parr, loves how the soft tan of Amanda's outfit offers a gentle approach to trying the latest trend.
"If you're going to try the tonal dressing trend, tan is a great place to start. Amanda's toffee-coloured leather midi skirt, knee high boots and roomy bag are that bit softer than black, and they pair so well with a camel coat and neutral knit. They're all style staples that would immediately elevate your capsule wardrobe," Caroline says.
Amanda paired her leather skirt and boots with a gorgeous, neutral knit that pulled the toffee and tan tones of the outfit together perfectly. The presenter accessorised with a large gold necklace in a bold chain design that added a touch of drama to the ensemble.
The star's signature blonde hair was worn in loose waves - a style many have come to associate with her. She's also a fan of wearing dark, oversized shades, and this particular day was no exception with the glasses adding even more interest to the overall look. We are certainly inspired by Amanda's stunning outfit, that could seamlessly move between a sleek composition for work, or glamorous evening dinner and drinks attire.
