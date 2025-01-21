Amanda Holden's head-to-toe toffee-coloured outfit with edgy leather skirt is how to wear the tonal dressing trend

If you're looking to try the tonal dressing trend, Amanda Holden is the perfect style inspiration - and she's convinced us to buy a toffee-coloured leather skirt and matching boots.

Amanda Holden totally nailed tonal, winter dressing when she was seen looking effortlessly glamorous in head-to-toe toffee and neutral colours for work at the Heart Breakfast Show this week. We often use Amanda for inspiration when it comes to what we need for a classic winter capsule wardrobe, and her latest ensemble has us wanting to try tonal dressing for ourselves, while we lusted after the staples the presenter styled so well.

woman&home's Digital Fashion Editor, Caroline Parr, loves how the soft tan of Amanda's outfit offers a gentle approach to trying the latest trend.

"If you're going to try the tonal dressing trend, tan is a great place to start. Amanda's toffee-coloured leather midi skirt, knee high boots and roomy bag are that bit softer than black, and they pair so well with a camel coat and neutral knit. They're all style staples that would immediately elevate your capsule wardrobe," Caroline says.

Amanda paired her leather skirt and boots with a gorgeous, neutral knit that pulled the toffee and tan tones of the outfit together perfectly. The presenter accessorised with a large gold necklace in a bold chain design that added a touch of drama to the ensemble.

The star's signature blonde hair was worn in loose waves - a style many have come to associate with her. She's also a fan of wearing dark, oversized shades, and this particular day was no exception with the glasses adding even more interest to the overall look. We are certainly inspired by Amanda's stunning outfit, that could seamlessly move between a sleek composition for work, or glamorous evening dinner and drinks attire.