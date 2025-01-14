Stylish celebrities who know how to rock trainers

Call them sneakers, call them trainers - whatever your preference, there’s no denying they’ve become a style staple, effortlessly bridging the gap between casual comfort and high-fashion flair.

From red carpets to city streets, celebrities and trendsetting fashionistas have redefined how a humble pair of comfortable trainers can transform an outfit, blending practicality with personality - elevating any ensemble in one comfy step.

Whether paired with sharp tailoring for a chic edge or laid-back athleisure for casual vibes, the following stars have mastered the art of sneaker styling, proving that a great pair of kicks isn’t just for the gym - they're a fashion statement in their own right.

Trainer trend-setters: 32 stars who know how to rock a sneaker

Catherine, Princess of Wales

Perennially stylish, the Princess of Wales is an expert at blending elegance with a casual vibe, as seen during her visit to the Natural History Museum. The resplendent Royal paired a beautiful blush pink Chloé blazer with a crisp white Ralph Lauren puff-sleeve top, relaxed-fit & Other Stories jeans, with bright white Veja Esplar sneaks - striking the perfect balance between enviable sophistication and approachable, down-to-earth charm.

Serena Williams

No stranger to cutting a stylish figure, Serena Williams knocked the 'Camp: Notes on Fashion' theme out of the park at the 2019 Met Gala with her choice of an Atelier Versace gown. Shining bright in neon yellow, the dramatic dress featured exaggerated shoulders and pink leaf appliqués, making her stand out in the celebrity crowd. However, it was her choice of footwear that really sent tongues wagging - the Off White x Nike Air Force 1 Low ‘Volt’ shoes - proving that high fashion can indeed blend seamlessly with athletic wear.

Madonna

Always one to make a statement with her on-stage ensembles, Madonna skilfully combines her love for theatrical costumes with practicality during her MDNA Tour performance at Hyde Park, London. She dons black PVC-like trousers beneath a shimmering split-leg, high-neck gown, cinched at the waist and embellished with a chainmail-effect collar.

This look, reminiscent of Joan of Arc, is both dramatic and commanding, while her sparkly, gauntlet-style gloves and black-and-white embellished Converse-style trainers add the perfect touch of edginess to ensure the outfit is as eye-catching as it is on-trend.

Oprah

Stepping out in shades in New York City, Oprah Winfrey looks every bit the talk show queen, dressed in a full-length, sequined coat that boasts a lilac to gold ombre gradient. Underneath, she sports sumptuously silky lavender trousers and a top, complemented by a flowing scarf.

Topping off this glam-dripping ensemble is Oprah’s choice of matching purple, and equally sparkling, sequined kicks, adding a contemporary, comfortable twist to her chic and elegant outfit.

Natalie Portman

You can always count on Natalie Portman to look stylish, and her appearance at the women's gymnastics final during the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France is no exception. Sporting a soft honey-yellow, classic-cut, single-breasted blazer over a plain white T-shirt and matching mini skirt, the Hollywood A-lister looks every bit the embodiment of Parisian elegance. Accessorising with sunglasses and two-tone thick-soled trainers, the look carefully couples casual and chic.

Missy Elliott

Very few people could pull off matching shirt and shoes, but singer, songwriter, and producer Missy Elliott does it with style. Clearly a big fan of Versace’s bold patterns, Missy looks comfortable yet classy in her coordinated ensemble. She's paired her matching garments with casual black trousers and her signature selection of oversized gold jewellery, including earrings, a necklace, and rings. This stylish look was spotted as she attended the SiriusXM Studios in New York City.

Dame Judi Dench

Dressed perfectly to fit the occasion, Dame Judi Dench looks as enchanting as the flowers at the RHS Chelsea Flower as she wears a beautifully ornate, long, yet lightweight coat that showcases a rich tapestry of garden-inspired designs. Elegantly echoing the theme of the event, Dame Judi’s coat features a vibrant mix of flora and fauna motifs, set against a warm, caramel background, which she’s smartly layered over a simple beige top and matching trousers, while her dusky pink, slip-on thick-soled trainers are practical and perfect for whiling away the hours walking through the show gardens.

Sigourney Weaver

When you want a look that's both stylish and elegant yet perfect for walking and working, take notes from Sigourney Weaver’s ensemble at the 81st Venice International Film Festival. Pairing a classic, structured black jacket with wide-legged, crisp white trousers, Sigourney creates a striking contrast. This echoes the chic aesthetic of her clothes against the casual elegance of her plain white trainers. Designer shades and a Chanel handbag add the finishing touches we’ve come to expect from the refined actress.

Winnie Harlow

If there’s one supermodel not afraid to celebrate her love of bright and bold colours, it’s Winnie Harlow. She was seen at the Los Angeles Mission's Annual Thanksgiving event donning a striking pink and white camo-style Dipset couture (aka The Diplomats) tracksuit. She expertly paired this vibrant ensemble with a bubblegum pink Chanel handbag and matching hued trainers, showcasing a flawless blend of streetwear flair and luxury fashion.

P!nk

The perfect choice to set off P!nk’s sporty-yet-stylish ensemble, featuring a Gucci cardigan-style jacket and matching sports trousers, was a pair of thick-soled, bright white trainers. Pictured at the celebratory lunch hosted by Range Rover and Harper's Bazaar ahead of the Wimbledon Ladies' singles final, the singer's white designer twinset, adorned with navy and red stripes, masterfully combines classic sportswear elegance with modern flair, perfectly befitting the prestigious tennis event.

Kate Garraway

An expert at layering, Kate teams a soft, cream-coloured teddy bear coat, over a snug, beige knit sweater paired with rich, plum-coloured plush velvet trousers. Adding some yuletide bling (this picture was taken during December), her metallic-gold wedge sneaks bring a merry pop of shine that delivers a necessary touch of glamour to finish off the whole ensemble.

Joanna Lumley

Champagne and Joanna Lumley go hand in hand, quite literally, as she looks effortlessly elegant while celebrating with Champagne Lanson at Wimbledon. Chic white trainers are the perfect - and practical - addition to her casually stylish ensemble, which features a smart navy blue blazer with gold buttons, a gorgeously contrasting soft pink V-neck top, and cream wide-leg trousers, culminating in a relaxed yet elegant silhouette that befits the prestigious sporting occasion.

Viola Davis

Oscar-winning actress Viola Davis looks every inch the Hollywood A-lister as she arrives in style at the Hotel Martinez during the 77th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, sporting a retro-inspired jumpsuit patterned with large blue and white fluid floral motifs. Adding a modern edge to the nostalgic look is her choice of chunky white trainers featuring black accents.

Susan Sarandon

Looking utterly “bellísima” in Barcelona, Spain, Hollywood royalty Susan Sarandon effortlessly epitomises grace and chic sophistication, as she attends a special Thelma & Louise photocall at the BCN Film Festival, held at the illustrious Hotel Casa Fuster. Renowned for her timeless allure, Susan is impeccably dressed in a crisp white linen suit, the perfect choice for looking stunningly stylish in the often unforgiving Spanish sunshine.

Complementing her ensemble is a pair of monochromatic brogue-style trainers, featuring striking black laces and trim, adding a modern twist to her classic look.

Kylie Minogue

Even in a boiler suit - perfect for the Formula One Grand Prix of Monaco - pint-sized pop princess Kylie Minogue proves she can pull off garage glam like the best of them. Although she was also pictured that day in strappy silver heels, here Kylie sensibly switches to a pair of much more comfortable navy blue trainers with white soles. While the look becomes instantly more relaxed, it befits the occasion and subtly nods to the prime colours of Team Red Bull, with whom she was seen celebrating that day.

Celine Dion

Proving that you can never wear too much designer, Canadian superstar Celine Dion steps out of the Royal Monceau Hotel in Paris to a crowd of emotional fans, ahead of her legendary performance at the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics opening ceremony, positively dripping in Dior. Looking fabulous in a matching twinset featuring a relaxed long-sleeve V-neck top and trousers adorned with the iconic label’s Oblique motif, Celine complements the cosy look with chunky-soled clean white trainers for an ensemble that’s as comfy as it is classy.

Jennifer Aniston

Even in casual clothes, Jennifer Aniston looks like a million dollars. Here, seen on location in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, in between filming scenes for the movie 'The Switch,' Jen keeps a late Spring chill at bay with her black double-breasted wool coat and dark blue jeans. Teamed with oversized shades and khaki-topped, white-toed Converse-style trainers, she looks effortlessly gorgeous, ready for any camera’s close-up.

Geri Horner

Stepping out on a balmy sunny day in Hampstead, London, Geri Horner elegantly blends classic charm with casual cool in a look that balances relaxed comfort and timeless style. Sporting a navy blazer with lovely white piping over a Breton-striped top, she channels an air of nautical sophistication. Her cuffed, relaxed-fit jeans add an easygoing vibe, while crisp white trainers bring the perfect laid-back and youthful touch that completes the whole look.

Sandra Bullock

When the outfit is understated, Sandra Bullock seemingly likes to go OTT when it comes to her choice of sports-style footwear. Papped on the move in LA, Sandra's trainers are a riot of neon, bursting with an unmistakable ‘80s energy. Magenta and lime green shades collide across the canvas, perched atop sunshine-yellow soles and tied together with zesty vibrant orange laces. The bold footwear choice brings an explosion of colour to an otherwise low-key look of a grey hoodie, black gilet, leggings, and a baseball cap.

Ellen DeGeneres

Seen strolling through the streets of Beverly Hills on a sunny late summer's day, talk show legend and voice of Finding Neto's beloved Dory, Ellen DeGeneres looks effortlessly cool in her brown and white Nikes, perfect for pounding the pavement in style. Teamed with a crisp light blue shirt and mustard yellow trousers, Ellen blends casual comfort with understated grace, proving once again that simplicity can make a bold statement.

Jennifer Lopez

She may still be Jenny from the Block, but in this casual yet on-trend ensemble she looks anything but. Out walking in Los Angeles' June sunshine with her child Emme Maribel Muniz, Jennifer Lopez stuns in a fitted white cropped vest top paired with matching thick-soled trainers that subtly peek out from beneath her high-waisted, oversized, wide-legged caramel-coloured trousers.

Michelle Obama

Spotted outside New York City's CBS Studio, former First Lady Michelle Obama exudes effortless sophistication, dressed head-to-toe in sleek black fabric. Her ensemble features a loose-fitted jacket paired with silky trousers, finished off with classic black shades and black trainers sporting crisp white soles.

Jennifer Garner

Proving that simplicity can still be chic, Jennifer Garner embraces timeless summer style in a flowing white shirt dress and white trainers. The breezy silhouette, complete with subtle stripes and a classic collar, exudes understated elegance. Adding a relaxed, modern twist, Jennifer teams the dress with a pair of white trainers featuring green accents, perfectly balancing comfort and style for a look that feels fresh, easy-going, and effortlessly polished.

Kate Moss

Kate Moss knows how to blend glamour with street cool, as she proves in this London-ready look. Channelling her signature contemporary rock-chic nonchalance, she pairs a bold leopard-print coat with a sleek all-black base of skinny jeans, a casual t-shirt and a silver-buckled belt. But it’s her black Adidas Gazelle trainers that truly steal the spotlight - with their iconic three white stripes, they bring a relaxed edge, perfectly capturing Kate's brand of luxury and laid-back style.

Tilda Swinton

Actress Tilda Swinton proves that classic white Converse-style trainers are the ultimate wardrobe staple that can be paired with any outfit. Stepping out in New York City, she exudes an understated elegance in a relaxed yet polished ensemble, comprising delicately pale pink trousers and a contrasting cobalt-blue long coat for a striking pop of colour, layered over a crisp white shirt.

Her straw cloche-style hat adds a touch of vintage, while oversized shades and a sleek black handbag keep the look contemporary.

Jenifer Lewis

Jenifer Lewis lit up the red carpet in bright, bold clothing that, much like the actress herself, burst with personality. Her flowing jacket, adorned with swirling shades of lime green, aqua blue, soft yellow, and white, was layered over a crisp white ruffled blouse and tailored white trousers. But the standout detail? Neon green trainers, adding a playful, street-style edge, proving that style is just as much about confidence and joy, as it is about the clothes themselves.

Angela Bassett

Is that Sporty Spice circa 1996? No! It’s the ever-gorgeous Angela Bassett serving up a slice of sporty chic perfection in an emerald green two-piece tracksuit with red, white, and blue stripe detailing, and contrasting coral orange trainers while arriving at Jimmy Kimmel Live. With flawless makeup, flowing hair, and minimal accessories, the Hollywood star proves that athleisure can be both relaxed and undeniably glamorous.

Halle Berry

Proving you can take the actress out of Catwoman, but you can’t take the Catwoman out of the actress, Halle Berry is clearly feline fabulous as she steps out for some grocery shopping in Beverly Hills. Rocking gym-style panelled leggings and a soft lilac jumper, the Oscar-winning actress adds a dash of purr-personality with her snow-leopard print trainers - showing that casual wear can still have claws.

Helen Mirren

Helen Mirren never falls short of chic, even in trainers, as she proves while departing the 72nd Cannes Film Festival. Heading to the airport in a monochromatic ensemble, she blends classic tailoring with a contemporary edge, as she sports a sharp black suit, high-necked white shirt, and grey tweed baker boy hat, but sensibly swaps heels for bright white trainers - prioritising comfort without sacrificing style.

Carey Mulligan

Pairing her iconic Gucci Ace shoes - famous for their sleek design and signature red and green web stripes - with a calf-length camel wool coat and relaxed-fit jeans, Carey strikes a flawless balance between chic and comfort, as she arrives at New York's JFK airport.

Mel B

Sometimes, it’s all about the shoes as Mel B proves in this white tracksuit ensemble featuring bold red and blue stripes running down the sleeves and trouser legs, as on this occasion she lets her hot red sock-style trainers, which add a pop of colour and reinforce a sporty aesthetic, take centre stage. With their sleek yet laid-back silhouette, these trainers are a masterclass in sporty-chic styling.

Dame Emma Thompson

Radiating joy in her colour-tastic ensemble, Dame Emma Thompson dazzles at the UK premiere of What’s Love Got to Do with It? Her vibrant pink-lilac suit, perfectly paired with chunky-soled white trainers and a crisp white T-shirt, brings a refreshing energy to the pink carpet outside Leicester Square’s Odeon Luxe, London. Despite the mid-winter chill, her infectious smile shines as brightly as her outfit, which is tailored to perfection, strikes a flawless balance between playful charm and sharp sophistication.