These are the best pajamas on Amazon to shop right now in 2023

One of our favorite shopping destinations, the best pajamas on Amazon could be yours at the click of a button, and with many available on Amazon Prime, there, at lightyear speed. From summer-ready cotton designs, to cost-effect printed pairs, the choice in terms of style and size is vast, making it an ideal place to shop if you're looking to reinvent your nightwear wardrobe.

Forget the mall, the best pajamas on Amazon should be your first point of call when it comes to upping your sleepwear game. Encompassing both designer brands and straight-to-market labels, the best pajamas for women are available on Amazon and cater for all tastes and sizes. And thanks to the huge number of shoppers that leave reviews on items they have purchased, it's easier than ever to make an informed decision about your shopping.

The best pajamas on Amazon covers a huge array of labels, so you can shop recognizable brand names, alongside some lesser-known gems. With such a vast amount of pajamas on offer, utilize Amazon's helpful filters system, to help you edit down the offering. You can filter items by brand, size, style, price, fabric and color, as well as whether items are available on Prime too, making navigating the site far easier. From cute coordinated sets to sexy silky designs, we've rounded up the best pajamas on Amazon that deliver on style and comfort with every wear.

22 best pajamas on Amazon for women to shop in 2023 for style, quality and fit

(Image credit: Cosabella at Amazon)

1. Cosabella Bella Long Sleeve PJ Set Specifications RRP: $68.25 - $103.82 Fabric composition: 50% cotton, 50% modal Washing instruction: Hand Wash Only Sizes: US: XS-3XL Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Extensive sizing + 18 color options + 5 stars rating Reasons to avoid - Hand wash

With 85% of those surveyed rating these pajamas 5 stars, you know they're something special. Made from a super soft Peruvian pima cotton, this long-sleeved elasticated waist style will ensure a comfortable night’s sleep. The luxurious satin piping gives an expensive feel, and with 18 color options to choose from, you're guaranteed to find a color that suits you. This style comes in both main range and plus size, the latter of which goes up to 3X making them some of the best plus size pajamas too.

The high cotton percentage fabric makes them light-weight and also breathable, meaning these pajamas will help to regulate your body temperature, ensuring these are ideal pajamas for night sweats or what to wear in the heat.

(Image credit: Calvin Klein at Amazon)

2. Calvin Klein Tank Top and Boxer Short Pajama Set Specifications RRP: $60 Fabric composition: Machine wash Washing instruction: 95% cotton, 5% spandex Sizes: US: XS-XL Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Affordable designer label + Good for warmer months + Machine washable Reasons to avoid - Limited sizing

If you’re looking for a lightweight sleepwear set for the warmer months then this pretty gingham pairing could be the one for you. At 95% cotton, it’s both breathable and comfortable and thanks to the shorts and sleeveless design, it will keep you feeling cool throughout those hot summer nights.

We love the minimal branding on this set which is a change for Calvin Klein intimates and apparel. The boxer short style bottoms brings a borrowed-from-the-boys vibe to these pajamas which offers a more directional finish, while the racer back top offers a nod to sportswear styles. With 15 prints to choose from, you'll be hard-pressed to just choose one.

(Image credit: Tommy Hilfiger at Amazon)

3. Tommy Hilfiger Girlfriend Top and Bottom Short Sleep Set Specifications RRP: $32.74 - $35.01 Fabric composition: 60% cotton, 40% polyester Washing instruction: Machine wash Sizes: US: 2 - 10 Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Premium look + Machine wash + Good for warmer months Reasons to avoid - Limited sizing

A classic American clothing brand, Tommy Hilfiger offers designer pajamas but with an affordable price tag. Available in seven different prints, we love this timeless polka dot design with black pipe detailing. Machine washable for ease, customer reviews suggest these wash well and don't suffer from shrinkage, making them a great buy long term. Thanks to the fashionable print, this pajama top easily be a stylish top to wear with jeans too, just add heels for a glam evening look

(Image credit: Marks & Spencer at Amazon)

4. Marks & Spencer Pure Cotton Polka Dot Pajama Set Specifications RRP: $18.80 / £15.39 Fabric Composition: 100% cotton Washing instruction: Machine wash Sizes: US: XXS- XL / UK: XXS- XL Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Extra comfortable + Durable + Washes well Reasons to avoid - Limited sizing

Some of the best pink pajamas, Marks & Spencer is known for producing some of the best underwear and nightwear for women and sell some of the best pajamas on Amazon. Guaranteed comfort and affordability, these 100% cotton pajamas feature the brand's StayNEW technology which means the fabric stays looking its best for longer. The cotton used is sustainably sourced, making these a more ethical buy too.

Although the pants are printed, the pink top can double up as a t-shirt for wear outside the house as a summer style or even act as suitable gym wear. Either way, this set will keep you cool in the summer while being some of the warmest pajamas in winter too.

(Image credit: Bedhead at Amazon)

5. BedHead Long Sleeve Classic Pajama Set Specifications RRP: US: $49.50 / UK: £40.53 Fabric Composition: 100% organic cotton sateen Washing instruction: Unknown Sizes: US: 2-18 / UK: XS-XL Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Organic cotton + Fast delivery + Free returns for Prime members Reasons to avoid - Limited sizing - Unknown washing instructions

Bedhead is one of our favorite go-to places for luxury pajamas and loungewear. Founded in 1998 by Los Angeles-based designer Renee Claire, its pajamas are made from super soft, organic cotton for a comfortable and breathable wear. There are over 50 one-of-a-kind prints available, with our current favorite being the spring-ready ‘Bella Blooms’ style. Crafted from 100% organic cotton, we love the contrast piping detail making it instantly look like a more premium product.

(Image credit: Splendid at Amazon)

6. Splendid Classic Rayon Pajama Set Specifications RRP: $61.37 / £50.25 Fabric Composition: 100% rayon Wash instructions: Machine wash Sizes: US: 0-16 / UK 4-18 Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Timeless style + Machine wash Reasons to avoid - Limited sizing

In a timeless striped design, this cute set features a classically collared shirt and relaxed elasticated waist shorts. Crafted from 100% rayon, customers say that, “If there were a perfect PJ for the summer season (or Florida where I live), this would be it.”

The lightweight style keeps you at just the right temperature throughout the night in warmer climates and the silk-like fabric keeps you feeling dry and luxurious in humid temperatures, making them ideal for what to pack for a beach vacation. Not just for sleeping in, the shorts could easily double up for a holiday look, or as one of the best beach cover-ups over any of the latest swimwear trends 2023.

(Image credit: Fruit of The Loom at Amazon)

7. Fruit of the Loom Two Piece Sleep Set Specifications RRP: $32.99-$35.99 / £27.01-£29.47 Fabric Composition: 61% polyester, 35% rayon, 4% spandex Washing instruction: Machine wash Sizes: US: S-4X / UK: S-4X Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Extra-soft breathable jersey fabric + Machine wash + Size inclusive Reasons to avoid - Non-natural fabrics

Fruit of the Loom garments are always made from super soft wearable fabrics and these pajamas are no exception. Some of the best pajamas on Amazon this lightweight jersey pair have just the right amount of stretch for a comfortable night’s sleep and with full arm and leg coverage, they make the ideal partner for cooler nights.

Karen Kendrick, VP of Fruit of the Loom Brand Communications says, “At Fruit of the Loom, we believe pajamas should offer endless comfort whether you’re sleeping or just lounging around the house. Our quality sleepwear is made of soft, breathable fabrics to ensure you get the rest and relaxation you need”. With eight different colors to choose from and an excellent size range going from XS right up to 5XL that caters for a 52-54” waist, this is an inclusive set.

(Image credit: Minos at Amazon)

8. Minos Cotton Pajamas for Petite Women Specifications RRP: $30.09 / £24.64 Fabric Composition: 100% Polyester Washing instruction: Machine wash on cold Sizes: US: S-XL / UK: S-XL Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Vintage inspired + Good for warm climates Reasons to avoid - Limited sizing

If you usually shop the petite section, this vintage-inspired set has so much character and charm and is designed for those under 5'4. The wide leg, cropped pants are ideal as we head towards the summer months, while the cropped, slim-strapped top also plays into warm weather wear. Ideal for those who really like light layers at bedtime, this summer-ready design could also be worn out of the house. Slip the top on with some high waisted jeans, or pair the pants over swimwear for a beachside look.

The vintage-esque lace detail makes these pajamas look much more expensive than they are, which is always a win in our books.

(Image credit: Amazon Essentials at Amazon)

9. Amazon Essentials Women's Lightweight Sleep Set Specifications RRP: $29.90 / £24.48 Fabric composition: Top: 56% cotton, 37% modal, 7% elastane | Pant: 100% cotton Washing instruction: Machine Wash Sizes: US: XXS-7X / UK: 4-44 Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Goes up to US size 40 + Machine washable + Cozy flannel fabric Reasons to avoid - Sizing difficult to comprehend on site

If you like full coverage when you sleep then this set is for you. Amazon Essentials offers some of the best pajamas on Amazon for wearability, affordability and quality. With full sleeves and a fitted top, this set is all about bottoms with their pretty floral print, ensuring you'll be spring-ready in no time.

The sizing is great for all body types and with an inclusive size range that goes from 00 to 22, it has size versatility too. Available in 16 different colors and prints there is bound to be a style to suit. Prime members can enjoy fast free delivery as well as free returns.

(Image credit: Karen Neuburger at Amazon)

10. Karen Neuburger Floral Girlfriend Crop Pajama Set Specifications RRP: $39.99 / £32.74 Fabric Composition: 60% cotton, 40% polyester Washing Instruction: Machine Wash Sizes: S-3X Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Good plus size option + Pretty selection of prints + Cropped pants length for summer Reasons to avoid - None!

What we love about the best pajamas on Amazon is the availability of styles in a wide range of sizes and this Karen Neuburger pair is a perfect example of this. Available up to a US size 3X, this pair of pajamas cover a variety of sizes. From petite to plus size and everything in between, this cropped style is great whatever your body shape.

With a more classic collared cut, this pair is crafted in smooth woven fabric, designed for ultimate comfort and style. It’s machine washable making your laundry a breeze and comes in nine different prints, all with a cropped girlfriend leg, and a short-sleeve cut.

(Image credit: Ekouaer at Amazon)

11. Ekouaer Women's Satin Silky Pajama Set Specifications RRP: $35.99 / £29.47 Fabric Composition: 95% polyester, 5% spandex Wash Instructions: Machine wash Sizes: S-XXL Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + 22 color choices + Machine wash + Affordable Reasons to avoid - No plus size

If you love the best silk pajamas, this molten teal set delivers a luxurious look and feel. Doubling up as some of the best loungewear, you could easily rock this outfit around the house, or pair with some sneakers to nip out on errands. With 22 shades to pick from, fast delivery and free returns for Prime members, we’re adding these to our sleepwear collection pronto.

(Image credit: Hanes at Amazon)

12. Hanes Dreamscape Butter Knit Sleep and Lounge Set Specifications RRP: $25.99 / £21.28 Fabric Composition: Butter Knit Wash Instructions: Machine Wash Sizes: S-3X Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Size inclusive + Fashion forward + 12 different patterns + Free returns Reasons to avoid - None!

One of the best lingerie brands for women, Hanes also sells some of the best pajamas on Amazon too. With an extensive range of classic prints such as checks, florals and animal print, there’s a style to suit all occasions.

“If you’re looking for easy PJs under $50, Amazon would be your go-to store,” says New York-based stylist Ana Tess (opens in new tab), “I have yet to see such a variety of prints anywhere, which would be great for a casual weekend at home. Not to mention, you can also dress your whole family in the same pajamas” - ideal if you're after the best matching pajamas.

(Image credit: Global at Amazon)

13. GLOBAL Cotton Pajamas Specifications RRP: $35.99 / $29.47 Fabric Composition: 100% cotton Wash Instruction: Machine wash Sizes: S-3XL Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + 22 pattern choices + 100% cotton + Free returns Reasons to avoid - None

When it comes to fashion color trends, these pajamas by Global have it all. Crafted from 100% cotton for comfort, breathability, and easy care, the rainbow stripe offers an immediate hit of dopamine dressing.

Thanks to its wearability, you can easily slip this striped, short sleeve shirt on with a pleated skirt, jeans or a pair of shorts for a great spring outfit idea too.

Delivering on style and price, this set comes in under $30, which is an absolute style steal. Free returns - although hopefully, you won't be needing them, seal the deal on this new season buy.

(Image credit: Sioro at Amazon)

14. Sioro Satin Pajamas Specifications RRP: $31.99-$32.99 / £26.47-£27.41 Fabric Composition: Polyester Wash Instruction: Machine wash cold Sizes: US: 4-18 / UK: 8-20 Today's Best Deals View Sioro at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Looks premium + Machine wash + Contrast piping Reasons to avoid - No plus size

You’d be forgiven for thinking these luxurious Amazon pajamas come with a designer price tag but at just over $30, these offer bags of style at a small price point. In a timeless greyish-green hue, that will work in all seasons, there are six other shades to choose from.

With the look of silk pajamas but crafted from easy-to-care-for polyester, these are machine washable and able to go in the tumble dryer on a low heat setting making them ideal for regular wear. If silk pajamas are usually out of your budget, these imitation silk pajamas are the next best thing.

(Image credit: Eberjey at Amazon)

15. Eberjey Gisele The Long PJ Set Specifications RRP: $158.00 / £129.36 Fabric Composition: 95% modal, 5% spandex Wash Instruction: Wash cold Sizes: US: 0-14 / UK: 6-16 Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Some stretch + Luxury designer pajamas + Modal has great breathable qualities Reasons to avoid - Expensive

When it comes to the best pajamas on Amazon, Eberjey is a master at traditional styles with a luxurious finish, offering consideration throughout the design process.

The soft rose tone of this pair is ideal for a spring color palette, whilst the white edge piping adds an extra designer finish. The weight of the fabric drapes in a flattering and unrestricted way for sleeping all whilst keeping you cool and absorbing moisture during those warmer nights.

(Image credit: White Mark at Amazon)

16. White Mark Plus Size Printed Flannel Pajama Set with Eye Mask Specifications RRP: $40.38 / £33.06 Fabric Composition: 100% polyester Wash Instruction: Machine wash Sizes: 1X-4X Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + 15 color choices + Plus sizes Reasons to avoid - No petite sizing

We think these are some of the best flannel pajamas on Amazon for colder nights. White Mark pajamas are soft, warm and durable, with customer reviews expressing how comfortable they are: “The feel of the material is soft and cuddly” and “Incredibly soft!”

Crafted from high-quality flannel-like fabric the size range goes up to plus size 4X (US 22) and there are 15 fab prints to choose from each set comes with a matching eye mask to complete your bedtime look.

(Image credit: Ugg at Amazon)

17. UGG Ophilia Set Woven Plaid Specifications RRP: $21.64-$47.03 / £17.72-£38.51 Fabric Composition: 100% cotton Wash instructions: Machine wash Sizes: US: 0-18 / UK: 6-16 Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + 100% cotton + Machine wash Reasons to avoid - Limited sizing

Founded in 1978 on the coast of California, UGG is a global lifestyle brand renowned for its iconic boot, but as well as the infamous boots, UGG has expanded to a full loungewear and sleepwear collection ensuring you can kick back and relax in style. These 100% cotton plaid pajamas are ideal for winding down in comfort and thanks to their fabrication, they'll work in both warm and cool climes.

The long sleeves and pants, are of course ideal for fall and winter seasons, but if you're looking for coverage in early spring, these will keep working hard in your closet.

(Image credit: Frankie & Johnny at Amazon)

18. Frankie & Johnny Knit Relaxed Fit Pajama Set Specifications RRP: $19.99 / £16.37 Fabric Composition: Top: 100% Cotton; Bottoms: 60% Cotton 40% Polyester Wash Instructions: Cold water Machine wash Sizes: US: 0-22 / UK: 6-20 Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + 15 colors + Good size range Reasons to avoid - None!

These pajamas are all-inclusive on the size front, available from a size 0 up to 22. With a whopping 24 patterns on offer, including polka dots, stars, constellations, bows, and hearts to choose from; this palm tree print gives us all the summer vibes.

This set features a tag-less design meaning no itchy labels to cause discomfort in the middle of the night and a 100% cotton top for a super soft feel. The relaxed t-shirt cut, paired with an elasticated waist ensures these are comfy for chilling out in too.

(Image credit: Desmond and Dempsey at Amazon)

19. Desmond & Dempsey Women's Cactus Flower Set Specifications RRP: $209 Fabric Composition: 100% Cotton Wash Instructions: Wash cold Sizes: US: XS-L Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Premium label + High quality + Durable Reasons to avoid - Limited sizing

One of the best pajama brands on the market, Desmond and Dempsey are a fashionista favorite. With 100% deluxe cotton and prints galore; from parrots to pineapples, each design is carefully considered to create the ultimate luxury item. Each print is painted in the brand's London studio, printed onto organic cotton then hand-cut and sewn in Portugal.

Not just offering pajamas, the brand also has some of the best nightgowns for women, as well as gorgeous robes to match collections for a 360 approach. Many of Desmond and Dempsey’s styles can easily be styled into beach wear cover-ups or double up as loungewear too, making them brilliant investment pieces.

(Image credit: Ralph Lauren at Amazon)

20. Lauren Ralph Long PJ Set Specifications RRP: $74.00 Fabric Composition: Cotton Wash Instruction: Hand Wash Sizes: US: 4-14 Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Design Label + High quality fabric Reasons to avoid - Limited Sizing

If you've resisted buying the best pajamas on Amazon, you'll be surprised at the range of labels available on Amazon, especially those at the designer end of the spectrum. These Ralph Lauren ones come in a chic paisley print finished off with a red piping edge that gives them a premium look.

If you’re looking for designer pajamas that are still friendly on the purse strings then this set is a winner. There’s also a leopard print pair in the same style for those that want a more fashionable twist.

(Image credit: Nautica at Amazon)

21. Nautica Two-Piece Fleece Pajama Set Specifications RRP: $29.95 - $69.99 / £4.52 - £57.30 Fabric Compostion: Polyester Spandex Blend Wash instruction: Tumble Dry Sizes: US: 2-20 / UK: 6-18 Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Good for cool seasons + Fleece fabric + 13 patterns Reasons to avoid - Limited sizing

With its long-running heritage, Nautica is a firm favorite amongst those who enjoy comfortable and practical loungewear. With its use of extra durable and super soft fabrics, it’s a brand not to miss when looking for the best pair of pajamas on Amazon.

This two-piece set is made of a textured stretch micro-fleece making it not only cozy and warm but super comfortable too. The wide leg style makes for added comfort, while the cuffed sleeves stop a chill slipping in whilst you sleep.

(Image credit: Milumia at Amazon)

22. Milumia Women's Plus Size Floral Printed Pajama Specifications RRP: $29.99 - $31.99 Fabric Composition: 95% polyester, 5% elastane Wash Instructions: Wash with cold water Sizes: US: XL-5XL Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Extra plus sizes + 17 patterns and colors + Silky soft fabric Reasons to avoid - No petite sizing

This silky set is ideal if you are plus size and looking for a pretty, feminine print pajama set. With 17 patterns to choose from, you're sure to find one that appeals, but it's this oversized bloom print that caught our eye. One thing to note is this is not a stretchy style, so if you prefer something with a little more give, these might not be for you.

With short sleeves and a wide leg, these are delightfully airy for the season ahead. The glam print means these could be worn out for an evening too, paired with heels and a chic clutch for a dinner-ready ensemble.