The 24 best leggings on Amazon, according to reviews

It's no surprise that you can find the best leggings on Amazon. But with thousands of options to choose from, reviews to read, and styles to pick, finding the perfect pair is no easy task.

Luckily, we've taken the guesswork out of the equation and have scrolled through countless pairs of leggings and read thousands of Amazon reviews to help you find the very best ones on the market. We also reached out to personal trainers who advised on the best materials to look for when shopping for quality leggings - after all, it's not just about aesthetics

The best leggings on Amazon: Top five

These are the very best leggings on Amazon. To find out why, keep on scrolling:

What to look for when shopping for leggings online

Personal trainer and certified yoga and pilates instructor Karina Blackwood recommends the following materials and styles to ensure comfort, flexibility, and functionality:

Moisture-wicking fabric, eg nylon or polyester

Stretch and flexibility

Breathability

High waist or wide waistband

Non-see-through fabric

Style and design

The best leggings on Amazon, according to thousands of reviews

(Image credit: Amazon)

1. ODODOS High Waisted Yoga Leggings Best Amazon Leggings overall Specifications RRP: From $24.98 (US only) Sizes: XS-3XL Material: 72% Polyamide, 28% elastane and 76% Polyester and 24% spandex Today's Best Deals View at Amazon $24.98 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Deep pockets + Squat-proof and non-see-through material + Slightly compresses and holds you in + Affordable Reasons to avoid - Two fabric options depending on print and color

When choosing the best overall leggings, stretch, comfort, hold, and support, an extensive size range, and quality were things we checked for. According to 24,736 Amazon reviewers, these ODODOS high-waisted leggings check off all those boxes - and more.

With a four-way stretch and sweat absorption fabric, you can wear these leggings comfortably without checking for sweat stains and bend and move in any direction with full support and ease. The leggings also feature two deep side pockets for convenient storage. And if you hate the feeling of your thighs rubbing against each other, these ultra-soft leggings are chafe-free.

Although there are many colors and prints to choose from, it's important to note the fabric varies depending on the pattern and color you choose. One is a polyester and spandex blend, and the other is polyamide and elastane. But, based on the reviews, there isn't a huge difference in performance and feel between the two.

What the reviews say: "These leggings are amazing, especially for the price. I bought them for the gym, but they have ended up being my go-to chore pants, perfect for lounging at home, walking the dogs, and the grocery store. The pockets look small but can absolutely fit a full-size phone/keys easily. The high waistband is my favorite part. It pulls off the perfect trick of not cutting into my stomach but keeping the pants solidly in place, even during squats. There is no Elastic band pinching at the waist. Everything lies very smooth on your body." - Ash

(Image credit: Amazon)

2. Colorfulkoala Buttery Soft High Waisted Yoga Pants The best Amazon leggings for popularity Specifications RRP: $22.99 / £25.59 Sizes: XS-XL Material: 80% Nylon, 20% spandex Today's Best Deals View at Amazon $22.99 at Amazon $22.99 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Buttery soft + Seamless yet supportive waistband + Moisture-wicking fabric + Opaque + Vibrant color options Reasons to avoid - Only goes up to a size XL

If you have TikTok, you've probably seen these "Lululemon dupes" all over your feed. Colorfulkoala is one of the most popular athletic wear brands on Amazon, and with almost 48,000 ratings, these are one of Amazon's most popular leggings.

These high-waisted leggings are known for their buttery soft fabric and gorgeous and vibrant color options. They're also great for working out or lounging with their skin-like feel and non-see-through fabric.

What the reviews say: "I have four pairs of these in different colors. I'm planning on buying more. These are so soft, thick enough that nothing shows through, great for running, rock climbing, napping, yoga, pretty much any scenario." - Amazon reviewer

(Image credit: Amazon)

3. CRZ Yoga Butterluxe High Waisted Lounge Legging Best Amazon leggings for yoga Specifications RRP: From $32 / £31 Sizes: XXS-XL Material: 81% Polyamide, 19% Lycra Today's Best Deals View at Amazon $32 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Buttery soft + High-waisted leggings that stay up + Lululemon dupe + Stretchy with a slight compression + 30 color options Reasons to avoid - Hand wash only

According to Amazon reviewers, if you're a fan of Lululemon's Align High-Rise Pant but don't want to spend a hefty price tag of $98, these CRZ Yoga high-waisted leggings are the perfect dupe. And with their breathable material, they're also great for yoga.

When it comes to shopping for yoga leggings, Blackwood advises choosing leggings with a stretchy fabric that moves with your body and allows for unrestricted movement in different poses. "High-waisted leggings can provide coverage and support during yoga practice, while soft and lightweight materials can enhance comfort during meditation and relaxation." These leggings are high-waisted and made from a polyamide lycra blend, so they happily tick both boxes.

Better still, you won't have to worry about the annoyance of constantly pulling your leggings up. According to glowing Amazon reviewers, these are 100% squat-proof and don't ride down.

What the reviews say: "Absolutely amazing. I haven't bought Lululemons since I stopped working there because they are so expensive, and I truly haven't found something to replace them until now! They are not compression leggings at all, so don't expect them to "suck" you in. These are literally yoga leggings and can be used at the gym for sure, but again, super flexible feel, no compression." - Amazon reviewer

(Image credit: Amazon)

4. Ewedoos Tummy Control High Waist Leggings Best Amazon leggings for tummy-control Specifications RRP: From $14.99 (US only) Sizes: XS-3XL Material: 75% Polyester, 25% spandex Today's Best Deals View at Amazon $23.99 at Amazon Reasons to buy + High-waisted leggings with a thick waistband + Doesn't roll down + Three pockets + Compresses body Reasons to avoid - None

With 30,000 raving Amazon reviews, these Ewedoos high-waisted leggings are squat-proof, breathable, and importantly not see-through. Basically, they have all of the features you need from the best workout leggings. Many reviewers also sang the praises of the tummy control waistband which made them feel more confident post-surgery and after having a baby.

These Amazon leggings are made with a four-way stretchy fabric (75% polyester, 25% spandex, in case you were wondering) allowing you to comfortably complete leg day or run without feeling constrained. The two side pockets are perfect for storing your phone while the small, hidden top pocket is great for holding your earbuds or keys.

What the reviews say: "I bought these leggings three months after my c-section. They are high-wasted enough to go over my incision and suck everything in. The pockets on the sides are great for carrying your phone from room to room, especially always having a baby in hand. They aren't see-through and give just the right amount of compression." - Amazon reviewer

(Image credit: Amazon)

5. Suuksess Ribbed Seamless Leggings Best ribbed Amazon leggings Specifications RRP: From $19.95 (International shipping available) Sizes: XS-XL Material: 90% Nylon, 10% spandex Today's Best Deals $18.18 at Amazon $18.18 at Amazon $22.95 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Seamless, ribbed material + Squat-proof + Moisture wicking + Accentuates the waist Reasons to avoid - Limited size range

As someone who owns a pair of high-waisted ribbed leggings, I can attest they are great for wearing out casually with your favorite white trainers, to the gym, and for lounging around the house. And based on the 9,000 Amazon reviews, these leggings hug you in all the right places.

The Suuksess Ribbed Seamless leggings are made of nylon and spandex, which is great for elasticity, durableness, and comfortability. It's worth noting that these leggings run small - many reviewers advise sizing up.

What the reviews say: "These leggings are by far the best I've tried. The ribbed material is thick, tummy control in the waistband area, and squat proof." - Miranda

(Image credit: Amazon)

6. Baleaf Flare Crossover High Waist Leggings Best flare Amazon leggings Average Amazon review: ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Specifications RRP: From $24.29 / £27.99 Sizes: XS-3XL Material: 87% Polyester, 13% spandex Today's Best Deals $28.99 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Cute and stylish flare leggings + V-shaped cross waist + Two side pockets + Non-see-through + Two length options Reasons to avoid - None

If flare pants are more your style, consider adding these stylish and highly-rated flare leggings to your Amazon cart. This pair has a v-shaped crossover waistband that shows off your curves and two side pockets for when you want to go purseless. You can wear these leggings to work out or style them casually with the best blazer and sneakers.

Loved for their durableness and high quality, these flare leggings are the best Amazon leggings for style, comfort, and inclusive size range.

What the reviews say: "I bought these so I could look good while at work and go work out in them right after. They’re perfect. I love them! The fit is so nice especially the cross in the front makes me look snatched. I love the flare. I usually have a problem with it being too long but not in this case!" - Hannah

(Image credit: Amazon)

7. Gayhay Soft Opaque High-Waisted Leggings Best Budget Amazon leggings Specifications RRP: $9.99 / £26.58 Sizes: Small-XXL Materials: 92% Polyester, 8% spandex Today's Best Deals $10.18 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Affordable + Good selection of colors and prints + Sweat-wicking + Ethically produced Reasons to avoid - Doesn't have a large size range - Not the best "tummy control" leggings

Blackwood expresses how expensive doesn't necessarily mean better quality or better performance. "Some of the more affordable leggings on the market can be just as durable, comfortable, and functional as their high-end counterparts," Blackwood says.

The Gayhay Soft Opaque leggings are a perfect example of this. They are lightweight, breathable, have plenty of stretch, and aren't see-through. For less than $10 you can get the same buttery soft feel as the other leggings listed in this guide.

We rated these leggings the best budget pick for their cheap price tag, 11,371 five-star ratings, comfortableness, and large pattern selection. For everyday wear, you can't really go wrong.

What the reviews say: "These are definitely my favorite leggings. The fit is perfect, the softness is perfect, and I haven't noticed any sheer quality. These are so comfortable. I don't workout in them but I do a lot of walking in them and I don't have any rolling down at the waist or anything like that." - Amazon reviewer

(Image credit: Amazon)

8. CRZ Yoga Matte Faux Leather Leggings The best faux leather Amazon leggings Specifications RRP: $26 (US only) Sizes: XS-XL Materials: 71% Polyamide, 29% spandex Today's Best Deals $26 at Amazon $26 at Amazon $26 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Stylish faux leather material + Elastic waistband + Squat-proof + Can dress up or wear to the gym Reasons to avoid - Not a lot of sizes

Who said leggings couldn't be fashionable or worn outside of athleisure? Let these faux leather leggings be your foundation for chic legging outfits to wear outside the house or gym. With over 3,000 reviews expressing how stylish and comfortable these pants are, we're confident you'll love them just as much.

And don't worry about sagging and baggy knees. Although these are stretchy, they stay put all day and hug your body without being too tight.

What the reviews say: "I honestly have no words for how great these are. I’ve been looking for a year to find shaping leather look leggings that complement the curves and make you feel comfortable and mobile! These are everything and more! I definitely recommend if you’re into your exercise or on-the-move lifestyle, or even going out with a bit of flare." - Annabelle

(Image credit: Amazon)

9. CompressionZ High Waisted Leggings The best plus sized Amazon leggings Specifications RRP: From $35.99 (International shipping available) Sizes: XS-6XL Materials: 73% Polyester, 27% spandex Today's Best Deals $34.99 at Amazon $38.99 at Amazon $39.99 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Extensive size range + Compression fit that's breathable + Accentuates the waist + Stretchy and supportive material Reasons to avoid - None

Amazon is no stranger when it comes to the best plus size leggings. With brands like CompressionZ who stock an extensive size range of XS to 6XL, you're bound to find a pair that'll fit and flatter every curve.

These high-waisted leggings are made of a breathable compressive fabric that holds and snatches the body without the uncomfortable, constrained feel. Based on reviews, the leggings are soft and stretchy but contain a bit more spandex for compression. Once again, it's advised you size up in these leggings.

What the reviews say: "I usually wear a 2x but wanted to ensure that these weren't too snug since they are compression tights, and I am planning to wear them when I work out. After reading the reviews and noticing that they were made in China, I decided to size up and get a 4x, but I could have gone with a 2x or 3x so that the waist fit more snugly, but I absolutely love the print and the fit! It definitely camouflages any cellulite you may have, too, as the fabric is not sheer at all." - Amazon reviewer

(Image credit: Amazon)

10. Seasum High Waist Butt Lift Yoga Pants Best Amazon leggings for bum-shaping Average Amazon review: ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Specifications RRP: From $12.99 / £16.99 Sizes: XS-4XL Material: 100% Polyester Today's Best Deals $12.99 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Accentuates and lifts bum + Cult favorite + Can be worn causally and for working out + Extensive size range Reasons to avoid - Not squat-proof

Thanks to TikTok, these cult-favorite leggings have become a favorite for many for their bum-shaping design that lifts and accentuates your butt and curves. With over 50,000 reviews, satisfied reviewers also describe them as extremely comfortable, and lightweight and praise their amazing stretch.

Although these leggings are cute enough to wear casually and are comfortable and supportive enough to wear to the gym, based on the reviews, these aren't 100% squat-proof. So if you're looking for something with more coverage that enhances your curves, we recommend CompressionZ's high-waisted leggings. But if you simply want a pair of butt-lifting leggings, these are your perfect match.

What the reviews say: "Sexy, comfy, and perfect." - Shellee

(Image credit: Amazon)

11. CRZ Yoga Naked Feeling Leggings Best Amazon leggings for running Specifications RRP: $26 / £23 Sizes: XXS-XXL Material: 71% Polyamide, 29% spandex Today's Best Deals View at Amazon $18 at Amazon $26 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Skin-like feel + Breathable and buttery soft + Sweat-wicking fabric + Stays up during workouts Reasons to avoid - Hand wash only - Only goes up to a size XXL

If you're looking for the best leggings to hit the trail with, these naked-feeling leggings are an excellent option. They are lightweight, breathable, and can withstand any workout routine with a high waistband that doesn't budge.

Fitness trainer and founder of Feathers Food & Fitness, Arabella Featherstone, recommends breathable and lightweight materials when shopping for running leggings. "Leggings for running, or more high-intensity workouts will be lighter, as you're more likely to be sweating more," Featherstone tells us. "You want the right balance of thickness and lightness in leggings. You don't want them to be too thick so they feel hot and heavy during a squat session, but also not too light that they are see-through. "

CRZ Naked Feeling Leggings are made of polyamide and spandex. Polyamide fabric is great for being durable, breathable, and moisture-wicking, while spandex gives the leggings their stretch and flattering fit.

What the reviews say: "These hold it all in while still being comfortable. Not bulky or restrictive. I think they're the perfect workout leggings from low to high intensity and even to lounge in." - Aubrey

(Image credit: Amazon)

12. Motherhood Maternity Essential Stretch Secret Fit Belly Leggings The best Amazon leggings for maternity wear Average Amazon review: ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Specifications RRP: From $14.09 / £23.98 Sizes: XS-3XL Material: 87% Cotton, 13% spandex Today's Best Deals View at Amazon $19.60 at Amazon $19.60 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Leggings that stretches throughout your pregnancy + Soft and breathable fabric + Stays up + Comfortable and lightweight Reasons to avoid - None

Carrying a baby for nine months isn't an easy task, so finding quality clothes that fit comfortably around the belly will make it that little bit more comfortable. With a breathable cotton material that's soft against the skin and 13% spandex for added stretch, these maternity leggings have over 16,000 five-star reviews. And the best part? You don't have to get a new pair after each trimester as these leggings stretch as the baby grows.

You can style them with a cute sports tank for an athletic look or dress them up with a nice blouse. The leggings even come cropped if you want a different look. Reviewers say it's worth adding both to your cart.

What the reviews say: I've ordered a few pairs of maternity leggings off Amazon. Some have the line for the extra belly fabric low and they sag down. These ones have the line perfectly placed. They are soft, comfy, and just fabulous. I work eight to 10 hours a day, and I'm never pulling them up. Don't think twice. Buy all the colors and buy them in crop too. I promise you will be so happy." - Suzanne

(Image credit: Amazon)

13. Sunzel High Waisted Workout Leggings The best squat-proof Amazon leggings Specifications RRP: From $25.99 / £32.32 Sizes: XS-3XL Materials: 75% Polyester, 25% spandex Today's Best Deals View at Amazon $27.99 at Amazon $27.99 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Squat-proof + Great for the gym or running + Lightweight + 41 color options + Pocket option Reasons to avoid - Sizing runs small

With over 37,000 reviews with an average 4.4 rating, these leggings have won the hearts of Amazon shoppers around the world, who praise their squat-proof properties. The Sunzel high-waisted leggings come in four styles, with pockets and cropped being two options. And with 41 colors to choose from, you might want a pair in every color and style.

What the reviews say: "These leggings fit like an absolute glove! And I have a mom's belly, and it covers and hides it just wonderfully. No riding down in the gym, and they are squat and sweat-proof." - Amazon reviewer

(Image credit: Amazon)

14. Leggings Depot Activewear Jogger Best jogger-style Amazon leggings Average Amazon review: ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Specifications RRP: From $11.99 / £22 Sizes: Small-3XL Material: 84% Polyester, 16% spandex Today's Best Deals View at Amazon $14.99 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Buttery soft material + Cute, slim jogger style + Compression waistband to keep pants in place + Two side pockets Reasons to avoid - Not the deepest pockets

If skin-tight leggings aren't your vibe, consider snagging jogger-style leggings. With a slim fit, these Legging Depot joggers aren't too tight nor too baggy, still showing your curves and shape. And judging by the 103,000 Amazon reviews, they're extremely soft, comfortable, and perfect for lounging and running errands.

What the reviews say: "These jogger-style leggings are the best of both worlds! I love a pair of tight leggings but also love comfy joggers. My issue with joggers is they usually make me feel too frumpy. These give the body-hugging fit of leggings with the comfort of joggers. The material is buttery soft and thin, but not too thin to be see-through" - Ali

15. The Gym People Thick High Waist Yoga Pants The best Amazon leggings for pockets Specifications RRP: From $22.99 / £28.10 Sizes: XS-3XL Material: 88% Polyamide, 12% spandex Today's Best Deals View at Amazon $24.99 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Two deep side pockets + Thick yet breathable material + Gusset crotch that reduces chaffing + Squat-proof Reasons to avoid - Not sweat-proof

No one likes toting a purse or bag around while working out. And yes, fanny packs are useful, but they can get in the way. That's why having a pair of leggings with pockets is worth every penny.

Unlike most leggings we listed with pockets, these leggings from The Gym People have pockets large enough to hold a water bottle. And even if you're not working out, they are great for everyday wear. You can store your wallet in one pocket and your phone and keys in the other. Plus, these high-waisted leggings are super comfortable, have a breathable, thick material, and are 100% squat-proof (or so say so thousands of reviews!)

What the reviews say: These leggings have pockets on both legs. My keys go on one side and my phone on the other. The pockets are deep. No more fanny packs when I'm out taking long walks. The fabric is thick enough to keep everything in place, so much so that I forget I have anything in my pockets. - Amazon reviewer

(Image credit: Amazon)

16. Amazon Essentials Pull-on Knit Jegging The best Amazon leggings for a jegging style Specifications RRP: $19 (US only) Sizes: XS-6XL(short and long) Material: 57% Cotton, 26% polyester, 10% other fibers, 7% elastane Today's Best Deals View at Amazon $25.60 at Amazon $25.60 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Jean look with legging feel + Stylish + Short and long lengths available + Extensive size range Reasons to avoid - Runs a little big

Do you love how jeans look but can't fathom wearing them for more than two minutes? Same. These Amazon jeggings give you the classic jean look but with the soft and comfortable feel of leggings. And you won't have to worry about the tight fit on the stomach from the jeans button. These are buttonless. Simply pull up and zip. And if you don't trust our word, trust the 7,600+ people who gave these leggings a five star rating.

What the reviews say: "After maternity leave, I needed to find new work pants that can help go over my mom's pouch. It has to be one of the best pairs of jeggings I've owned. The material is softer than denim but harder than actual leggings. It's stretchy and has functional back pockets. It even has belt loops, which is something my previous pants didn't have. They're comfortable and easy to move in." - Victoria

(Image credit: Amazon)

17. Yeoreo Camo Seamless Leggings Best Amazon leggings for fun prints Specifications RRP: From $17.99 / £29.86 Sizes: Small-XL Material: 76% Nylon, 16% polyester, 8% spandex Today's Best Deals View at Amazon $24.99 at Amazon $24.99 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Cute camo print that comes in 24 colors + Seamless + Ruched design that lifts and accentuates the bum + Squat-proof Reasons to avoid - Only goes up to a size XL

Add some color and design to your legging collection with a fun printed pair like these seamless camo leggings. Blackwood tells us that having a stylish pair of leggings can enhance your enjoyment during your workout, "While style is subjective, consider choosing leggings with a design or pattern that makes you feel good and reflects your personal taste."

Based on the thousands of reviews, these high-waisted camo leggings are lightweight, comfortable and make the perfect gym pants with their durable and squat-proof material. And with a ruched design on the bottom, your bum will look plump and lifted. Switch things up and add some prints to your legging collection.

What the reviews say: "I am so in love with these leggings. Genuinely impressed by how comfortable they are. Squat-proof, durable, etc. I bought them for the gym, but I think I'll be wearing them out to my morning walks and work." - Irina

(Image credit: Amazon)

18. Dibaolong Ripped Skinny Leggings Best Amazon leggings for fashion Specifications RRP: $22.99 / £46.09 Sizes: XS-XXL Material: 92% Polyester, 8% spandex Today's Best Deals $22.99 at Amazon $22.99 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Ripped, cutout design + High waistband that keeps leggings up + Breathable + Can wear out Reasons to avoid - Doesn't have an extensive size range

Who said rips are only for jeans? These ripped cutout leggings are super cute and a stylish way to elevate any chill, legging outfit. You can wear them out for cocktails or hit the gym in a cute workout fit. They come in 11 solid colors and seven prints, leaving you with plenty of options.

What the reviews say: "I love the way these fit so much that I ordered another pair. Some days you want comfort but also want to be trendy. These pants do the trick." - Amazon reviewer

(Image credit: Amazon)

19. IUGA High Waisted Capri Yoga Pants Best capri Amazon leggings Specifications RRP: From $19.99 (US only) Sizes: XS-3XL Material: 77% Polyester, 23% spandex Today's Best Deals View at Amazon $19.99 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Capri length is great for warm weather + Buttery soft fabric + Gusset crotch that minimizes chafing + Slight compression that smoothes stomach + Two side pockets Reasons to avoid - None

With spring in full effect and summer on the horizon, these capri leggings can be your new go-to. Like many leggings in this guide, these cropped leggings have a buttery soft fabric that feels amazing against the skin. With 21 color options, 100% squat-proof, and designed with gentle compression, who wouldn't want these leggings in their Amazon cart?

What the reviews say: "I love these yoga pants. They do not fall down in the crouch, feel great in the waistline, and the fabric is so soft. I love the pockets to insert my cell while walking the dog. The price is very reasonable, too. Highly recommend." - Pat

(Image credit: Amazon)

20. Yeoreo High Waist Contour Leggings Best Amazon leggings for contouring Specifications RRP: From $18.69 / £29.99 Sizes: XS-XXL Material: 87% Nylon, 13% spandex Today's Best Deals View at Amazon $17.99 at Amazon $22.09 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Crescent shading design that contour the bum + Lightweight + Accentuates natural curves + Snug, compressed fit Reasons to avoid - Not squat-proof based on reviews

You've found your perfect match if you're looking for leggings that accentuate your curves and lift your bum. These Amazon leggings feature a crescent shade design under your bottom that naturally contours and outlines your shape. And based on the 11,000 reviews, these contour leggings have a snug fit that brings you in, creating an hourglass figure.

What the reviews say: "This is the perfect pair of leggings. No scrunch, but your butt will look good regardless. Very comfortable around the waist, and it overall makes you look leaner somehow." - Eva

(Image credit: Amazon)

21. Satina High Waisted Leggings Best Amazon leggings for everyday wear Specifications RRP: $11.99 (US only) Sizes: One Size, One Size Plus Material: 92% Polyester, 8% spandex Today's Best Deals View at Amazon $11.99 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Simple, everyday wear + Soft material + 25 color options + Stays fitted to your body all day Reasons to avoid - No compression fit based on reviews

If a simple pair of leggings are on your Amazon wishlist, consider your search done. These highly rated and ultra-soft leggings are perfect for everyday wear when you're out on the town, going to class, or lounging around the house. They don't have any fancy moisture-wicking or bum-contouring elements, but they are a simple and comfortable pair to add to your wardrobe.

What the reviews say: "I bought these when I first found out I was pregnant and noticed right away how buttery soft they are (even after many washes). I am now over seven months pregnant, and these still fit me with room to stretch!" - Corrine

(Image credit: Amazon)

22. Blisset 3-pack High Waisted Leggings Best Amazon legging pack Average Amazon review: ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Specifications RRP: $23.99 / £29.57 Sizes: Small-XXL Material: 92% Polyester, 8% spandex Today's Best Deals View at Amazon $23.59 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Three different colors + Quick-drying fabric + Wide and thick waistband Reasons to avoid - Doesn't have the best compression

Whether you need a gym starter legging pack or you want to quickly up your legging game, this 3-piece pack is perfect. The set features three soft high-waisted leggings that are quick-drying, stretchy, and super comfortable to wear for every activity and occasion. And the best part is you aren't stuck with the same three boring colors. Each pack can have up to three different colors.

What the reviews say: "Perfect for working out. They stay in place the entire time and are super stretchy and buttery soft. They also don't constrict at all around the waist. They don't fade when washed, and the material doesn't chafe or snag up between the thighs. Thrilled with my purchase. 100% recommend." - Amazon reviewer

(Image credit: Amazon)

23. Baleaf Fleece Lined High Waisted Leggings Best fleece lined Amazon leggings Average Amazon review: ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Specifications RRP: From $22 / £27.99 Sizes: XS-3XL Material: 82% Polyester, 18% spandex Today's Best Deals $22.99 at Amazon $22.99 at Amazon $23.83 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Fleece lined + Water resistant fabric + Two side pockets + Seamless inner thigh design that prevents chafing Reasons to avoid - None

Fleece-lined leggings may be more suitable for the winter, but it's perfect for those cool spring morning runs when you need to bundle up. Or, you can shop ahead for fall. According to almost 28,000 reviews, these leggings are super comfortable, durable, thick but not bulky, and keep you warm. It even has a water-resistant fabric.

What the reviews say: "Nice and warm but not so hot that my hot flashes were set off. Soft inside, good stretch, and perfect pocket size for a phone." - Danielle

(Image credit: Amazon)

24. Kamo Fitness High Waisted Soft Workout Tights Best lightweight Amazon leggings Specifications RRP: From $25.98 / £29.42 Sizes: XS-XL Material: 75% Nylon, 25% spandex Today's Best Deals View at Amazon $25.98 at Amazon $31.98 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Super lightweight + Gorgeous colors + Seamless waistband + Cooling fabric Reasons to avoid - Only goes up to extra large

Lightweight leggings are great for hot summer days when you're out and about or if you tend to overheat while working out. These Kamo Fitness leggings are lightweight and cool to the touch, super soft, and according to the reviews, they're super flattering on the body.

What the reviews say: "First, they are so soft. They are comfortable to wear. Second, I love the cut. The seams in the back are so unique and flattering. Third, they wear super well in the gym. I'm not constantly pulling them up. They fit amazingly! Last but not least, they are durable. I have machine washed with cold water and hang dried now several times, and there is no pilling at all." - Amazon reviewer

What are the TikTok famous leggings on Amazon?

The Seasum Yoga Pants are the viral TikTok leggings that first appeared in the app in 2020 for their jaw-dropping butt-lifting effect.

With over 90,000 Amazon ratings, we couldn't help but include them in our guide as the best bum-lifting leggings. And based on the reviews, these leggings are extremely comfortable and lightweight. They lift your butt while accentuating your curves.