Here's what dermatologists and skin experts really think about SPF eye cream and if it's worth investing in

You may have seen SPF eye creams marketed to you online or being promoted by beauty brands you already love, but are they an essential?

According to dermatologists and skin experts, protecting the skin around your eyes as well as on your face is crucial all year round. So, just as we have a face cream and standalone SPF, we may need to double up on our eye products too.

If you already apply one of the best facial sunscreens to the eye area, here’s a virtual pat on the back.

“UV rays are accountable for about 90% of skin ageing,” says consultant dermatologist Dr Anjali Mahto. “Couple this with the fact that the skin around our eyes is some of the thinnest on the entire body and it's easy to see why it's paramount to protect the delicate skin around the eye area by using a broad-spectrum sunscreen daily.”

But the question stands – do you need a separate eye cream spiked with SPF, or will your regular sunscreen or foundation with SPF suffice? Here dermatologists answer the most important questions relating to SPF eye cream and break down everything you need to know about protecting the skin around your eyes this summer.

Everything dermatologists need you to know about SPF eye cream

Should my eye cream have spf? “Not necessarily,” says our consultant dermatologist Mahto. “Your regular sunscreen should be suitable for using all over your face and neck, including below your eye and on your eyelids.” While Mahto doesn't think you need a specific SPF eye cream, it’s worth noting that some of the specific eye cream sunscreens that have been developed are much lighter in texture, and so you might still want to invest in one. “But unless you don’t like the feeling of your regular sunscreen, I would say there’s no need to use a separate one,” continues Mahto. This is good news for anyone who wants to streamline their skincare routine and avoid additional steps. Mariam Abbas, advanced facialist, actually advises against using eye creams laced with SPF and agrees with Mahto that you can use your regular facial sunscreen instead. She explains why saying, “The best eye creams are formulated to brighten and hydrate the eye area and are designed to be absorbed by the skin. SPF, on the other hand, is meant to sit on the skin and absorb or reflect UV rays.” According to Abbas, one product cannot perform both functions well – "it’s like a two-in-one shampoo and conditioner – and we all know we don’t want to go there!"

Is the eye area especially prone to UV damage? The short answer is yes. “The skin around the eyes is thinner and more fragile than that on the rest of the body,” says Dr Maryam Zamani, a world-renowned Oculoplastic Surgeon and leading Facial Aesthetics Doctor who is an American-trained and Board Certified Ophthalmologist. Mahto adds that the eye area is "also incredibly active – we blink around 20,000 times per day so it’s an area that’s well-exercised" and the skin is therefore weaker here and more prone to things like wrinkles. Both experts agree that it’s vital to wear sunscreen around the eye area - whether that be an SPF eye cream or just ensuring that your facial sunscreen covers the eye area - especially if premature ageing is a concern.

Should I put SPF on my eyelids? Yes. As Mahto mentions above, your broad-spectrum SPF should be taken up under the eyes and on top of the eyelids. “The eyelids are one of the main places where people miss [when applying sunscreen] and it’s extremely delicate,” she says. Therefore, it’s important to ensure that this area is properly protected.

Does SPF get rid of dark circles? "SPF cannot get rid of existing dark circles," Zamani states. However, depending on what’s causing the dark circles, SPF might be able to help prevent further damage as Mahto explains: “If the dark circles are a result of pigmentation, then preventative care in the form of sunscreen can help prevent future damage." “If it's a case of dark circles due to genetics/blood vessels close to the surface, then wearing sunscreen daily can help prevent this getting worse as sunscreen also helps with collagen breakdown,” adds Mahto. The skin will be healthier and stronger meaning that blood vessels won't show through quite as much.

The best SPF eye cream - at a glance

If you're still interested in investing in a specific SPF eye cream or an SPF that can be used on the eye area, these products are Beauty Editor-approved. Shop from the links below or scroll down for more information on each product direct from our Beauty Team.

Beauty Editor-approved eye creams with SPF

Hello Sunday The One For Your Eyes Eye Cream SPF50 If your regular SPF feels too heavy around the eyes, consider this SPF eye cream instead. Mineral and antioxidant filters protect the skin from UV rays while plant-based peptides soften fine lines.

Ultrasun SPF30 Eye Protection Another SPF that’s dedicated to the eye area, this featherweight formula is a great pick for sensitive skin with its gentle formula that’s laced with brightening vitamin C and nourishing vitamin E.

SkinCeuticals Mineral Eye UV Defense SPF30 Sunscreen Protection This broad-spectrum SPF is formulated on a 100% mineral base to protect the eye area from the sun’s rays. It also has a sheer tint to subtly even skin tone, creating a smooth canvas for makeup application.

La Roche-Posay Anthelios Age Correct SPF50+ Sun Cream Formulated for the face, this skin-loving SPF feels light enough and comfortable enough to use around the eye area. It’s also jam-packed with do-good ingredients, including niacinamide and hyaluronic acid.