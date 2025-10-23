Project E Beauty’s LumaLux is the LED Mask you probably haven't heard of - here's why it should be in your routine

When it comes to skincare, most of us have our trusted routines - the cleansers that never let us down, the moisturisers that feel like silk, the serums we hope will turn back time. But over the past few years, something new has quietly moved from professional clinics into our living rooms: LED light therapy.

And while some of the best red light therapy devices have already become household names, Project E Beauty’s stellar collection is full of underrated professional-grade tools that have already found fans in Alison Brie, Mel B, and Lori Harvey.

So why are celebrities, dermatologists, and beauty editors so taken with this red light line? It all comes down to results, and the reassurance that comes with using a brand that prioritises trust, inclusivity, and skin health in equal measure.

Everything you need to know about Project E Beauty’s LED line

A brand specialising in at-home skincare devices, Project E Beauty aims to transform traditional approaches to skincare with science-backed solutions.

"We pride ourselves on providing salon-grade results from the comfort of your own home," states the brand. "Safety, quality and service lie at the heart of everything we do."

With an aim to provide unbiased, research-backed information to customers to help them understand and address skin concerns, they want to make safe and effective skincare solutions accessible to all skin types.

Dermatologist-recommended, the precision wavelengths used in the brand's LumaLux range have been studied and tested, giving you peace of mind that every session is both safe and effective. Project E Beauty’s ethos is rooted in transparency — they don’t make wild promises, they provide research-backed solutions that you can trust. This focus on evidence is why the brand has earned credibility among both experts and consumers.

What products are part of the range?

The brand's LumaLux collection, consists of four tools - a face mask, a neck, a combination face and neck mask, and a dome designed to be used for the face, neck and body.

Project E Beauty Lumalux Face | Pro Led Red Light Therapy Mask With five precise wavelengths and eight combination modes (including infrared light therapy), this smart device is clinically proven to stimulate collagen, improve elasticity, and soften the look of wrinkles.

Project E Beauty Lumalux Face+ | Pro Led Red Light Therapy Face & Neck Mask Project E Beauty Lumalux Neck & Dec | Pro Led Red Light Therapy Mask Project E Beauty Lumalux Dome | Face & Body Led Red Light Therapy Device

Meet Project E Beauty’s LumaLux Mask

Light has been used in medicine for decades, and in skincare, it’s now a proven way to address everything from fine lines to dullness. Project E Beauty’s LumaLux Mask is at the forefront of the brand's line, designed to deliver optimal LED therapy without leaving home. Unlike single-light devices, the mask offers five precise wavelengths and eight combination modes, including the powerful trio of red (630nm), infrared (850nm), and deep infrared (1072nm) — clinically proven to stimulate collagen, improve elasticity, and soften the look of wrinkles.

The brand’s attention to detail is impressive: with 800 high-grade LED chips, every part of the face is evenly treated. Each three-minute session is short but targeted, meaning you can fit professional-level skincare into your daily routine without disrupting the rest of your wellness habits.

"This multi-wavelength LED mask is a great at-home option for treating various skin concerns, including acne, dullness, and signs of aging," says Dr. Shreya Andric, medical and cosmetic dermatologist. "I like that it offers red, blue, and other light settings to personalise treatments. It's ideal for adults looking for a non-invasive way to support clearer, firmer, and more radiant skin."

(Image credit: Project E Beauty)

A lightweight, flexible, and comfortable device, the LumaLux Mask is designed to slip on and stay in place while you relax — or even while you potter about the house. This practical approach makes the device more than just beauty tech; it’s something that integrates seamlessly into real life, and that’s what makes it appealing for people who don’t have the time (or patience) for complicated rituals.

At £309, the LumaLux is an investment, but when you compare it to the cost of in-clinic light therapy treatments, the value becomes clear. With consistent use, you’re getting clinical-level results without the repeat appointments — and with the freedom to use it whenever suits you.

Backed by dermatologists, loved by celebrities, and designed with women’s real needs in mind, it’s a reminder that age-defying skincare doesn’t have to mean endless clinic visits.