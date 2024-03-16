'Eye patches, times a thousand', a beauty editor reviews MZ skin LightMAX MiniPro Eyeconic LED

Today's best MZ Skin LightMAX MiniPro Eyeconic LED deals $399 View $405 View $405 View Show More Deals

The MZ Skin LightMAX MiniPro Eyeconic patches could be the tiniest, chicest LED treatment out there.

Even the best light therapy devices can look a little - well, creepy. Those big full-face masks may yield impressive results, but they can come at the cost of spooking your neighbours or gentle ridicule from your loved ones. Of course, that's no reason to forgo those red light therapy benefits - the results seriously outweigh the potential embarrassment. However, the MZ Skin LightMAX patches could be the way to go if you want something a little more understated.

As an LED superfan I was intrigued to see how this very mini treatment compared to other red light treatments I've tried. Are these mini tools worthy of their maxi price tag? Do they actually stick to your face? Here's how I got on.

MZ skin LightMAX MiniPro Eyeconic LED specifications

RRP: £300

£300 LED technology: Red 630nm and Near Infrared 830nm wavelengths

Red 630nm and Near Infrared 830nm wavelengths Included in the box: 2 LED eye patches, 2 USB charging cables, 30 hydrocolloid patches, a travel pouch

2 LED eye patches, 2 USB charging cables, 30 hydrocolloid patches, a travel pouch Size: 7cm wide, 3cm high, 1.77mm thick

7cm wide, 3cm high, 1.77mm thick Warranty: 2 years

My first impression of the MZ skin LightMAX MiniPro Eyeconic LED

I was so intrigued when I first read about the MZ Skin LightMAX MiniPro Eyeconic LED patches. Compared to the other, more industrial-looking red light therapy treatments I've tried, they're positively adorable.

The MZ Skin LightMAX MiniPro Eyeconic LED patches come in a pleasingly millennial pink square box, like one you'd get at a posh patisserie. It comes with everything you need, including the two LED patches, 30 hydrocolloid patches (which is how they stick to your skin - more on that later), two charging cables, a user guide and a pouch to store everything in.

My first impression of the LED patches themselves is that they're slim and small - they're the same shape and size as those single-use eye patches. They're incredibly, almost unbelievably lightweight, which makes sense as they need to stay on your skin with little to hold them in place.

They're easy to charge, with a magnetic attachment that clicks the patches in place satisfyingly. They light up when charging and switch off when they're full. So far, so simple.

How does the MZ skin LightMAX MiniPro Eyeconic LED perform?

The main thing that intrigued me about the MZ Skin LightMAX MiniPro Eyeconic LED patches was how exactly they'd stick to your face - I'm used to bigger masks that require straps to keep them on. The hydrocolloid patches are the secret. They're sticky on both sides - one side to stick to the LED patch, one side to stick to your skin.

You have to apply them to a totally clean, dry face, to stop any creams or oils interfering with the stickiness. I was a little sceptical but they really did stay on for the full 10-minute treatment time. I wanted to fully test their staying power so I did extra little tasks like watering my plants, making and drinking a cup of tea, and putting laundry away. Most impressively of all, I even managed to put on a jumper without the patches coming unstuck.

However, the durability of the stickiness does come at a small cost. It was a little bit painful to remove the patches at the end of the treatment time. I'd say it's one or two rungs below removing a pore strip, which around the sensitive eye area, isn't nothing.

Another small gripe about the patches. You get 30 in the box, but once those are finished (after 15 sessions if you're treating both eyes), you'll have to keep repurchasing those sticky patches yourselves. As a standalone, they're £40 for 20 patches (so, 10 treatments), or £32 when you subscribe monthly. Personally, I think this is quite costly, especially considering the £300 initial outlay. It's up to you whether that cost is worth it for the convenience and the style of the treatment. In theory, you could use them without the sticky patches, but you'd have to hold them up or lie relatively still to keep them in place.

Sticky gripes aside, the LED treatment itself is very pleasant - they're light and easy to wear, and the light didn't interfere with my eyesight at all, unlike some of the more heavy-duty light therapy tools. It also felt, dare I say, cooler, than those other big hockey mask-style LEDs. I wasn't worried about terrifying a passer-by or leaving them out on my coffee table.

After two weeks of using them daily. I feel that my eyes look smoother and brighter with dark circles less prominent, so it's certainly a treatment that works.

As an LED superfan, I was intrigued to see how this very mini treatment compared to other red light treatments for eyes like the Dr Dennis Gross DrX Eyecare Max Pro. Having reviewed both, I'd say it performed just as well, providing very similar results.

The obvious difference is that the Dr Gross option treats a larger area, covering the entire eye and brow area. The MZ Skin patches are smaller and arguably more convenient, with a potentially more stylish edge. While you could use these patches on other areas, like frown or laughter lines, that feels slightly like a faff to me when it's easier to slip on a mask that covers a larger area. You also won't have to stick on the patches or spend more money when they run out.

The thing I always struggle with smaller LED treatments, like eye masks or wands is that they're still quite expensive considering the limited area they treat. There's an argument to be made that if you're spending hundreds of pounds, you might as well buy something that will treat your entire face. Those big masks are often less convenient though, so it's about weighing up how easily these treatments will fit into your skincare routine.

Should you buy the MZ skin LightMAX MiniPro Eyeconic LED?

If you want a quite beautiful, convenient LED tool that will give you smoother and brighter-looking eyes, you should buy the MZ Skin LightMAX MiniPro Eyeconic LED patches. They have the ease of those gel sheet masks but are a thousand times more effective.

Personally, I loved using the patches and am planning on using them regularly. As a skincare minimalist living in a shoebox-sized flat, this is a big deal - I'm a frequent product culler. I almost always return or re-gift the products I've tested, even if I've liked using them.

If you find the other red light therapy devices intimidating, you should buy the MZ Skin LightMAX MiniPro Eyeconic LED patches - they're small but mighty. If, however, you only have the budget to buy one red light therapy device, you may be better off buying one that treats your whole face.

About the review, and the reviewer

Rhiannon Derbyshire is the Senior Beauty Editor for Woman & Home, with over 10 years of experience writing about all things skincare. She was previously cynical about facial tools, but after testing LED for a feature in 2022 she's since become a passionate, borderline obsessive fan of red light and blue light therapy. She uses both daily in her skincare routine.

Rhiannon stopped other LED treatments and used the MZ Skin LightMAX MiniPro Eyeconic LED treatment daily for two weeks before writing this review.