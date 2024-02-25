Dr Dennis Gross' DrX Spectralite Eyecare Max Pro promises smoother, brighter eyes in minutes

Today's best Dr. Dennis Gross DrX Spectralite Eyecare Max Pro deals $199 View $199 View $200 View Show More Deals

Looking for a Dr Dennis Gross DrX Spectralite Eyecare Max Pro review before you make the purchase? You’ve come to the right place.

As a huge fan of LED in general and the brands’ full face mask in particular (anyone who’s read my Dr Dennis Gross DrX Spectralite Faceware Pro review can vouch that I am a passionate fan), I was intrigued to try this tool, which focuses on the eyes alone.

If you know what red light therapy is, you'll understand its power to transform your skin. It can help speed up collagen renewal and improve the health of your skin, leaving it looking plumper, tighter and bouncier. The best red light therapy devices bring this salon-grade treatment to your home, making it easy to slot into your routine. The Dr Dennis Gross DrX Spectralite Eyecare Max Pro focuses around the eyes, promising to banish crows feet, sagging skin and dark circles.

A certifiable 'yes please', from me. So, how does it perform?

Our Senior Beauty Editor's full Dr Dennis Gross DrX Spectralite Eyecare Max Pro review

Our first impressions of the Dr Dennis Gross DrX Spectralite Eyecare Max Pro

Before even opening the box, my initial thought was that it felt like a slightly less useful buy than the original, which treats the whole face. However, I understood when I clocked the £199 price tag (a relative bargain compared to the £465 full-face tool).

If crows' feet or sagging eyes are a bugbear, this promises to tackle them much more efficiently than your best eye cream. It's a very beautiful thing - slim, shiny and rose gold. It comes with a handy pouch, full instructions and a charging cable. It's charged and ready to use, and incredibly easy to navigate - press the button to switch it on, and it'll light up an almost menacing-looking red.

The mask also looks altogether friendlier than the original full-face mask, even with the light. Less Freddy Kreuger, more Superman.

How does the Dr Dennis Gross DrX Spectralite Eyecare Max Pro perform?

As I mentioned, it's incredibly easy to use, exactly like the original Dr Gross mask. It's easy to charge, and all powered by one button. Click it on, and it'll stay on for three minutes, the recommended treatment time. It'll automatically switch off, but you can also hold down the button to switch it off sooner.

The strap means you can pop it and carry on going about your day as normal. It's a really handy extra benefit, but no judgement if you spend this 3-minute treatment time having a little rest or lying down, it was often my preference.

The slight bugbear in this Dr Dennis Gross DrX Spectralite Eyecare Max Pro review, as well as the original, is the silicone strap. It's slippery, a little fiddly the get the sizing right, and it can - if I'm being very fussy, which is my wont - frizz up hair at the back of your head. I personally stopped using it, holding the mask up or lying down with it on. For only three minutes, I don't find that to be a major chore (like I said, it's quite nice to have a little excuse to lie down for a couple of minutes in the middle of the day), but I do think the strap situation could be improved. I can't decide if Velcro would be better or worse. Dr Gross, please let's discuss.

How does it compare to the full-size mask?

I consider this question a key factor in this Dr Dennis Gross DrX Spectralite Eyecare Max Pro review. As a passionate (read: obsessive) fan of the original full-face mask, how does this eye treatment measure up?

The obvious difference is the treatment area. The Dr Dennis Gross DrX Spectralite Eyecare Max Pro only covers a couple of inches around the eyes and nose, whereas the Dr Dennis Gross DrX Spectralite FaceWare Pro treats the entire face. They also, it's worth mentioning, previously had a smaller eye mask that looks to have been discontinued.

The eye mask only has one light setting, whereas the full face has three - red, blue, and a combination of both lights. The other obvious difference is the price - at £465, the full face is more than double the £199 of the eye treatment.

Should you buy this VS the original? That's down to your budget and your skin's needs. If you only have £200 to spend and only want to treat your eyes, you'll see brilliant results with the Dr Dennis Gross DrX Spectralite Eyecare Max Pro. If you have more to spend, I'd wager it's worth spending more (or holding out for a black Friday discount code) to get the full bells and whistles treatment for your entire face.

Should you buy the Dr Dennis Gross DrX Spectralite Eyecare Max Pro?

As a Dr Dennis Gross superfan, I knew I'd enjoy doing this Dr Dennis Gross DrX Spectralite Eyecare Max Pro review. He's really mastered at-home LED treatments, creating some of the best skincare devices on the market.

This is a brilliant, powerful tool that will make a noticeable difference to tired-looking eyes, crows feet and laughter lines. It's a quick and easy treatment that's easy to slot into your everyday routine, which is such a key factor when it comes to the investment of these expensive tools. While you may get incredible effects from using them, you have to really want to use them every day to see results. Dr Gross' products always make the whole routine feel seamless.

As an already daily user of LED, my eyes have looked smoother and brighter since incorporating it. For any red light newbies, you'll see a huge difference from using the Dr Dennis Gross DrX Spectralite Eyecare Max Pro.