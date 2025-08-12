I wore this lightweight tinted SPF every single day of my week-long holiday in the French Riviera

Thanks to their versatile and hybrid nature, tinted sunscreens are now a skincare staple around the globe.

The importance of using one of the best facial sunscreens each and every day is drilled into us - to minimise sun damage and the signs of ageing on our complexion. However, after hearing many people's glowing reviews of tinted sunscreen, I felt like I was left out of an exclusive club because I'd never found a formula that ticked every box (I'm picky, okay?).

Well, that was until I got my hands on Jones Road Beauty's latest launch, the Everyday Sunscreen. Not only is it one of the best sunscreens for my sensitive skin, it also boasts a weightless formula and subtle colour-correcting pigments for an even complexion. All of the above meant it made the perfect company for my week-long trip to the Côte d'Azur region - and now I reach for it in my everyday makeup routine, too.

Why this tinted SPF became my most reached for holiday essential

For context, I have sensitive, combination skin that can also be prone to blemishes, which means I have a thorough checklist of wants for my sunscreen of choice. Said list then multiplies when we're talking tinted SPF formulas. I'm not usually a fan of the claggy feeling of sunscreens, and tinted formulas typically accentuate this feeling tenfold. I've also never found a tinted sunscreen that allows for a seamlessly blended finish.

But that's all changed now that Jones Road Everyday Sunscreen is in my life. Spoiler, I loved it so much that it even earned a place as one of my best new beauty launches for the month of July...

Jones Road Beauty Everyday Sunscreen View at Jones Road Beauty $42 at Jones Road RRP: £40 Offering broad-spectrum SPF 30 protection, Jones Road's Everyday Sunscreen arrives with four adaptable shades to choose from. Each is equipped with colour-correcting pigments that prevent the dreaded sunscreen white cast. The result? A smooth, evened complexion for a natural, barely-there finish that feels lightweight on the skin, too. The brand also offers an untinted formula, if colourless sun protection is more your speed.

If you've picked up on all of my qualms with SPFs, you might be surprised to find out that this tinted sunscreen has worked its way into my everyday routine - having religiously applied it every single night of my recent holiday to the South of France.

Using just a finger's length amount for my entire face, this formula seamlessly blends into the skin without leaving any streaks and not looking cakey nor greasy - not to mention, it requires minimal effort, which is always welcomed. As for the finish, it feels weightless on the complexion, making it a stellar option for a natural-looking complexion pick-me-up when in a hot and humid destination.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

On the left, Sennen before applying the Jones Road Everyday Sunscreen and after applying the sunscreen on the right. (Image credit: Future/Sennen Prickett)

When it comes to sunscreens, my number one pet peeve is a formula that crumbles and pills - especially when worn underneath makeup. However, I can happily announce that this formula effectively avoids this issue, which is a big reason why I've been reaching for it so often, as it works well on its own and as a base for makeup.

All of these benefits left me with no doubt that it had to make the cut into my selective, pared-back holiday makeup bag (which is difficult for a Beauty Writer, trust me). I completed my evening look with the Iconic London Shade and Shape Contour Stick, Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dewy Flush and my favourite Glossier Lash Slick Mascara for the perfect no-makeup-makeup finish when jet-setting abroad.

Sennen on holiday wearing the Jones Road Everyday Sunscreen (Image credit: Future/Sennen Prickett)

Not only was this tinted sunscreen the pivotal player of my holiday makeup routine, but I would go as far as to say that it has also changed my everyday makeup regimen now that I am home, too.