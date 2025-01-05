I've tried so many moisturisers, but this is the one that can cure my tired, post-Christmas skin
Our beauty writer relies on this nourishing moisturiser to combat dullness and dryness...
With an indulgent, butter-like texture, this richly nourishing and hydrating face cream is the gift my post-festive season skin has been yearning for - and here's why you should invest too...
The new year is the perfect time to treat your skin to some well-deserved TLC, whether that be with the best face moisturiser or the best face masks. The festive season is full of fun, late nights and social gatherings, but your skin can often take the brunt of it all.
Thankfully, I have just the moisturiser for the job in my go-to skincare arsenal. With a cocktail of skin-loving ingredients that offer long-lasting hydration, here's why I'm turning to Dr.Jart+'s Ceramidin Cream to combat the effects of winter and the party season.
The only moisturiser I'll be using to nourish my tired, post-festive season skin
I swear by Dr.Jart+ as a skincare brand, and I have done ever since I first tried their products last year - honestly, you'll never be able to stop me raving about their Cicapair Tiger Grass Colour Correcting Treatment. So, naturally, I had high expectations for this Ceramidin Cream, and (spoiler) it went above and beyond what I had imagined...
RRP: £38
Enriched with a blend of moisturising ingredients, such as ceramides, panthenol and glycerin, this rich face cream has been designed to hydrate and nourish the skin barrier. With a butter-like texture, this formula quickly absorbs into the skin, offering long-lasting moisture and minimising dryness, revealing a soft, smooth and bouncy complexion.
I first tried this moisturiser after a long day at a spa, and I must admit, I had simply chucked the compact tube into my bag due to its travel-friendly design, in order to give me a quick hit of hydration. You can imagine how dry and parched my skin felt after sitting in hot tubs and swimming in chlorinated pools, but as soon as this moisturiser touched my face, it immediately quenched my complexion's thirst.
While it boasts an incredibly thick buttery consistency, it also doesn't weigh your skin down - a huge plus point in my book. My blemish-prone combination skin can be incredibly unpredictable (it flits between dry and oily day-to-day) but this cream thoroughly hydrates and nourishes my complexion - without breaking me out.
I found my skin felt noticeably moisturised for hours after application, and it even works very well as a smoothing base before makeup - plus, it gets extra points for not pilling underneath. Its indulgent formula works as an instant boost of hydration, especially when your skin is feeling particularly dull, dry and tired, making it the perfect treat for your skin to combat the festive season blues.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Although this buy is on the pricier side of moisturisers, a little does go a long way. It has a super nourishing formula, so you only need a pea-sized amount to moisturise your entire complexion. To top it all off, it also boasts a subtle spa-like scent that only enhances the skincare application experience.
Sennen is Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she shares the latest beauty buys and trending products from makeup and hair to skincare and nails. Previously, Sennen worked as a Junior Digital Editor at FROW Magazine, where she wrote about the latest fashion and beauty news, trends and viral must-have products to shop, and reviewing a lineup of beauty products. She has since worked with numerous brands including Who What Wear UK, HuffPost UK and Harvey Nichols. When she’s not writing about all things beauty, Sennen spends her spare time watching the latest Netflix series, doing lots of online shopping and walking her dog.
-
-
Are multivitamins worth it? Dr Amir shares his controversial opinion
"A lot of people aren't going to be happy about this..."
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Sienna Miller’s colourful chunky trainers are the hit of dopamine this dreary winter needs
They're the comfy and practical shoe that'll add a pop of bright colour to your wardrobe
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
This cult 90s bob is making a comeback for 2025 - and it still looks so fresh
Looking to switch up your look for the new year? This nostalgic bob and fringe combination is making a reappearance...
By Sennen Prickett Published
-
This lightweight makeup trend is like a breath of fresh air for your skin in 2025
Offering fresh-faced coverage and a lit-from-within glow, this minimal approach to makeup is on our January moodboard
By Sennen Prickett Published
-
My £15 haircare secret for boosting my dry winter locks' softness and shine
From minimising breakage to reducing frizz and flyaways, this affordable spritz has 20 haircare benefits...
By Sennen Prickett Published
-
'It's a facial in a packet' - Sienna Miller just persuaded me to try Charlotte Tilbury's Instant Magic Mask
Promising a post-facial glow in just '15 minutes,' the Instant Magic Mask is sure to become a new self-care must-have
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Winter weather doesn't have to ruin your hair with these nourishing buys and tips
Wave goodbye to dull, dry, frizzy locks - these hydrating picks will reveal smooth, shiny, healthy-looking strands...
By Sennen Prickett Published
-
'I literally use this one product to create the base' Victoria Beckham reveals the makeup must-have behind her glowing skin
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Why A-list celebrities can't get enough of rose water spray (and neither can we)
With soothing, hydrating and anti-inflammatory benefits, it's no surprise rose water spray is the new A-List skin staple
By Sennen Prickett Published
-
Need your nails done? The 2025 nail trends are just in, and these 9 looks top the list
Offering soft neutrals, reflective finishes and a celebration of practical lengths, there's a 2025 nail trend to suit every preference and aesthetic...
By Naomi Jamieson Published