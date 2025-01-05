I've tried so many moisturisers, but this is the one that can cure my tired, post-Christmas skin

Our beauty writer relies on this nourishing moisturiser to combat dullness and dryness...

Image of hand holding Dr Jart+ Ceramidin Cream, on a pink watercolour background
(Image credit: Future / Sennen Prickett)
Sennen Prickett
By
published
in Features

With an indulgent, butter-like texture, this richly nourishing and hydrating face cream is the gift my post-festive season skin has been yearning for - and here's why you should invest too...

The new year is the perfect time to treat your skin to some well-deserved TLC, whether that be with the best face moisturiser or the best face masks. The festive season is full of fun, late nights and social gatherings, but your skin can often take the brunt of it all.

Thankfully, I have just the moisturiser for the job in my go-to skincare arsenal. With a cocktail of skin-loving ingredients that offer long-lasting hydration, here's why I'm turning to Dr.Jart+'s Ceramidin Cream to combat the effects of winter and the party season.

The only moisturiser I'll be using to nourish my tired, post-festive season skin

I swear by Dr.Jart+ as a skincare brand, and I have done ever since I first tried their products last year - honestly, you'll never be able to stop me raving about their Cicapair Tiger Grass Colour Correcting Treatment. So, naturally, I had high expectations for this Ceramidin Cream, and (spoiler) it went above and beyond what I had imagined...

Dr.jart+ Ceramidin Cream 50ml
Dr.Jart+ Ceramidin Cream

RRP: £38

Enriched with a blend of moisturising ingredients, such as ceramides, panthenol and glycerin, this rich face cream has been designed to hydrate and nourish the skin barrier. With a butter-like texture, this formula quickly absorbs into the skin, offering long-lasting moisture and minimising dryness, revealing a soft, smooth and bouncy complexion.

I first tried this moisturiser after a long day at a spa, and I must admit, I had simply chucked the compact tube into my bag due to its travel-friendly design, in order to give me a quick hit of hydration. You can imagine how dry and parched my skin felt after sitting in hot tubs and swimming in chlorinated pools, but as soon as this moisturiser touched my face, it immediately quenched my complexion's thirst.

While it boasts an incredibly thick buttery consistency, it also doesn't weigh your skin down - a huge plus point in my book. My blemish-prone combination skin can be incredibly unpredictable (it flits between dry and oily day-to-day) but this cream thoroughly hydrates and nourishes my complexion - without breaking me out.

Collage of pictures (L-R) Hand holding Dr Jart+ Ceramidin Cream and swatch of the cream

(Image credit: Future / Sennen Prickett)

I found my skin felt noticeably moisturised for hours after application, and it even works very well as a smoothing base before makeup - plus, it gets extra points for not pilling underneath. Its indulgent formula works as an instant boost of hydration, especially when your skin is feeling particularly dull, dry and tired, making it the perfect treat for your skin to combat the festive season blues.

Although this buy is on the pricier side of moisturisers, a little does go a long way. It has a super nourishing formula, so you only need a pea-sized amount to moisturise your entire complexion. To top it all off, it also boasts a subtle spa-like scent that only enhances the skincare application experience.

Sennen Prickett
Sennen Prickett
Digital Beauty Writer

Sennen is Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she shares the latest beauty buys and trending products from makeup and hair to skincare and nails. Previously, Sennen worked as a Junior Digital Editor at FROW Magazine, where she wrote about the latest fashion and beauty news, trends and viral must-have products to shop, and reviewing a lineup of beauty products. She has since worked with numerous brands including Who What Wear UK, HuffPost UK and Harvey Nichols. When she’s not writing about all things beauty, Sennen spends her spare time watching the latest Netflix series, doing lots of online shopping and walking her dog.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸