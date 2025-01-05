I've tried so many moisturisers, but this is the one that can cure my tired, post-Christmas skin

With an indulgent, butter-like texture, this richly nourishing and hydrating face cream is the gift my post-festive season skin has been yearning for - and here's why you should invest too...

The new year is the perfect time to treat your skin to some well-deserved TLC, whether that be with the best face moisturiser or the best face masks. The festive season is full of fun, late nights and social gatherings, but your skin can often take the brunt of it all.

Thankfully, I have just the moisturiser for the job in my go-to skincare arsenal. With a cocktail of skin-loving ingredients that offer long-lasting hydration, here's why I'm turning to Dr.Jart+'s Ceramidin Cream to combat the effects of winter and the party season.

The only moisturiser I'll be using to nourish my tired, post-festive season skin

I swear by Dr.Jart+ as a skincare brand, and I have done ever since I first tried their products last year - honestly, you'll never be able to stop me raving about their Cicapair Tiger Grass Colour Correcting Treatment. So, naturally, I had high expectations for this Ceramidin Cream, and (spoiler) it went above and beyond what I had imagined...

Dr.Jart+ Ceramidin Cream View at LookFantastic $31.99 at Walmart $41.59 at Walmart RRP: £38 Enriched with a blend of moisturising ingredients, such as ceramides, panthenol and glycerin, this rich face cream has been designed to hydrate and nourish the skin barrier. With a butter-like texture, this formula quickly absorbs into the skin, offering long-lasting moisture and minimising dryness, revealing a soft, smooth and bouncy complexion.

I first tried this moisturiser after a long day at a spa, and I must admit, I had simply chucked the compact tube into my bag due to its travel-friendly design, in order to give me a quick hit of hydration. You can imagine how dry and parched my skin felt after sitting in hot tubs and swimming in chlorinated pools, but as soon as this moisturiser touched my face, it immediately quenched my complexion's thirst.

While it boasts an incredibly thick buttery consistency, it also doesn't weigh your skin down - a huge plus point in my book. My blemish-prone combination skin can be incredibly unpredictable (it flits between dry and oily day-to-day) but this cream thoroughly hydrates and nourishes my complexion - without breaking me out.

(Image credit: Future / Sennen Prickett)

I found my skin felt noticeably moisturised for hours after application, and it even works very well as a smoothing base before makeup - plus, it gets extra points for not pilling underneath. Its indulgent formula works as an instant boost of hydration, especially when your skin is feeling particularly dull, dry and tired, making it the perfect treat for your skin to combat the festive season blues.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Although this buy is on the pricier side of moisturisers, a little does go a long way. It has a super nourishing formula, so you only need a pea-sized amount to moisturise your entire complexion. To top it all off, it also boasts a subtle spa-like scent that only enhances the skincare application experience.