4 award-winning skin tools and supplements, picked by our expert judges
These extra additions to your skincare routine will help to take your complexion to the next level
Tools and supplements are a brilliant way of taking your skincare to the next level, whether you want plumper, clearer or brighter-looking skin.
When you have the basics of your skincare routine sorted, there are a few extra steps you could take to improve things further. Supplements can help you improve your complexion from the inside out, while skincare devices have the power to give you a salon-grade facial treatment at home.
Whether that’s incorporating red light therapy or getting to grips with microcurrents and collagen supplements, these award-winning buys all have been highly rated by our panel of industry experts, including our beauty team, as well as dermatologists and pro facialists.
The award-winning skin tools and supplements at a glance
Best facial toning tool
RRP: £89
Chisel out cheekbones and give your skin a lift with this affordable device. When used daily, it makes a noticeable difference to the firmness and contours of your face.
Best LED Mask
RRP: £350.90
Red light therapy can be hugely beneficial to any complexion and this mask is a brilliant way of incorporating it into your daily routine. It takes just 10 minutes and is incredibly easy to use.
Best De-Puffing Device
RRP: £55
Instantly soothe and refresh your skin with these chilled facial globes. They're the ultimate antidote to irritated eyes or puffy complexions.
Best supplement
RRP: £35.99
If you're looking to incorporate a collagen supplement, this is a brilliant option. With a high dose of marine collagen and a tasty tropical flavour, this slots seamlessly into any routine and actually makes a difference.
4 award-winning skin tools and supplements: at a glance
Best facial toning tool
1. Magnitone Lift Off Microcurrent Facial Toning Device
Specifications
Previously only available in clinics, at-home microcurrent tools are now picking up in popularity, and we can see why. They work by using small electrical currents to stimulate your muscles – these help strengthen and firm the muscles, which in turn will strengthen and firm your skin. They can be an incredibly effective way of lifting areas of the face that have started to sag or giving puffy faces some sculpting. Plus, using them regularly at home will lead to better results, rather than sporadic salon visits. This is a particularly effective tool – and it’s also incredibly user-friendly.
“This was really easy to use,” enthuses Digital Beauty Editor Aleesha Badkar. “It’s lightweight and has no annoying or faffy setting to mess around with. I was actually excited to use it every evening because it glides along the skin easily. And while it has a five-second timer to guide you in your strides, it doesn’t time off (unlike some other devices), which is great. It also pauses the timer when it’s not touching the skin, which is helpful.”
And what about the results? “It left my skin tighter, firmer and more toned,” says Aleesha. “The contours on my face are definitely defined after using and my forehead is smoother and lifted.”
Best LED Mask
2. Omnilux Contour Face
Specifications
“As an aesthetician, I’ve seen firsthand the benefits of LED light therapy for addressing signs of skin ageing like fine lines and wrinkles,” says aesthetician and beauty editor Grace Day. “The secret to success is consistency, which is why I always advise my clients to purchase an at-home LED mask to help maintain their results between professional treatments. I’d highly recommend the Omnilux Contour Face to anyone looking to elevate their skincare routine or invest in their first skin tool. It’s quick and easy to use, comfortable to wear and you can see results within just a few 10-minute treatments."
Day continues: "The effects of LED are beneficial to all and every skin type, but I’ve found this especially beneficial in reducing inflammation and speeding up the healing process of my acne breakouts. The fact that the Omnilux Contour is FDA-cleared and backed by multiple studies is what makes this a worthwhile purchase and one I am confident in recommending.”
What sets this apart from the other red light therapy devices? “Of all the home LED devices I’ve tried, its results are as close as possible to a professional device. This mask has an excellent amount of LEDs and a defined wavelength, which are the two most important things to keep in mind when buying a home device. If you’re looking for a skin tool to upgrade your daily routine, this would be my top recommendation.”
Best de-puffing device
3. ESPA Cryotherapy Globes
Specifications
Facial massage is an incredibly underrated aspect of skincare; it has the ability to transform and sculpt faces, while also being a lovely relaxing moment of self care. Using tools can take the experience to a whole new level and provide better results,
and ESPA’s Cryotherapy Globes in particular work as an effective de-puffing device.
Made using stainless steel (which feels sturdier and less smash-prone compared to the glass options), they have an immediately refreshing effect on skin that feels like an absolute treat for sore, inflamed skin. They come to the rescue often, whether it’s to cool sore eyes after a hay fever flare-up, or to de-puff a bloated face after a particularly booze- or salt- (or indeed, both) filled day.
“Everyone should have a pair of these ice globes in their freezer,” recommends Grace Day. “Not only are they enjoyable to use but they’re beneficial to a wide range of concerns, from soothing irritated skin to reducing the inflammation of breakouts and targeting facial puffiness. I was particularly impressed by how long they retain their temperature.”
Best supplement
4. Kollo Health Premium Liquid Marine Collagen
Specifications
Supplements are big news, having the availability to transform your skin and hair from the inside out. The downside is that it can feel like an incredibly saturated, confusing market, but Kollo have an impressive track record and a favourite of the beauty team.
“I tried this about a year ago and was really impressed,” says Beauty Editor Stephanie Maylor. “I enjoyed the tropical flavour, which is so pleasant I can knock mine back straight from the tube. It can also be mixed with water or smoothies, which is another nice perk. 10,000mg hydrolysed marine collagen is proven to be the most efficacious form of ingestible collagen. I definitely noticed an improvement in my achy, creaky joints.”
“I really like this collagen. It tastes great which makes it so much easier to make into a daily habit,” says Beauty Director Sarah Cooper-White. “The 10,000mg dose is incredibly effective, plus it’s hydrolysed, which means it’s easier for the body to absorb. It’s a brilliant buy and if you take it daily you’ll see and feel a difference in your skin.”
Rhiannon Derbyshire is the Senior Beauty Editor for Woman & Home and other publications.
She started interning for glossy magazines while working alongside her Fashion Journalism degree. There, she was lured to the beauty desk, seduced by matte lipsticks, posh shampoos, and every skincare product imaginable. 10+ years into her career, she can confidently tell you why the best mascaras are always high street, and why SPF is a non-negotiable all year round. Ask her about her curly hair routine, skincare minimalism, and how to find the exact right red lipstick
