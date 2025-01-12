Jennifer Aniston convinced me to try this £17 skincare hero - and now I use it every day

I'll always make time for celebrity beauty recommendations, there's something about knowing which products make up A-lister's daily routines that intrigues me. So, I had high hopes when Jennifer Aniston convinced me to try this affordable facial mist - and it's lived up to every single one of them...

Acting as one of the best toners by hydrating, soothing and balancing the pH of the complexion, rose water sprays are the underrated skincare buy that garner plenty of celebrity backing. While the likes of Salma Hayek, Pamela Anderson and Venus Williams have all revealed themselves to be fans of the floral-infused facial spritz, it was Jennifer Aniston who first sparked the conversation when her rose water spray of choice was spotted amongst her skincare assortment while filming on set for The Morning Show.

However, unlike many other A-list-approved beauty products, Aniston's favoured mist boasts an affordable price tag and an array of complexion benefits, which ultimately convinced me to add it to my virtual basket - and now it's gained a rightful spot in my daily skincare rotation.

The rose water spray that Jennifer Aniston relies on for a radiant complexion

While Jennifer Aniston is a fan of this skincare staple, it's also amassed a huge cult following with many others. One glance at the Amazon listing shows the rosewater spray boasts over 15,000 reviews, averaging an impressive 4.5 stars out of five - so I knew I had to get in on the action myself...

A hydration-boosting essential Heritage Store Rosewater Facial Mist View at Amazon $9.88 at Amazon $10.29 at Amazon RRP: £16.95 Loved by Jennifer Aniston, this versatile rose water spray is designed to soothe, soften and hydrate the skin - without leaving the complexion oily. Maintaining the pH levels and excess oil levels, use as a replacement for your go-to toner, as the finishing touch of radiance to your makeup or as a hydrating refresher throughout the day. What's more, it can also be spritzed throughout your strands to boost softness, shine and promote scalp health.

I first tried this facial mist about 5 years ago and instantly fell in love with it - it was one of those skincare buys that I never knew I needed. After working my way through an entire bottle I never got around to repurchasing, so it became a distant memory. However, with the winter's bitter weather proving problematic for my complexion, I just knew a hydrating facial mist was missing from my skincare routine, so I invested in the cult classic mist once again - and (spoiler) I'm so happy I did.

(L-R) The Heritage Store Rose Water and Glycerin Spray and Sennen wearing no makeup after using the rose water spray (Image credit: Future/Sennen Prickett)

I opted for Heritage Store's Rosewater & Glycerin Facial Mist for an extra element of hydration to carry me through the colder months. During the winter, my skin often succumbs to the classic effects of the chilly weather - think dryness, dullness and irritation - but the results of this facial spray are incomparable, leaving my complexion incredibly hydrated and soft, with a healthy radiance.

As for how I apply the spray, I typically use it as the finishing step to my completed morning and evening skincare routines, dousing my skin in the floral-infused formula. It also works great as a midday complexion pick-me-up for an instant refresher and radiance booster.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

What are the benefits of rose water sprays?

Rose water sprays have many benefits for your skin, such as offering a hit of hydration, to help maintain PH levels, plus soothing and comforting properties. Taking a deeper delve into the positives of the mist, Dr Edel Woods, aesthetic doctor, skincare expert and founder of ORA Skin Clinic, says: "Rose water is known for its soothing, hydrating and anti-inflammatory properties, it’s packed with antioxidants which help to protect the skin from environmental damage while promoting a healthy and radiant glow."

Advanced facialist, Mariam Abbas also advises the potential youth-enhancing benefits of adding this floral-infused spritz into your routine: "Its antioxidant properties protect the skin from free radical damage and suppress enzymes that break down essential proteins like collagen and elastin, helping to reduce wrinkle formation and slow the ageing process."

How to incorporate rose water sprays in your routine

Rose water sprays can easily be incorporated into your daily skincare routine, for example, it can be used as a replacement for your go-to toner, as a complexion refresher throughout the day, or as the finishing radiance-boosting touch to your makeup.