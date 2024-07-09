This is the soft, peachy manicure we're seeing everywhere for summer

Offering a subtle and sophisticated approach to a colourful summer manicure, peach nails are the latest fruity shade on the block...

Hand wearing short, square glossy peach-hue nails and a gold ring
(Image credit: @gels.bymegan)
Jump to category:
Sennen Prickett
By
published

If you're on the hunt for a fruity shade for your next manicure, but you're not a fan of summer's typical bold and vivid shades, let us introduce you to the newest nail trend on the block - peach nails...

It's hard to keep up with the 2024 nail trends, we've seen everything from bright watermelon nails and hot pink nail designs, to the less standout Chantilly Cream nails and everyone asking for the Funny Bunny nail trend at their manicure appointments. Now, we're adding another hue to the trend roster, combining the two for a subtle approach to colourful nails with the latest peachy trend.

The clue is in the name with this look, replicating the fruit's soft and fuzzy shade, for a chic and versatile twist on the regular coral nails for summer. What's more, there's so many approachable ways to wear the trend and they're easy to achieve at home, with just a few staples needed in your nail care arsenal...

Why We're Adding Peach Nails To Our Manicure Rotation

Summer nail shades are all fairly adventurous, consisting of the typical bright tones, from reds and blues to pinks and oranges. So, it's quite refreshing when a new mani trend comes into play that is both subtle and offers a hint of colour - and, aptly named, peach nails do just the trick.

A post shared by Fliss Alton (@gelsbyfliss)

A photo posted by on

Sitting somewhere between a soft coral and a blushed nectarine, this dainty shade can elevate your outfit no matter the occasion - from your office attire to an occasion-ready ensemble. Whether you want to opt for full-blown block colour of the pastel hue or you're looking for a zesty twist on sheer tinted nails, this trend is versatile enough to adapted to suit your wants and needs (and don't get us started on different nail shapes).

Recreate peach nails at home

Nailberry L'oxygéné Oxygenated Nail Lacquer | Peach of My Heart 15 Ml | Polish for a Healthier Manicure & Long Lasting Colour | 12-Free, Vegan, Halal, Cruelty & Gluten Free
Nailberry L'oxygéné Oxygenated Nail Lacquer in shade 'Peach of My Heart'

RRP: £16.50

Nailberry polishes are loved for their Oxygenated, breathable formulas and the shade 'Peach of My Heart' is no different. Offering a long-lasting, salon-worthy finish, this soft peach hue captures the essence of the latest mani trend.

Barry M Air Breathable Nail Paint - Pastel Peach Soda
Barry M Air Breathable Nail Paint in shade 'Peach Soda'

RRP: £4.50

With an innovative formula that allows water vapour to pass through the nails, Barry M's Air Nail Paint boasts an easy-to-use wide brush that coats the nails quickly yet effectively. This 'Peach Soda' shade will be a go-to for those who tend to opt for minimalist, neutral shades.

Opi Nail Polish, Infinite Shine Long-Wear System, 2nd Step, Sanding in Stilettos​​, Summer Make the Rules, Orange Nail Polish, 15ml
Opi Nail Polish in shade 'Sanding in Stilettos​​'

RRP: £16.90

For some extra oomph, take your mani to the next level with OPI's 'Standing in Stilettos'. Infused with glitter, this pearl-effect peach nail polish offers up to 11 days of wear, a high-shine gel-like finish (without all the fuss of curing gel polishes).

5 Easy Ways To Wear Peach Nails This Summer

If this warm and fuzzy shade is calling your name, and you're looking for some inspiration of how to incorporate it into your next nail appointment (or to recreate at home), we've rounded up five easy yet chic ways to wear the trend. Oh, and don't forget your cuticle oil, we love Beauty Pie's Cuticle Therapy.

1. Short square peach nails

A post shared by Siân Wooldridge | Beauty (@sianwooldridge_beauty)

A photo posted by on

Short square nails go hand-in-hand with a colourful mani, just like this soft peach shade. A quality nail file, such as these Mylee Dual Grip Foam Nail Files, is key to ensuring a uniformed look.

2. Micro French tip peach nails

A post shared by Mateja Novakovic (@matejanova)

A photo posted by on

French tip nails will always be in our manicure rotation and we've just found the latest iteration to add into the mix - micro French tips. This sophisticated approach to nail art is perfect for those wanting to subtly jump on the trend.

3. Sheer peach nails

A post shared by M e g (@gel.bymegan)

A photo posted by on

Speaking of subtle manicures, this sheer and glossy take on peach nails is ideal for minimalist nail lovers. Opt for a peachy-hue neutral base colour, top with a high-shine top coat and voilá your on-trend nails are complete!

4. Glazed peach nails

A post shared by 𝘐𝘴𝘢𝘣𝘦𝘭 𝘉𝘭𝘢𝘬𝘦 - 𝘔𝘢𝘯𝘪𝘤𝘶𝘳𝘪𝘴𝘵 (@isabelblakenails)

A photo posted by on

From the iconic glazed doughnut look to the latest nude chrome nails trend, this mirror-like finish certainly isn't going anywhere anytime soon. A dusting of chrome powder is a great way to elevate this fruity colour.

5. Ombré peach nails

A post shared by Shonagh Scott (@showmemakeup)

A photo posted by on

For those looking for approachable nail art inspiration for the trend, look no further than this orange-hue ombré design. This must-try look pairs perfectly with almond nails, and can be easily recreated at home dabbing the colour onto the nail bed with a sponge - we'd recommend this Nail sponge tool.

Sennen Prickett
Sennen Prickett
Digital Beauty Writer

Sennen is Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she shares the latest beauty buys and trending products from makeup and hair to skincare and nails. Previously, Sennen worked as a Junior Digital Editor at FROW Magazine, where she wrote about the latest fashion and beauty news, trends and viral must-have products to shop, and reviewing a lineup of beauty products. She has since worked with numerous brands including Who What Wear UK, HuffPost UK and Harvey Nichols. When she’s not writing about all things beauty, Sennen spends her spare time watching the latest Netflix series, doing lots of online shopping and walking her dog.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸