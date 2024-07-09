This is the soft, peachy manicure we're seeing everywhere for summer
Offering a subtle and sophisticated approach to a colourful summer manicure, peach nails are the latest fruity shade on the block...
If you're on the hunt for a fruity shade for your next manicure, but you're not a fan of summer's typical bold and vivid shades, let us introduce you to the newest nail trend on the block - peach nails...
It's hard to keep up with the 2024 nail trends, we've seen everything from bright watermelon nails and hot pink nail designs, to the less standout Chantilly Cream nails and everyone asking for the Funny Bunny nail trend at their manicure appointments. Now, we're adding another hue to the trend roster, combining the two for a subtle approach to colourful nails with the latest peachy trend.
The clue is in the name with this look, replicating the fruit's soft and fuzzy shade, for a chic and versatile twist on the regular coral nails for summer. What's more, there's so many approachable ways to wear the trend and they're easy to achieve at home, with just a few staples needed in your nail care arsenal...
Why We're Adding Peach Nails To Our Manicure Rotation
Summer nail shades are all fairly adventurous, consisting of the typical bright tones, from reds and blues to pinks and oranges. So, it's quite refreshing when a new mani trend comes into play that is both subtle and offers a hint of colour - and, aptly named, peach nails do just the trick.
Sitting somewhere between a soft coral and a blushed nectarine, this dainty shade can elevate your outfit no matter the occasion - from your office attire to an occasion-ready ensemble. Whether you want to opt for full-blown block colour of the pastel hue or you're looking for a zesty twist on sheer tinted nails, this trend is versatile enough to adapted to suit your wants and needs (and don't get us started on different nail shapes).
Recreate peach nails at home
RRP: £16.50
Nailberry polishes are loved for their Oxygenated, breathable formulas and the shade 'Peach of My Heart' is no different. Offering a long-lasting, salon-worthy finish, this soft peach hue captures the essence of the latest mani trend.
RRP: £4.50
With an innovative formula that allows water vapour to pass through the nails, Barry M's Air Nail Paint boasts an easy-to-use wide brush that coats the nails quickly yet effectively. This 'Peach Soda' shade will be a go-to for those who tend to opt for minimalist, neutral shades.
RRP: £16.90
For some extra oomph, take your mani to the next level with OPI's 'Standing in Stilettos'. Infused with glitter, this pearl-effect peach nail polish offers up to 11 days of wear, a high-shine gel-like finish (without all the fuss of curing gel polishes).
5 Easy Ways To Wear Peach Nails This Summer
If this warm and fuzzy shade is calling your name, and you're looking for some inspiration of how to incorporate it into your next nail appointment (or to recreate at home), we've rounded up five easy yet chic ways to wear the trend. Oh, and don't forget your cuticle oil, we love Beauty Pie's Cuticle Therapy.
1. Short square peach nails
Short square nails go hand-in-hand with a colourful mani, just like this soft peach shade. A quality nail file, such as these Mylee Dual Grip Foam Nail Files, is key to ensuring a uniformed look.
2. Micro French tip peach nails
French tip nails will always be in our manicure rotation and we've just found the latest iteration to add into the mix - micro French tips. This sophisticated approach to nail art is perfect for those wanting to subtly jump on the trend.
3. Sheer peach nails
Speaking of subtle manicures, this sheer and glossy take on peach nails is ideal for minimalist nail lovers. Opt for a peachy-hue neutral base colour, top with a high-shine top coat and voilá your on-trend nails are complete!
4. Glazed peach nails
From the iconic glazed doughnut look to the latest nude chrome nails trend, this mirror-like finish certainly isn't going anywhere anytime soon. A dusting of chrome powder is a great way to elevate this fruity colour.
5. Ombré peach nails
For those looking for approachable nail art inspiration for the trend, look no further than this orange-hue ombré design. This must-try look pairs perfectly with almond nails, and can be easily recreated at home dabbing the colour onto the nail bed with a sponge - we'd recommend this Nail sponge tool.
