32 best wedding guest hairstyles for women over 40

While many of us keep abreast of the latest trends, these classic wedding guest hairstyles have stood the test of time and will suit any age.

Looking for a grown-up hairstyle that manages to look effortless and relaxed paired with your wedding guest outfit while being a bit more special than your everyday look is no mean feat. We've consulted a top London stylist to select some winning styles that are sure to impress on the big day, from a chic French-girl low bun to on-trend (yet timeless) mermaid waves.

To pull together this edit, we asked Katie Allan, celebrity hairstylist and founder of MAYFIVE Hair, for her advice on some of the top wedding guest hairstyles for women over 40. Whether you're playing a special part in a loved one's wedding and want a more formal style, or are just after a low-maintenance look that will last all day, these are the wedding guest hairstyles perfect for women over 40.

32 best wedding hairstyles for women over 40

The low side bun

Jennifer Garner's elegant side bun offers a vintage look with tousled side sections that soften the overall style and are flattering for any face shape. To recreate at home you'll just need some tongs to create a soft wave and a bobble and pins for the bun.

The twisted bun

An elegant twisted bun in the style of Jennifer Aniston is a great style for women over 40 thanks to its relaxed look, which can be more flattering than a sleek bun for those who want to opt for a more volumised look.

The undone waves

"The ‘un-done’ wave is really popular right now and is adaptable for all ages," Katie Allan, celebrity hairstylist and founder of MAYFIVE Hair told us. Jennifer Lopez shows us how a relaxed look can still be stylish with a patterned dress. This flattering look would suit a less formal wedding guest look.

The high bun

Demi Moore shows us how to wear a high bun with a subtle quiff for an elegant wedding guest style. Dangling diamond earrings complete the look.

The twisted quiff

Cate Blanchett always looks effortlessly stylish, giving us masterclass after masterclass in how to style short hair. A textured quiff is a great way to make a short hairstyle dressier and looks great on women over 40 thanks to its understated and elegant finish.

The mermaid wave

A beachy wave looks great on women over 40 as a wedding guest hairstyle as it's a statement look that lends itself to summer hair and looks dressy and relaxed at the same time. "Mermaid waves are achieved by creating waves that start from the root right down to the lengths and ends for a statement look that's easy to achieve," celebrity hairdresser Katie Allan told us.

The curled-under bob

Carole Middleton's glamorous style is a great source of inspiration for over 40s hair and beauty looks. If your hair is cut into a bob, curling under the ends with a heated brush or curling iron will add a sleek finish to your 'do.

A ponytail with a deep side parting

Cate Blanchett looks stunning with a deep side parting and sleek ponytail, showing us how to dress up a ponytail for a special occasion. We love the classic makeup and intricate neck detail, too.

The low bun

You can't go wrong with a chic, French-girl low bun, as Meghan Markle demonstrates. "The popular wedding guest hairstyles that are often requested in the salon are sleek low buns," celebrity hairstylist Katie Allan explains. And, of course, it goes without saying that a wide-brimmed hat is a chic wedding guest choice.

The textured pixie crop

Adding a little texture to a pixie crop as Cate Blanchett has for an appearance on the red carpet will dress up this low-maintenance hairstyle. Her fringe is pushed back off the face for an evening-appropriate look, flattering all face shapes.

A bun with tousled strands and texture

"If you prefer to wear your hair up then make sure you have texture through it first and use a texturising spray through the mid-lengths and ends to stop it looking too perfect and give it that more relaxed boho, beachy vibe," celebrity hairdresser Katie Allen told us. "You can also pull through some tousled curls, and loosen up the bun for a romantic, whimsical look that isn’t too formal."

The side-swept fringe

Catherine's half-up half-down hairstyle is a great choice for a wedding, adding a more formal look appropriate for a special occasion without committing to a more structured up 'do. Sweep the front sections or fringe to the side with clips (add statement or glitzy clips if you want to jazz up the look further) to mimic the royal's style.

Add in a subtle hairband or accessories

A subtle headband can elevate a wedding guest's hairstyle, as can simple clips or sliders. "Similarly if you like to wear your hair down, loose waves, half up half down with flowers or accessories added in are great ways to create a laidback look," celebrity hairdresser Katie Allen told us.

Experiment with extensions

"Sleekier styles will make more of a statement. If you want a ponytail and your hair is short or fine you can use a hair extension to accentuate this and add drama to the look," celebrity hairstylist Katie Allan told us. "It would also be great to look into accessorising the look with clips, ribbons, hairbands or flowers."

Go for a bow

Adding a bow to a hairstyle can elevate the look and give it a vintage feel - and it's particularly popular at weddings, as celebrity hairdresser Katie Allan tells us. "The ‘bridal bow’ is a huge trend this year for both brides and guests. It’s a gorgeous accessory that you can add to your style to make a statement."



A sleek ponytail

There's no reason a ponytail can't work well for a dressier wedding guest look, as Blake Lively demonstrates with her sleek and polished pony. Statement earrings will further pull this look together and Blake has opted for some oversized studs to complete the look.

Tousled waves with a side parting

"A chic relaxed undone wave and bouncy blow-dry with hair secured away from the face, even if just on one side, is a super chic styles that look great no matter your age," celebrity hairdresser Katie Allan tells us.

A knotted side bun

When it comes to wedding guest hair, the knotted side bun is a winning look that lends itself to more relaxed styling, making it a great choice for women with mid-length or long choices of any age. Lucy Liu opted for a sleek bun and side parting on the red carpet for a flawless formal look.

A messy bun

A messy bun can be dressed up with curled sections framing the face, as Margot Robbie shows us with a sleek look on the red carpet. Margot's honey-blonde hair adds to the old-school Hollywood glamour element of this timeless occasionwear look.

A volumised ponytail

A high ponytail can be dressed up with extra hair pieces and a wrap of hair around the middle section, as Gwen Stefani shows us. Brush back the top sections into a sleek style and spray down with hairspray to finish the look.

A chunky headband

Kate Middleton shows how effective just one simple hair accessory can be, opting for a chunky black headband to elevate her straight hairstyle and add a vintage feel to her outfit. A winner for a winter wedding - and guests could swap black for white or a pastel shade for the summer months.

A plaited ponytail

For an extra twist on a ponytail, add in a plait to dress up the look as Zoe Salanda shows us. Comb back the front sections and secure them with hair spray to finish the look and prepare to wow with this stylish 'do.

A low ponytail

Sometimes the most understated looks are the most effective, as in the case of Cameron Diaz. Keep the front and side sections natural, adding a slight curl around the face to soften the look if desired.

A sleek high bun

Scarlett Johansson always looks flawless and this wet-look sleek bun is an on-trend way to try a wedding guest hairstyle. It's easy to recreate at home with a wet-look gel and a twisted bun, pulling back the front sections away from the face.

Smaller waves

Jennifer Lawrence's tight curls look flattering with her bob hairstyle and dramatic makeup, creating a statement look that would work well for an evening wedding guest look. To recreate the look, use a smaller tong and curl the hair right from the top of the hairline to the bottom of the lengths and hold for ten seconds for defined curls.

Loose waves and a side parting

This Morning host Cat Deeley adds gentle waves and texture to her shoulder-length locks for a sleek hairstyle that would work well for a wedding or event. Use a texturising spray to create more definition and keep the style in place.

A side parting and sleek straight hair

Isla Fisher's enviable long and thick auburn hair needs little styling to look polished. The deep side parting adds a touch of Hollywood glamour to her look and is a simple idea for a wedding guest hairstyle that will match any outfit.

A plaited up 'do

Former Games of Throne star Sophie Turner wears her long red hair in a plait for a chic wedding guest look, her side parting at the font softening the overall look. This one might take a bit of practice but it's a pretty way to channel a boho vibe at a summer wedding.

Glitzy hair accessories

Adding in some statement accessories with gemstones, glitter or sparkles can add a wow factor to a winter wedding beauty look. Katy Perry completes the look with bold and glitzy earrings.

A side bun and dramatic hat

Princess Catherine's sophisticated hair looks are always a great inspiration for us. A bold, wide-brimmed hat is a popular choice for weddings and Kate pairs hers with a classic side bun with sections twisted around it for a polished finish.

A hair wrapped ponytail

An easy way to jazz up a ponytail is by wrapping a section around the middle, hiding the hair band, for a more sophisticated finish. Meghan Markle's low ponytail is elegant and understated and would work perfectly for a summer wedding.

A boho plaited up do

Style crush Sienna Miller has always been a muse for boho styles, often incorporating plaits into her blonde hair. We love this understated look, which keeps hair off the face for summer weddings.