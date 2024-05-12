7 award-winning products for healthy hair and scalp, according to our expert judges

You’d rather have great skin than have to wear heavy makeup to make it look like you have great skin, so similarly, caring for your hair makes more sense than trying to cheat it with quick fixes.

From daily heat styling to moisture-zapping bleach, it’s incredibly easy to damage your hair. Healthy hair will always look better - it’ll be fuller, shinier and bouncier. It’s also easy to forget that the scalp is also the secret behind the success of your hair - really, it’s an extension of your skin, so it requires dedicated scalp treatments and perhaps a monthly scalp facial to ensure your whole head of hair is happy and balanced.

All the judges for the 2024 woman&home Hair Awards, which include Trichologists and pro hairstylists know that prioritising your hair health is key. They tested hundreds of products to pick the very best products that will leave your locks balanced, clear and content.

7 award-winning products for healthy hair and scalp

