7 award-winning products for healthy hair and scalp, according to our expert judges
Prioritising hair health will lead to a stronger, fuller, happier-looking ‘do. These expert-approved buys put scalp and strand-wellbeing first.
You’d rather have great skin than have to wear heavy makeup to make it look like you have great skin, so similarly, caring for your hair makes more sense than trying to cheat it with quick fixes.
From daily heat styling to moisture-zapping bleach, it’s incredibly easy to damage your hair. Healthy hair will always look better - it’ll be fuller, shinier and bouncier. It’s also easy to forget that the scalp is also the secret behind the success of your hair - really, it’s an extension of your skin, so it requires dedicated scalp treatments and perhaps a monthly scalp facial to ensure your whole head of hair is happy and balanced.
All the judges for the 2024 woman&home Hair Awards, which include Trichologists and pro hairstylists know that prioritising your hair health is key. They tested hundreds of products to pick the very best products that will leave your locks balanced, clear and content.
7 award-winning products for healthy hair and scalp
Why you can trust Woman & Home Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.
Best for thickening
RRP: £14.50
When your hair is fine or thinning, picking the right conditioner is key. Thinning hair can really affect your self-confidence and heavy or overly rich formulas might weigh strands down, leaving hair looking even more limp and flat. For many of us with fine hair, it can be tempting to skip conditioner altogether to ensure plenty of volume. But for healthy, shiny hair its important not to skip this vital step in your regime. That's why this conditioner will be perfect for you if your hair needs a helping hand. The formula is packed with amino acids and peptides, which work to plump up every single strand of hair, both by penetrating inside the hair to strengthen any broken areas or raised cuticles, as well as smoothing the outside of the hair to improve shine and prevent frizz. An added bonus is that it also has a UV filter to protect your hair from damage by the sun's rays, so it's perfect for summer months and holidays, too.
Beauty Writer Annie Milroy particularly enjoyed testing this formula. "I loved using this," she says. "It felt very luxe and left my hair looking and feeling great. It looked hydrated without weighing my fine strands down, with a lovely rich texture. I'm definitely going to keep using this."
Best for an oily scalp
RRP: £20.65
The risk when you have an oily scalp, is to over cleanse it in an effort to get rid of the grease. Or you might use excessive amounts of dry shampoo to control the oil build-up. Both things can actually have a detrimental effect, causing your scalp to become even oilier, irritated and sensitive. That's why those with oily roots will love this deep-cleaning shampoo, which helps balance the scalp without stripping your hair. It's free from all the things that can lead to an irritated scalp, such as colourants, alcohol and silicones. Just like you'd treat an oily complexion with AHAs or a clay mask, this shampoo contains similar ingredients; 6% clay helps unclog dirt and oil from the scalp, while 3% AHAs help to exfoliate the scalp leaving your hair and your scalp feeling fresh and clean for longer.
Digital Beauty Writer Naomi Jamieson saw real results after using this shampoo. "As someone who struggles with a sensitive scalp that's prone to irritation, I would definitely recommend this shampoo," she says. "The lavender scent is so calming, while the formula feels gentle and foams up well, making it easy to massage into the scalp and throughout the lengths of my hair. It's very soothing, and I've noticed less dry skin and itchiness since using it."
Best bond repairer
RRP: £46
Our penchant for colouring and heat styling our hair means that hair bonding treatments have surged in popularity in recent years, and for good reason. High tech haircare now has the ability to really repair damaged hair, overhauling years of damaging hair habits, from bleaching and excessive heat to styling damage. Bonding treatments in the salon can be pricy, so if you're looking for something you can do at home for a fraction of the price, then we'll think you'll love epres. It was created by the founder of Olaplex, one of the first bonding treatments on the market, so you know you're in safe hands. The brand only have one product - a bond repair treatment that's sprayed through hair to strengthen and repair hair. You can leave it on for ten minutes or overnight, depending on how damaged your hair is. It penetrates deep into each strand and thanks to clever patented technology, is able to continue repairing your hair, even after you have dried and styled it. We think you'll love the results, just like our judges did.
"I saw an immediate difference in the feel and frizziness of my hair," says Senior Beauty Editor Rhiannon Derbyshire. "It's a really potent treatment that really works. I also like that it's quite easy to slot into your routine - just spritz on 10 minutes before stepping into the shower."
Best scalp mask
RRP: £32
You don't usually associate retinol and probiotics with haircare, but these are the main ingredients in this rejuvenating hair mask that work like skincare to smooth every strand and give your scalp a youth boost. A healthier scalp means healthier hair and this formula helps balance out sebum levels to ensure your hair looks and feels clean and fresh for longer. And if you usually steer clear of masks for fear of weighing down your hair, then you'll love the lightweight nourishment this gives, leaving hair looking and feeling like silk, no matter what your hair type.
"I'm not usually a fan of scalp products but this was really enjoyable to use," says Beauty Editor Stephanie Maylor. "Considering it is applied directly to roots and scalp, it rinsed off well and didn't leave my hair feeling greasy or weighed down. It felt refreshing on the scalp, sort of cooling, a feeling which lingered the rest of the day. So far, I'd say my scalp is in better nick and definitely less itchy and dry."
Best for preventing hair breakage
RRP: £49
Fragile, thinning or damaged hair types will really benefit from sleeping on silk, as it helps prevent breakage, frizz and retain moisture. While you could use a silk pillowcase, wearing a bonnet is better as it fully encases your hair. Even if you've straightened or curled your hair and you don't want it to budge or tangle while you sleep, wearing a silk bonnet is a great solution. Lilysilk is made from 100% Mulberry silk, which is breathable, hypoallergenic and moisture-retaining, with a handy elastic tie that means you can fasten it front or back to stay put all night long. It's also available in six stylish shades.
Trichologist Eva Proudman recommends using silk bonnets for healthier, stronger hair. She also says it will help improve the appearance of curly hair textures. "Sleeping in a silk bonnet really helps to keep the hair smooth and to maintain curl patterns too," she says.
Best for reducing hair fall
RRP: £46
If you associate hyaluronic acid serums with your face, then think again. The ingredient list of this luxe serum may be reminiscent of a plumping skincare buy - a blend of hyaluronic acid, ginseng and antioxidants including green tea extracts - but this is a luxuriously rich anti-ageing treatment, made for your hair. The scent, a combination of spicy patchouli, sandalwood & saffron, also gives spa-like vibes when you use it while the high-tech ingredients promise to help mature hair look and feel healthier and thicker. Hyaluronic acid plumps up and nourishes every strand, making locks look thicker and more luxuriant. While green tea and proteins encourage new hair growth and reduce hair fall. For our judges to love it, proves it's a great investment buy.
Eva Proudman rated of the hardworking formula. "This has a nice formulation, and uses ingredients that support shine and strength to the hair," she says.
Best for strengthening
RRP: £72 for both
If you're serious about improving the health of your hair, then this duo should be on your shopping list. Packed with peptides - the latest buzzword in skincare to repair and smooth - as well as keratin and hydration hero Pro-vitamin B5, the potent formula works from the scalp to the ends of the hair to leave each strand rejuvenated. If you have fine or thinning hair, then take note that the formula encourages fuller hair from the root. But if your hair is looking lacklustre from too much heat styling, this dream team also helps to repair thermal damage leaving your locks glossy and smooth.
Hairdresser Christel Barron-Hough loved using this set. "A great strengthening shampoo and conditioner duo, leaving the scalp feeling refreshed and nourished, while also providing thickness," she says. Global creative director at TONI&GUY Cos Sakkas is also a fan. "Both formulas felt rich and creamy," he says. "The shampoo cleansed the hair well after one wash and the conditioner felt rich without weighing the hair down."
Rhiannon Derbyshire is the Senior Beauty Editor for Woman & Home and other publications.
She started interning for glossy magazines while working alongside her Fashion Journalism degree. There, she was lured to the beauty desk, seduced by matte lipsticks, posh shampoos, and every skincare product imaginable. 10+ years into her career, she can confidently tell you why the best mascaras are always high street, and why SPF is a non-negotiable all year round. Ask her about her curly hair routine, skincare minimalism, and how to find the exact right red lipstick
