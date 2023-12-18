The 10-second party lashes trick that will make an impression without any flaking, smudging or glue

Find false eyelashes intimidating? You’re not alone. In fact, we’d wager that they’re the most-dreaded makeup step.

Even the best false eyelashes cause quite a faff, even when you've learnt how to apply false eyelashes. First, you have to find a set that won’t look like a pair of tarantulas resting on your eyelids. Then you have to make sure they fit - and if not, you’ll need to trim them. Then you have to carefully apply a thin layer of glue to each tiny strip, and wait a mysterious amount of time for them to go tacky (is it 10 seconds? Is it 10 minutes? Who can say). As for the application itself, you have mere seconds to get them onto the exact right placement without smudging your carefully-applied smoky eye. It feels almost as fiddly and high-stakes as snipping the right wire to dispose of a bomb in an action movie. Almost.

Pair that with the fact that you likely only attempt them a couple of times a year, it’s likely that you don’t feel super confident applying them. Our new discovery has put an end to all of the dramas and Die Hard references...

How to get faff-free false lashes

If you want to make an impact with your lashes without all the faff, magnetic lashes are the way to go for us.

Editor's pick Ardell Magnetic Accents Lashes $13.99 at Macy's $13.99 at Macy's $16.67 at Feelunique US RRP: £14.99 This set has two sets of lashes with tiny magnets on the band. You hold two of them over and under your lashes, and they'll simply click together and stay in place! Great variety Eylure Luxe Magnetic Lashes Check Amazon RRP: £13.95 Eylure makes some of the best lashes on the high street, and we love their magnetic offering. They're available in a couple of different shapes, styles and lengths, so there's an option for all tastes. Magnetic liner Lola's Lashes Curl Power Magnetic Eyelash Kit Check Amazon RRP: £35 If the double-layer lashes are a little off-putting, try a magnetic liner kit. While not as quick or satisfying as the clicking magnets, this set works brilliantly, and you're still avoiding the faff of the glue.

Magnetic lashes exist in other forms - you can buy magnetic eyeliner with coordinating lashes, but these are even simpler. In the set are two sets of lashes with tiny magnets on the band. You hold two of them over and under your lashes, and they'll click together and stay in place. The whole process takes just seconds.

After years of shaky-handed lash glue application, it feels genuinely astonishing to to apply false lashes with such speed and ease. They're a product we've been genuinely wowed by - we can't imagine going back to the dark ages of slidey glue.

Even better - they're quite affordable. And because (let's say it again) there's no glue, they're easy and mess-free to re-use. You just have to keep both sets together - take note when you're removing your makeup post-party.