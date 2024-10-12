Our beauty team selects 15 covetable buys for Breast Cancer Awareness Month
From chic La Mer lip balm to iconic Elemis Marine Cream, these are the prettiest-in-pink products supporting Breast Cancer charities this October...
October marks Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a time to raise awareness about the effects of the disease and help raise funds for life-changing research. So, we've rounded up 15 beauty buys that are supporting and donating to the global campaign...
If you're looking to invest in the best hair straighteners or one of the best Jo Malone fragrances, this month, you can now do so whilst also supporting a good cause - breast cancer research. In honour of the annual event, a plethora of big name beauty brands have launched limited edition versions of their best-selling products, pledging to donate a portion of their sales to an array of international charities.
Tp help you select a perfect pink product, our beauty team has curated a list of 15 luxe picks from brands supporting Breast Cancer Awareness Month, including the likes of ghd, Elemis, Revitalash and La Mer.
Beauty brands supporting Breast Cancer Awareness Month
If you're looking for a way to donate, an abundance of beauty brands are supporting a lineup of breast cancer awareness charities, from ghd's limited edition Fondant Pink collection to Jo Malone's iconic Peony & Blush Suede Cologne...
RRP: £209
Supporting global breast cancer charities for the last 21 years (and raising £19 million so far), this year, ghd continues with their limited-edition collection of best-selling tools arriving in a soft fondant pink hue. Choose from the ghd platinum+ styler, max styler, gold styler, helios professional hairdryer and glide hot brush, with £10 per product being donated to Breast Cancer Now.
RRP: £64 for 30ml
Elemis is donating £10 from every purchase of their iconic Pro-Collagen Rose Marine Cream to Look Good Feel Better. Formulated with marine and plant actives, this cream works to hydrate and firm the skin, whilst reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles - plus, boasts a subtle rose scent.
RRP: £118 for 100ml
Jo Malone's signature Peony and Blush Suede fragrance arrives in a special-edition decorated bottle, supporting The Estée Lauder Companies’ Breast Cancer Campaign. Boasting blooming peonies, juicy red apple, opulent jasmine, rose and gillyflower, this soft scent is the epitome of floral and soft. Alongside this, the brand is set to donate $100,000 to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.
RRP: £89
Estée Lauder is donating 20% of each Limited Edition Pink Ribbon Advanced Night Repair Serum purchase to the The Estée Lauder Companies' Breast Cancer Campaign. The brand's cult classic youth-restoring serum arrives in a limited-edition floral bottle, boasting a peony bouquet design to represent the resilience of fighters and survivors of breast cancer. Targeting the signs of ageing, this serum hydrates the skin leaving the complexion smoother, radiant and healthy-looking.
RRP: £4.50
Avon is set to donate 100% of the profits from their Breast Cancer Calming Moisture Body Lotion, with 70% of the donation being split between Look Good Feel Better and CoppaFeel!, while 30% will be used to support Avon's Breast Cancer Promise and Help End Violence Against Women campaigns. Enriched with vitamin E, shea butter, rose water and tea tree extract, this body lotion works to hydrate the skin for a radiant, healthy-looking finish.
RRP: £38
The perfect finishing touch to any makeup look, Bobbi Brown's BCC Proud To Be Pink Set features two limited edition lip glosses. These balmy, nutrient-rich formulas offer a sheer hint of colour and a glass-like shine, housed in exclusive pink packaging. Bobbi Brown Cosmetics will donate the full RRP to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.
RRP: £59
As a company, Revitalash declares themselves 'Eternally Pink'. This means the brand donates a portion of every purchase on the site all year round to global organisations that offer treatment and empowerment to those affected by breast cancer. This means you can shop the entire site knowing your purchase will provide a donation, we recommend the best-selling Advanced Eyelash Serum, which conditions the lashes and promotes growth.
RRP: £53
Clinique's Dramatically Different™ Moisturising Lotion+ has had a fuchsia pink makeover, sporting the recognisable pink ribbon logo and a set of charms, honouring breast cancer awareness. £10 of every purchase of this jumbo-sized bottle is set to be donated to The Estée Lauder Companies’ Breast Cancer Campaign. Designed for those with dry to very dry complexions, this moisturiser offers a hit of hydration, aiming to soothe, soften and replenish the skin's moisture barrier. The result? Silky soft, healthy-looking skin.
RRP: £2.50-£4.50
This October marks the fourth year of Primark's 'We’re With You’ Breast Cancer Awareness campaign, for which the retailer has launched three pink limited edition versions of their hero beauty products. The PS…Prep + Perfect Glow Cream, PS…Prep + Perfect Setting Spray and PS…Vitamin Lip Oil have all been turned pink and can be shopped in-store. Primark is also donating £1 million to cancer charities across Europe and the US including £300,000 in the UK.
RRP: £20
Equipped with andiroba oil and a blend of plant hydrators, Aveda's iconic Hand Relief cream intensely hydrates your palms for softer and smoother-looking hands - plus, it has a moreish cherry almond aroma. What's more, purchasing the brand's pink version will provide a donation of £7.88 to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.
RRP: £80
Scandinavian skincare brand, MANTLE has launched 'The Pink Box', a limited edition self-care kit. The box, whose exclusive pattern was created by designer and breast cancer survivor, Hanna Wendelbo, makes home to the brand's Miracle Mask and Smoothing Serum - perfect for a hydrated, plumper and smoother complexion. 10% of profits from The Pink Box will be donated to the Swedish Breast Cancer Foundation, to fund breast cancer research.
RRP: £62
La Mer is donating 100% of the purchase price of this limited-edition Lip Balm in support of the Estée Lauder Companies’ Breast Cancer Campaign. This velvety balm intensely hydrates the lips, strengthening the natural moisture barrier and restoring dry skin, leaving your pout supple and soft. As with many lip balms, this formula promises a refreshingly soothing minty scent.
RRP: £1
Pairing up with Asda Tickled Pink, Imperial Leather have launched the 'Tickled Pink Collection' which boasts a lineup of the limited edition Mallow & Rose Milk Pampering Bath Soak, Mallow & Rose Milk Body Wash, Rose & Frankincense Body Wash and Rose & Frankincense Bath Soak. The brand is set to donate a portion of the proceeds from each sale directly to Tickled Pink, to help support breast cancer research and care. Priced between £1 and £1.60, each product arrives dressed with Tickled Pink's signature brand colours.
RRP: £18
Treat your palms to some TLC with Origins limited edition Peace of Mind Moisturising Hand Cream, which nourishes and replenishes dry, rough skin. This cream has been created in support of the Estee Lauder Companies’ Breast Cancer Campaign, with the brand donating 100% of the purchase price.
RRP: £1.60
Releasing a limited edition version of the brand's Peony & Blossom Hand Wash, Carex has teamed up with Asda Tickled Pink to donate a portion of each sale to Tickled Pink, supporting breast cancer research and care. Boasting a floral fragrance, this hand wash not only looks and smells the part but also removes 99.9% of bacteria and dirt.
When is Breast Cancer Awareness Month?
Breast Cancer Awareness Month is an international campaign that takes place annually, every October. The main objective of the month is to raise awareness around breast cancer, helping to educate others on the devastating effects of the disease, support fighters and survivors of breast cancer and fundraise for prevention research.
When is 'Wear it Pink Day' 2024?
Set to take place on Friday, 18th October, 'Wear it Pink Day' is a fundraising event ran by the Breast Cancer Now charity. The day aims to raise awareness of the disease and fund vital research to provide life-changing support.
How to donate directly
For those looking for other ways to support, you can also donate directly to a variety of breast cancer charities, funding important research to help prevent breast cancer for future generations. We've listed a few charities that you can donate to, but there are plenty more out there.
Sennen is Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she shares the latest beauty buys and trending products from makeup and hair to skincare and nails. Previously, Sennen worked as a Junior Digital Editor at FROW Magazine, where she wrote about the latest fashion and beauty news, trends and viral must-have products to shop, and reviewing a lineup of beauty products. She has since worked with numerous brands including Who What Wear UK, HuffPost UK and Harvey Nichols. When she’s not writing about all things beauty, Sennen spends her spare time watching the latest Netflix series, doing lots of online shopping and walking her dog.
