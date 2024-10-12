Our beauty team selects 15 covetable buys for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

October marks Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a time to raise awareness about the effects of the disease and help raise funds for life-changing research. So, we've rounded up 15 beauty buys that are supporting and donating to the global campaign...

If you're looking to invest in the best hair straighteners or one of the best Jo Malone fragrances, this month, you can now do so whilst also supporting a good cause - breast cancer research. In honour of the annual event, a plethora of big name beauty brands have launched limited edition versions of their best-selling products, pledging to donate a portion of their sales to an array of international charities.

Tp help you select a perfect pink product, our beauty team has curated a list of 15 luxe picks from brands supporting Breast Cancer Awareness Month, including the likes of ghd, Elemis, Revitalash and La Mer.

Beauty brands supporting Breast Cancer Awareness Month

If you're looking for a way to donate, an abundance of beauty brands are supporting a lineup of breast cancer awareness charities, from ghd's limited edition Fondant Pink collection to Jo Malone's iconic Peony & Blush Suede Cologne...

When is Breast Cancer Awareness Month?

Breast Cancer Awareness Month is an international campaign that takes place annually, every October. The main objective of the month is to raise awareness around breast cancer, helping to educate others on the devastating effects of the disease, support fighters and survivors of breast cancer and fundraise for prevention research.

When is 'Wear it Pink Day' 2024?

Set to take place on Friday, 18th October, 'Wear it Pink Day' is a fundraising event ran by the Breast Cancer Now charity. The day aims to raise awareness of the disease and fund vital research to provide life-changing support.

How to donate directly

For those looking for other ways to support, you can also donate directly to a variety of breast cancer charities, funding important research to help prevent breast cancer for future generations. We've listed a few charities that you can donate to, but there are plenty more out there.