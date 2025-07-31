The best beauty looks Angelina Jolie has worn over the years - from dark and romantic to warm and chic

Angelina Jolie has always been admired as one of the most beautiful women in Hollywood. With her natural features, round almond eyes, and enviable pout, she's always wowed with her beauty looks.

From red carpet events to promotional tours to her off-duty looks, Angelina always makes an impression, wearing a different hairstyle and even playing around with her makeup looks sometimes.

Whether it's straight sleek hair or a striking lip colour, the star never hits the mark. Here are her best beauty looks over the years...

Angelina Jolie's best beauty looks over the years

Swept back glam

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This half-up, half-down look from Angelina is so chic. With a middle parting and slightly coiffed styling, the hairstyle creates some drama, while the bright red lip is slightly off the classic blue-toned and instead the vibrant orange tone adds a stylish finish.

Curly boho chic

(Image credit: Getty Images)

An insanely glam look that we love, Angelina embraces natural curls with this look, sweeping her hair over to the side for a more flattering shape. Paired with the classic, blue-toned red lip, this look is perfect for making an impression at a dressy evening event.

She means business

(Image credit: Getty Images)

An easy look to recreate, this one is great for when you want to look a bit more understated but still make an impression. A good option for when you have a new hair colour you want to show off, the straight styling lets us see all the detail of Angelina's seamless balayage and the simple makeup is an elegant finish.

Ready for the ball

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This one gives off a ballroom feel, with the neat, slicked-back bun that leaves Angelina's impactful facial features to shine. The simple makeup really helps to add to the elegance of this look, with pink hues adding a softness that contrasts with the dramatic black eyeliner.

Just out the salon

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If there's any look that embodies a fresh blow dry, it's this one. The straight but swishy hair that carries a loose wave at the bottom with the swept-over styling towards the top gives the star's hair a really healthy look. And we love the slightly blonde-tinged ends to Angelina's hair in this look.

Elevated elegance

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A half-up, half-down hairstyle is an easy and impactful way to take a look from casual glam to elegant, and Angelina does it perfectly with this look. The added height on the style adds a bit of extra glam to this look, while the blonde hair colouring adds a touch of brightness.

Sultry glamour

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This look takes the star's usual glamour and adds a little something different. The sleek, side-parted hair with a curl at the end has a real Hollywood feel, while the shiny finish on the deep red lip adds a touch of a fancy evening out in the city.

Metallic sleek

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We love when a star wears a beauty look that complements their outfit, and Angelina is doing it seamlessly with this one. The simple, straight, naturally-coloured hair look that she wears behind her shoulders really lets the understated glam makeup look shine, with the grey shadow and clear gloss lips.

Soft and subtle

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Angelina loves an understated makeup look, and we can see why. The soft colouring of this makeup look complements the star's rosy complexion, letting her winged liner and dramatic lashes do all the talking in this look.

Ashy drama

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It's not often that we see Angelina with heavy eye makeup, but we love how it looks on her. The grey smokey eye is a chic accompaniment to the glossy red lip, but we love how it's emphasised by the thick black liner that outlines the outer corners of her eyes.

Warm rouge

(Image credit: Getty Images)

An understated look that still makes an impression, Angelina lets her lips do the talking with this one. A subtle brown eye look that complements her natural chestnut hair colour gives this look real warmth, while the shiny red lip adds an evening feel.

Other-worldly

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A look that was perfect for the film premiere she was attending, the star dressed the part to promote her Marvel film Eternals with this look. We love the dramatic winged liner with her hair swept back off her face, while the gold chin accessory gives this an outer space feel.

Bouncy glam

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This look is all about glitz and gloss. Angelina shows off her natural dark brown hair colour with this look, with the added volume and shine giving this a healthy, glossy finish, while the sparkly eye makeup and glossy lips take this to next level glam.

Dark and romantic

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This might be one of our favourite looks from the star. First, the understated makeup lets her natural, dewy skin glow. But it's the light smokey eye and curved wing liner that's the star of the show, giving a sharp, edgy, nighttime feel, that is softened by the classic updo and delicate tendrils framing the face.

Everyday glam

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The balance between everyday feel and dressy glam is what makes this one. The soft straight hair swept to one side is easily achievable, but the styling adds a more glam feel, while the simple face makeup and winged eye are pretty and sophisticated.

Bang bang

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While there are some celebs who have shown off a range of different bangs looks, Angelina is one who tends to have a pretty simple hairline. However, we love how this choppy bangs style looks on her. Side parted but swept across her forehead, it's flattering and adds some interest to her classic look.

Summer on the red carpet

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For most people, red carpet looks tend to be polished, serious, and often quite dark or heavy with a touch of sparkle. So we love how Angelina is turning that on its head here with a light and fun summer look. From the short, swishy blow-dried hair to the fun coral lip, everything about this look screams summer.

Dark and glowy

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Angelina has worn a range of different hair colours over the years, but this twist on her natural shade might be one of our favourites. She often adds a lighter touch to her dark brown locks, with a hint of blonde or light brown, but this darker wash is so chic. Paired with the facial glow, it looks elegant but stylish.

Hollywood Vintage

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Angelina isn't one to usually be seen with bangs, even tending to stay away from too many tendrils when she sports an updo, but these loose waves with long curtain bangs suit her so well. Paired with the bright red lip, it makes a low-key but elegant impression for any event.

Red Carpet Classic

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A chic look for the red carpet, this look gives a classic Hollywood feel. The neat mid-height updo without any bells and whistles makes for a really elegant look, while the simple makeup with eyeliner wings and a satin red lip adds a sophisticated Hollywood touch.

Soft and steely

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We love this look. Veering away from the classic browns and nudes for her matte eye look and instead opting for a soft grey, Angelina creates a steely impression that really makes the blue in her eyes pop. But we love how she pairs it with a light pink look and flushed cheeks and nose for a soft finish.

Dreamy & Dewy

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This look is all about soft darkness, creating an ethereal, dream-like elegance that we love to see on the red carpet, as it makes for a fantasy, cinematic feel. The loose half-up, half-down hair with long tendrils complements the dewy finish to the star's skin, while the thick black eyeliner adds a much-needed pop of darkness.

Old Hollywood

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A look we rarely see on the star, this updo is all about volume, drama, and a retro feel. Giving an old Hollywood impression, the almost coiffed look takes all the attention here, while the understated makeup look adds to the elegance of the look.

Timeless glamour

(Image credit: Getty Images)

An updo is always a great choice for a glamorous look, but we love how Angelina somehow manages to make it look casual and dressy at the same time. The classic, slicked-back styling without any tendrils makes it feel very formal, while the mid-low height and slightly drooped angle has a casual feel about it.

Retro bangs

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A chic look that is always going in style, these retro bangs scream classic Hollywood. Front bangs that come across only half of the star's forehead, the dramatic curl and side sweep create a half-curtain look for an almost-Parisian impression.

Contemporary Noir

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A modern look with a somewhat old Hollywood noir feel, this is fun but sophisticated for the red carpet. Easy to achieve at home, the straight hair styling with a very slight wave at the end shows off the star's glossy hair colour, while the rosy pink nude on the lips makes it feel very Hollywood.

Maleficent with a twist

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Channelling her inner Maleficent for the premiere of the Disney film where she plays the title character, Angelina has taken the usually quite dark feel of her character with the long, glossy, dark brown locks, but lightened it up by sticking with the natural chestnut shade of her hair and going light and dewy on the makeup. On theme, but totally herself - and we love it.

Sleek high pony

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A sleek look that is seamless all the way through, Angelina takes her already very elegant high pony and makes it that much more chic with a wrap of hair around her fastening. Paired with a smokey dark grey eye, this is a great evening look if you want something fun but still sophisticated.

Glossy Grace

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Glossy and graceful, this look is all about healthy skin, healthy hair, and letting the natural shine through. The slicked-back but swishy hairstyle shows off the glossy finish to the star's locks, while her very light makeup look lets her dewy, glowy skin do the talking.

Casual glamour

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A look that takes the casual and adds a touch of glamour, this modern and very in style look is low-key but elegant. The layered but flat updo on the crown has a royal feel about it, while the textured, choppy bangs add a touch of modern chic.

Vintage glamour

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A vintage look with an old Hollywood feel, this classic beauty look is understated, sophisticated, and stylish. We love how the simple updo is flanked by a structured side-swept wave, and the bold winged liner and pop of bright red lipstick add a modern finish.

Glamour waves

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Angelina is known for her long, healthy hair, and this look is great for showing that off. Sticking to her natural hair colour with a very slight dark wash to it, the deeper but cool-toned colouring has a chic contemporary feel. And we love the loose voluminous wave that adds a touch of glamour.