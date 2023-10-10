The easy sign to tell if your skincare products have expired that you might be ignoring

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

According to experts, this is the one sign that your skincare or makeup products have expired.

If you're anything like us, you probably have a drawer (or two... or three) that's basically full of skincare products that are half-used. Of course, this isn't totally ideal if we're trying to be economical about our beauty purchases. On the flip side, you may be one of those people who uses only a handful of products for months, calling on your old reliables to always get the job done.

Did you know, though, that these products may have expired and you didn't even know it?

Sad, but true. Experts from Kiehl's Skincare revealed to woman&home that there is one sign you should always look out for to see if any of your products have expired - and you could be easily missing it.

(Image credit: Fiona McKim)

Can skincare products expire?

Yes! According to Kiehl's Skincare experts, "Products naturally degrade slowly over time even when stored correctly. Some last longer than others depending on the ingredients, preservatives in the formula and the way they’re packaged."

How do I know if my products are expired?

The experts said the tell-tale sign of an expired product is if it suddenly starts making you itch when you apply it - especially if it didn't itch before. "If you’re suddenly getting itchy from a product you’ve had for a while it’s definitely time to let go and bin it," they said.

You can also search on your product for a POA (period after opening) label that will typically give you a six or twelve month warning for product expiry.

If there's no POA and you're not sensing any itchniess, Kiehl's says to take a deep look at your product if you're suspicious it may be expired.

Check for:

The smell - is it funky? Is the colour different? Has the texture become different? Has the product separated?

If the answer is "yes" to any of these questions, it's time to toss.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

What happens if I use an expired product?

You won't die - but Kiehl's doesn't recommend using an expired product.

"First up, they won’t be as effective. Active ingredients break down over time and there’s potential for chemicals to alter," they said. So for example, if you have a sunscreen that you think could be expired, it won't be effective in protectung you from the sun, causing you to get burnt.

"Expired products will also become full of bacteria and transferring that to your skin might cause redness, a mild rash or an eye infection. Because of this, expired products need to be discarded," they said. "If you have sensitive skin, then you’ll want to be extra vigilant."