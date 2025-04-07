The White Lotus' Michelle Monaghan never leaves the house without this concealer - and we get why

As an actor who has likely been introduced to a plethora of luxe, MUA-approved products (both on set and for red carpet events), it's more than a little telling that Michelle Monaghan has been returning to the same concealer for the past two decades.

We all have certain formulas, from the best foundations to the best liquid blushes, that we use religiously and repurchase regularly. But when someone cites a product that has been in their makeup bag since the turn of the millennium, as beauty journalists, we sit up and listen. Especially when said product promises to blur dark circles and doubles as an eyeshadow primer, all the while locking in moisture. This is exactly what Monaghan did during an interview with Into The Gloss and naturally, we had to look into it, STAT.

So, if you're keen to achieve flawless-looking under-eyes and want to invest in an effective, well-regarded formula, this is the exact concealer Monaghan uses (shades and all) - plus a few of her other makeup favourites...

The luxe concealer Michelle Monaghan never leaves home without

If you've been tuning into The White Lotus season three, Monaghan's beauty interview is a goldmine of on-set intel. The actor actually shared the exact foundation she wore on-screen (the Ciele tint & PROTECT medium coverage serum foundation with SPF 50+) along with the lip product her character Jaclyn wears: U Beauty The Plasma Lip Compound in shade Rose.

What really piqued our interest though, was the products Monaghan uses day-to-day, namely her favourite concealer stick by Japanese beauty brand Clé de Peau Beauté.

"Somebody usually does my makeup for me, but on a regular day, I like to wear concealer on any spot that needs covering. I don’t leave home without my Clé de Peau concealer SPF 27," Monaghan said, before adding: "It’s been my staple for 20 years—as long it’s been out, probably. I go between Ivory and Beige depending on the colour of my skin at the time." Alas, the exact SPF 27 iteration doesn't seem to be available in the UK but you get your hands on the brand's reformulation.

Clé de Peau Beauté Concealer Stick View at Look Fantastic RRP: £61 For a fresh and flawless complexion, Clé de Peau Beauté's concealer stick is a must-have. You can use it to conceal dark circles and blemishes, as well as an eyeshadow primer or as just a foundation alternative - to enhance the look of your skin. The formula is designed to lock in moisture and is available in 13 shades. It is unclear if this reformulation has replaced the SPF 27 stick altogether, as you can still purchase the latter in the US but it does offer very similar benefits if you do want to invest.

This concealer is available in 13 shades and is designed to create a thin, lightweight layer underneath your eyes, to blur, hydrate and enhance your complexion. It also features the brand's Light Empowering Enhancer technology to brighten the look of your complexion and offers up to 16 hours of coverage.

Now, it's important to note that it is quite pricey and definitely sits on the more premium side, retailing at £61 - but right now you can nab £12 off at Look Fantastic. Thankfully, Monaghan's beauty bag also features a few more affordable buys, including some of the best Charlotte Tilbury products and Glossier's cult-favourite brow gel, which we've rounded up below.

Complete the look

GLOSSIER Boy Brow Volumizing Eyebrow Gel-Pomade View at Sephora RRP: £22 For subtly defined and feathered brows, Glossier's Boy Brow is an iconic, cult favourite - and Monaghan swears by it and uses the shade 'Brown.' RMS Beauty Lip2Cheek - Beloved View at Cult Beauty RRP: £38 If you're a fan of multi-tasking makeup products, RMS Beauty's Lip2Cheek needs to be on your radar. It's buildable, hydrating (featuring a blend of shea butte and cocoa seed butter) and offers your skin that 'just pinched' look. Monaghan uses shade 'Beloved' on her lips, overtop of Charlotte Tilbury's Pillow Talk liner. Charlotte Tilbury Lip Cheat Pillow Talk Original View at Cult Beauty RRP: £22 A true makeup staple, Charlotte Tilbury's rose-nude Pillow Talk liner is touted as one of the best lip liners and is beloved by many a celebrity - including Monaghan. The formula is creamy and glides easily along your lips, to define and enhance your pout.

In her interview, Monaghan shared that she loves Glossier's Boy Brow (in shade brown) aswell as the multi-tasking RMS Lip2Cheek in shade Beloved, which she layers over Charlotte Tilbury's iconic Pillow Talk liner. " I always start with Charlotte Tilbury's lipliner in Pillow Talk. Then I tap, tap, tap the RMS on, and with that, I’m done."