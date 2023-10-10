Kate Middleton's cleansing balm to the stars is on sale RIGHT NOW on Amazon
We're rushing to Amazon Prime Day to buy her favourite cleansing balm immediately
For Amazon Prime Day, Kate Middleton's favourite cleansing balm is on sale - but you have to grab it fast before it sells out.
In case you missed it, cleansing balms are all the rage in beauty sphere these days - they're the sustainable and easy alternative to makeup wipes, helping get your makeup off in one fell swoop with a hydrating balmy texture. Even Kate Middleton is aware of the power of the best cleansing balms and using them specifically with the double cleansing makeup remover method - and it just so happens that her favourite one is on sale for Amazon Prime Day as part of their highly anticipated Prime Day beauty deals.
Plus, if a product is good enough for Princess Catherine, it's most certainly good enough for us, as it has the royal stamp of approval.
Emma Hardie Moringa Cleansing Balm with Cleansing Cloth, RRP: £37.60 (20% off) | Amazon
A purifying botanical cleansing balm that removes all traces of face and eye make-up, deeply cleanses the pores, as well as balancing, hydrating and moisturising all skin types. Get the royal princess treatment on your face with this luxurious cleansing balm.
The Princess of Wales’ makeup artist Arabella Preston told Hello! Magazine that Kate begins removing her makeup first with a muslin cloth. On this cloth, she puts a dollop of the Emma Hardie Cleansing Balm(£37.60) , and then gently rubs the cloth across her face, melting away and makeup and residue.
Luckily, too, this cleansing balm comes in a really luxe set, so that you can get the full effect of the formula by using all of its accompanying products.
According to the Emma Hardie site, you should use the product in the following manner: "Take a hazelnut size piece of Moringa Balm and massage thoroughly into dry skin in order to break down all traces of face and eye make-up and to lift away daily pollutants. To remove, soak the EH Cloth in warm water, squeeze out the excess and use to gently remove the product."
Cleansing balms are also particularly helpful when trying to remove false lashes, as they will simply melt the glue and product away, rather than stripping your skin of essential oils - which can, in turn, damage your skin barrier.
This isn't the only Kate Middleton beauty product that's on sale today, though. You can also grab one of her other trusty skin perfectors, the Bobbi Brown Long-Wear Weightless Foundation for less on Amazon today - or, get the trusty Revlon styling brush on Amanzon for only £29.99 today to get her signature blowout hairstyle.
