Announcing our 2023 woman&home clever skincare award winners!

Choosing the right skincare to suit you is a big investment. And with so many different products on the market, how do you select the perfect regime?

Luckily, we’re here to help. The woman&home beauty team, alongside a panel of industry experts, have tested and hand-picked 73 best skincare products buys to suit you and your skin. With decades of experience between them, the panel used their expert knowledge to narrow down the very best products for all budgets and skin types, for all complexion bugbears.

Whether you're looking to revamp your skincare routine, or you're looking for the best facial sunscreen to use daily, there's something here for everyone.

2023 Woman&Home clever skincare awards - the categories

Cleansers

Exfoliators

Toner & essence

Neck & decollete

Eye care

Lip care

Masks

Moisturizers

Problem solvers

SPF

Tools

Serums

Bodycare

Supplements

Special recognition

Our judging panel

The hard work and expert insights of our judges made the woman&home clever skincare awards 2023 possible. This year's Judging panel included:

Facialist and beauty expert Chelseé Lewis. Dermatologist Dr Elif Benar. Consultant Dermatologist Dr Justine Hextall. Cosmetic doctor and co-founder of Victor & Garth Dr Lauren Hamilton. Dermatologist and dermatological surgeon Dr Natalia Spierings. Facialist & Skincare Expert Michaella Bolder. Aesthetician and practitioner for face and body Shane Cooper. Founder, The Tweakments Guide Alice Hart-Davis. Aesthetic Doctor Dr Dev Patel. Skincare expert Fiona Brackenbury. Clinical Aesthetician Pamela Marshall. Aesthetic Doctor Dr Sophie Shotter. Consultant Physician and Skin Expert Dr Ifeoma Ejikeme. Dermatologist Dr Stefanie Williams. Aware winning skincare expert Abigail James.

Plus the woman&home editorial team: Group Beauty Director Sarah Cooper-White, Senior Beauty Editor Rhiannon Derbyshire, Beauty Channel Editor, womanandhome.com Fiona McKim, Beauty Editor, Stephanie Maylor, Beauty Editor, Jess Beech, Beauty Writer Annie Milroy.

Cleansers

BEST BALM CLEANSER - Investment

Emma Hardie Moringa Cleansing Balm | RRP: $60/£47 A spa facial in a jar – indulgent, relaxing and leaves skin looking like it’s been pampered by a professional.

BEST BALM CLEANSER - BUDGET-FRIENDLY

B. by Superdrug Melting Cleansing Balm | RRP: £9.99 (UK only) If you love a balm cleanser but don’t want to spend a lot, this no-frills formula will hit the spot. It leaves skin cleansed and smooth.

BEST CREAM CLEANSER

STELLA by Stella McCartney Reset Cleanser | RRP: $60/£50 A gentle, milky cleanser that removes all traces of makeup and leaves skin glowing.

BEST MICELLAR CLEANSER

Simple Micellar Cleansing Water | RRP: $4.99/£5.90 Proof you don’t always need to spend a fortune, this removes stubborn mascara – as well as dirt and make-up – without irritation.

BEST FOAMING CLEANSER - INVESTMENT

Keys Soulcare Golden Face Cleanser | RRP: $22/£20 Refreshing and gentle in an easy-to-use pump bottle. Leaves skin clean, fresh, and plump.

BEST FOAMING CLEANSER - Budget friendly

E45 Face Foaming Cleanser | RRP: £9.99 (UK only) If you want a foaming wash that won’t disrupt your skin barrier or your finances, this is a great buy.

BEST OIL CLEANSER

CeraVe Hydrating Foaming Oil Cleanser | RRP: $xx/£14 A hydrating multitasker that can be used on both face and body, to leave skin smooth and nourished.

CeraVe cleansers are among my favourites, and this particular version is very nice to use, leaving skin feeling squeaky clean yet hydrated Dr. Sophie Shotter

Exfoliators

BEST CHEMICAL EXFOLIATOR

Paula’s Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant | RRP: $28/£34 Ideal for blemish-prone, combination or oily skin types, this leaves complexions clearer and smoother, with pores more refined.

Best scrub

Tatcha The Rice Polish | RRP: $78/£64 A water-activated exfoliant that transforms to a creamy foam to polish skin, and leave it soft and glowing.

Toner & essence

BEST FOR CALMING

Estée Lauder Nutritious Radiant Essence Treatment Lotion | RRP: $42/£37 Plumps the skin and creates a great base for other products. Irritated complexions will drink up this calming treatment.

BEST FOR REDNESS

SkinCeuticals Phyto Corrective Essence Mist | RRP: $69/£60 Particularly good if you’ve had a procedure that’s left your skin inflamed, this immediately adds nourishment and reduces redness.

BEST FOR HYDRATING

Tropic Skincare Morning Mist Soothing Toning Essence | RRP: £18 (UK only) Gives lightweight hydration before the rest of your skincare routine. Or use it to hydrate and nourish parched skin throughout the day.

Neck & decollete

BEST NECK TREATMENT

StriVectin TL Advanced Tightening Neck Cream PLUS | RRP: $95/£79 Glides across necks like a silk scarf, smoothing wrinkles and firming skin

Eye care

BEST EYE PATCHES

Pixi NutrifEYE | RRP: $24/£22 Cooling, refreshing and biodegradable gel patches to depuff and calm the eye area instantly.

BEST FOR DARK CIRCLES

Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Eye Supercharged Gel-Creme | RRP: $72/£52 Visibly improves dark circles while hydrating and smoothing puffy eyes.

BEST FOR PUFFINESS

Tula Rose Glow & Get It Cooling & Brightening Eye Balm | RRP: $32/£26 An instant pick-me-up, thanks to the lightweight cooling formula that zaps puffiness and soothes instantly.

BEST FOR SENSITIVE EYES

Bioderma Sensibio H2O Eye Micellar Make-up Remover | RRP: $14.40/£12 Not even stubborn eye makeup stands a chance with this remover, which melts away all traces without irritation.

BEST FOR LINES AND WRINKLES

Medik8 Crystal Retinal Ceramide Eye 6 | RRP: $66/£54 Cleverly formulating its excellent facial retinoid for eyes, this noticeably reduces any wrinkling without irritation.

Great innovation from Medik8, to adapt its bestselling Crystal Retinal for use around the eyes. Alice Hart-Davis

Lip care

BEST LIP TREATMENT

Pure Paw Paw Original Ointment | RRP: £5.99 (UK only) A useful multi-use balm for any dry areas. Use it as a lip balm or a salve for dry elbows, knees, or even feet.

Masks

BEST BRIGHTENING MASK

Drunk Elephant Bouncy Brightfacial | RRP: $68/£60 Targets dark spots and blemish marks to leave skin looking radiant and glowing.

BEST HYDRATING MASK - INVESTMENT

Dr David Jack Blue Peel | RRP: £149 (UK only) The next best thing to an appointment with Dr. Jack himself, skin is plumper and youthful.

I love results-driven skincare and this Dr Jack treatment was great. My skin felt wonderful after Shane Cooper

BEST HYDRATING MASK - BUDGET FRIENDLY

Mavala Aqua Plus Multi-Moisturizing Snow Mask | RRP: £28.60 (UK only) When your face needs a hydration hit, this delivers, leaving skin silky smooth and plumped up.

BEST SHEET MASK

Garnier Hyaluronic Cryo Jelly Anti-Fatigue Sheet Mask | RRP: £5 (UK only) A wonderfully cooling and plumping sheet mask that delivers the look of eight hours’ sleep in just 15 minutes. Home compostable too.

Moisturizers

BEST FACIAL OIL

L’Occitane Overnight Reset Oil-In-Serum | RRP: $92/£55 The perfect blend between an oil and a serum, which adds plumpness and radiance.

BEST ANTI-WRINKLE MOISTURISER

Olay Niacinamide 24 + Vitamin E Day Cream with SPF30 | RRP: £38 (UK only) A brilliant blend of skin-improving ingredients at a good price point.

BEST COLLAGEN MOISTURISER

Beauty Pie Youthbomb Biologic Collagen Peptide Cream | RRP: £44 for members (£175 for non-members) (UK only) It’s worth getting Beauty Pie membership just for this fantastic cream. It’s loaded with potent ingredients that make a real difference.

BEST DAYTIME MOISTURISER

Tatcha The Dewy Skin Cream | RRP: $85/£65 A beautiful, glow-giving cream that provides the perfect base under make-up.

BEST NIGHT-TIME MOISTURISER

Avène Hyaluron Activ B3 Night Cream | RRP: $42.95/£39 Thirsty skin will drink up this fantastic night cream, which contains a potent blend of actives to leave skin looking refreshed by morning.

BEST HYDRATING MOISTURISER - INVESTMENT

Kate Somerville HydraKate Recharging Water Cream | RRP: $76/£65 Quenches dry skin in seconds, with a gorgeous cooling texture.

BEST HYDRATING MOISTURISER - BUDGET FRIENDLY

e.l.f. SKIN Holy Hydration! Face Cream | RRP: $13/£12 A fresh gel texture that leaves skin feeling hydrated and plumped but not greasy.

This e.l.f product ticks a lot of boxes. The texture is incredible, all skin types/ages will love it and it’s a great price. Skin felt good! Chelseé Lewis

BEST PEPTIDE MOISTURISER

Drunk Elephant Protini Polypeptide Cream | RRP: $68/£59 Packed with anti-ageing and plumping ingredients that will really make a difference to your skin.

Problem solvers

BEST BLEMISH TREATMENT

Murad Deep Relief Blemish Treatment | RRP: $45/£42 Helps stop spots in their tracks by using a blend of purifying ingredients.

I love this Murad treatment - it’s really effective on blemishes. Abigail James

BEST CLEANSER FOR BLEMISHES

Purifide Blackhead Control Deep Exfoliating Cleanser | RRP: £9.99 (UK only) Balances oily and blemish-prone skin instantly with potent BHAs.

BEST PIGMENTATION TREATMENT - INVESTMENT

Emma Lewisham Skin Reset Serum | RRP: $115/£90 Judges loved the silky texture, and its ability to fade pigmentation marks.

BEST PIGMENTATION TREATMENT - BUDGET FRIENDLY

Bioderma Pigmentbio C-Concentrate | RRP: $44/£23 Makes a noticeable difference to dark spots and improves texture of skin.

BEST FOR FINE LINES AND WRINKLES

Avon Anew Renewal Protinol Power Serum | RRP: £24 (UK only) A gorgeously hydrating formula that smooths wrinkles and cheats radiance, thanks to the illuminating finish.

BEST FOR REDNESS

Paula’s Choice CALM Repairing Serum | RRP: $47/£36 Instantly soothes sore, irritated skin, leaving it feeling comfier.

BEST SENSITIVE MOISTURISER - INVESTMENT

Glossier After Baume | RRP: $28/£25 A brilliant barrier cream that intensely soothes dry or sensitive skin.

BEST SENSITIVE MOISTURISER - BUDGET FRIENDLY

E45 Face Moisturiser | RRP: £7.99 (UK only) A cheap and cheerful classic that works especially well at calming irritation

SPF

BEST SPF FOR BODY

Caudalie Vinosun Very High Protection Sun Water SPF50+ | RRP: $35/£32 A high factor of protection that feels like a genuine treat to use, thanks to the light texture and sunny scent.

BEST SPF FOR FACE - INVESTMENT

Coola Dew Good Illuminating Serum Sunscreen SPF30 | RRP: $48/£45 A glowy SPF with a finish so flattering, you may even want to skip foundation.

BEST SPF FOR FACE - BUDGET FRIENDLY

La Roche-Posay Anthelios UVMune 400 SPF50+ Invisible Fluid | RRP: $27/£19.90 Lightweight with impressive protection, this is a true beauty team hero.

BEST SPF FOR FACE - HIGHLY COMMENDED

Sun Bum Original Glow SPF30 Sunscreen Face Lotion | RRP: $12.99/£19.99 Our judges loved how glowing and radiant this SPF left the complexion.

BEST TINTED SPF

Sculpted by Aimee Tint & Glow | RRP: £23 (UK only) All the best bits of a brilliant tinted moisturizer, plus SPF30 protection.

BEST CONTOURING TOOL

Dr LEVY Switzerland The Contour Pro | RRP: £249 (UK only) An innovative mix of heat and microcurrents help tone and smooth skin.

BEST CLEANSING TOOL

FOREO Luna 4 | RRP: $250/£269 Amplify your cleansing routine with this smart brush, which also helps firm skin.

BEST FOR BLEMISHES

Omnilux Clear | RRP: £290 (UK only) A salon-grade LED treatment to help spots scarper and scars vanish.

Bringing a device with medical-grade results into the home is not an easy feat, but that’s what Omnilux has done Dr Lauren Hamilton

Serums

BEST TANNING SERUM

Bare by Vogue Williams Face Tanning Serum | RRP: £26 (UK only) Cheats a golden glow gradually, leaving skin smooth and glowing.

BEST HYALURONIC ACID SERUM - INVESTMENT

FaceGym Hydro-Bound Serum | RRP: $77/£68 The ideal solution for a thirsty complexion – it also helps tone and tighten too.

BEST HYALURONIC ACID SERUM - BUDGET FRIENDLY

PS... Hyaluronic Acid Booster Serum | RRP: £3.50 (UK only) This incredibly affordable buy hydrates and plumps skin in an instant.

BEST NIACINAMIDE SERUM

The Organic Pharmacy Niacinamide Ultra 5 Serum | RRP: $104/£95 A silky-smooth formula that nourishes, soothes and balances troublesome skin.

BEST PEPTIDE SERUM

No7 Future Renew Damage Reversal Serum | RRP: $39.99/£34.95 An innovation 15 years in the making, this fantastic serum harnesses the power of peptides to rejuvenate the skin from sun damage and aging.

BEST RETINOL SERUM - INVESTMENT

Medik8 Crystal Retinal 6 | RRP: $53/£66 This gets to work quickly and we love how simple it is to navigate as a beginner, working your way up to more potent concentrations.

BEST RETINOL SERUM - BUDGET FRIENDLY

Pixi Retinol CapsuleCare | RRP: $24/£22 Clever little capsules give you the perfect dose of product with an infusion of natural oils to counteract post-retinol dryness.

BEST SALICYLIC ACID SERUM

Creightons Salicylic Acid 2% Intense Serum | RRP: £4.99 (UK only) An affordable buy that helps balance oiliness and keep blemishes at bay.

BEST VITAMIN C SERUM INVESTMENT

SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic | RRP: $182/£165 The gold standard vitamin C serum, this is an industry leader for good reason – it just works.

CE Ferulic is iconic. It’s a gentle vitamin C formulation that doesn’t irritate skin. It’s the gold standard Pamela Marshall

BEST VITAMIN C SERUM - BUDGET FRIENDLY

Revolution Skincare x Sali Hughes Must-C Anytime Daily Serum | RRP: $17/£15 Judges were impressed by the potent ingredients list, results, and price point.

Bodycare

BEST BODY BUTTER

Palmer’s Cocoa Butter Formula Original Solid Jar | RRP: $6.99/£4.29 Even if your skin is seriously dry, this formula will transform it. A classic buy that holds up, at a brilliant price point.

An oldie but goodie, it leaves the skin feeling hydrated, and soothes rough and very dry skin all day Dr Ifeoma Ejikeme

BEST BODY LOTION

The White Company Nourish Magnesium Body Lotion | RRP: £25 (UK only) A luxuriously scented cream that sinks in quickly and noticeably overhauls thirsty skin.

BEST BODY OIL - INVESTMENT

Sol de Janeiro Bum Bum Body Firmeza Oil | RRP: $52/£52 This rich but light oil smells like a holiday in a bottle, and nourishes legs and arms.

BEST BODY OIL - BUDGET FRIENDLY

Body Proud Serve The Glow Dry Body Oil | RRP: $11.99/£12.95 We love the spray formula that sinks in quickly, leaving pasty legs looking sheeny and glowing.

BEST BODY OIL - HIGHLY COMMENDED

Tan-Luxe The Glow Body Oil | RRP: $38/£29 Left a wonderful sheen on the skin and smells great too.

BEST BODY SCRUB

Feather & Down Sweet Dreams Warming Body Scrub | RRP: £8 (UK only) This warms up as you work it into your skin, making it a lovely, calming experience.

BEST SHOWER OIL - INVESTMENT

L’Occitane Almond Shower Oil | RRP $29/£19.50 A non-sticky, subtly scented shower oil that cleans skin while moisturizing it.

BEST SHOWER GEL - BUDGET FRIENDLY

Noughty The Hero Hydrating Bath & Shower Gel | RRP: £9.95 (UK only) Lovely hydrating gel that works into a nice lather, leaving skin feeling clean but not stripped.

Supplements

BEST COLLAGEN SUPPLEMENT

Revive Collagen Enhanced Plus | RRP: £39.99 (UK only) Judges noticed hair growing quicker, plus plumper skin and healthier joints. They also tasted nice.

BEST VEGAN COLLAGEN SUPPLEMENT

Feel Pro Collagen Gels | RRP: £45.95 (UK only) Backed by impressive trial results, this supplement helps plump skin from within. A subscription is available.

BEST ALL-ROUND SUPPLEMENT

LYMA The Supplement Starter Kit | RRP: £199 (UK only) This is a big investment, but we were genuinely wowed by the difference it made to skin, sleep, and menopausal symptoms.

I was wowed by Lyma – smoother, radiant skin, better sleep, a happier gut and improved perimenopause symptoms. A worthy investment. Sarah Cooper-White

Special recognition

BEST NEW LAUNCH

Glossier Deodorant | RRP: $22/£18 Who knew natural deodorant could be so exciting? This is effective, stylishly packaged with a luxe scent.



Best one to watch

Skin Rocks - skinrocks.com Caroline Hirons’ brand is currently small but perfectly formed. Thanks to her wealth of expertise, the brand offers great products that really work – we can’t wait to see what comes next.

BEST INNOVATION IN SKINCARE

Skin + Me Daily Doser | RRP: £29.99 per month (UK only) Offering dermatology on your doorstep, this provides a personalized skincare regime whatever your skin issue, from acne to pigmentation, lines, and wrinkles. Formulas that genuinely transform skin.

BEST SUSTAINABLE SERVICE

Counter Culture - counterculturestore.co.uk An online store selling only sustainable and ethical brands, you can shop vegan-friendly, plastic-free, UK-made and organic products easily.

BEST SUSTAINABLE BRAND

STELLA by Stella McCartney - stellamccartneybeauty.com The fashion designer’s foray into skincare is vegan-friendly and created with sustainability at its heart. Travel sets and refills are available.

