Meditating with crystals: A simple exercise for beginners

Whether you are seeking spiritual enlightenment, wishing to harness Earth’s natural powers or simply looking for some peace and tranquillity, meditation can help you achieve your goals. It could be argued that all you need to reach the threshold of inner peace is you and your ability to calm those ever-intrusive thoughts, but many people have discovered a way to enhance their meditation experience by incorporating crystals into their ritual.

It is particularly useful for those who have never meditated before and need that extra boost to help them concentrate, not to mention the fact that everything is more beautiful and magical when crystals are involved!

While in a relaxed state, most people find that they are far more open to the world around them. The universe is a web of pulsing energy and as you drift into a meditative state you will become aware of this connectedness.

Crystals act as a focal point, enabling you to pierce through the noise of everyday life. The right crystal can support your desires and help you to hear your inner voice. The power of the Earth will be amplified and, when you become more adept at quietening your thoughts, you may be fortunate enough to hear the ‘voice’ of your crystal. In this way you can let go of the unnecessary hubbub inside your brain and focus on what is truly important.

Choosing the right crystal

Take time to pick the perfect crystal for your meditative needs since every crystal packs a different punch. Aventurine and smoky quartz will promote a sense of peace while also decreasing stress. Amethyst will heighten your intuition.

Need pepping up? Focus on some selenite or citrine. If you’re suffering from a broken heart or on the lookout for a new love then incorporate rose quartz into your meditation session.

Make sure you have chosen the crystal that aligns with your needs. If you are unsure, hover your hand over your collection and let the crystal choose you.

A simple exercise to meditate with crystals

Choose an appropriate crystal. This will depend on your reasons for meditating. You should always ask your crystal for permission to work with it. You may initially feel self-conscious about this step but when you start connecting with your crystal, you will soon realise that it has a life of its own. Cleanse your crystal, making sure that any residual energy from previous usage has been removed. Find a quiet location where you can sit upon the ground and connect with the Earth. Turn off your phone and make sure that no one will disturb you. This is your time. Allow your eyes to drift shut. Think about your breathing and monitor it as you breathe in and out, in and out… Clasp your crystal in your hand and gaze into its soul with your mind. Imagine you are looking into its very core, even though your eyes are shut. Focus on your intentions but be receptive to the messages emanating from your crystal too. When you are ready, reconnect with your breathing and gently open your eyes. Don’t forget to thank your crystal for sharing its energy with you.

Crystal spirits

Once you have become adept at meditating with crystals you may be able to connect with the spirit that lies within its heart. Each crystal has a personality and, with practice and perseverance, you can learn to hear the messages locked inside. Here is the best way to bond with your crystal spirit: