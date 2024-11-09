I’ve worn powder bronzer since my teens - this product is why I won't give it up

We're currently in the era of cream makeup. Cream highlighters, blushers and bronzers are having their moment, but for me, I refuse to part with my powder bronzer which I've used religiously since I first started wearing makeup.

While the world is obsessing over the best cream bronzers and the best liquid blush, I'm still dedicated to my powder formula which has served me every day since I was 15. Of course, being a beauty writer I've used different brands and products - but texture-wise, for me, it'll always be a powder. Specifically, this powder.

Powder bronzers serve a purpose that no cream formula could ever replicate. I also think they are far easier to apply than cream versions which are often used for contouring, shadowing and techniques far beyond my basic makeup application abilities. So, hear me out while I try to convince you why my old-school powder bronzer is worth a place in your beauty bag.

WHY CHANEL LES BEIGES HEALTHY GLOW POWDER IS MY ALL-TIME FAVOURITE BRONZING PRODUCT

Now, I want to preface this by stating that I'm painfully aware that £50 for a powder is a lot of money - but believe me when I say that this formula is worth every single penny. The blendable texture, the natural finish, longevity and also 14-strong shade range are just a few of the reasons why I think this product is worth the spend.

Chanel Les Beiges Healthy Glow Powder View at Sephora $45 at Walmart $45 at Chanel, Inc. RRP: £50 Despite looking very much like a bronzer, this product technically isn't one. This pressed powder can be used however you wish. Whether that's as a mattifying powder or a complexion completer, this product is so versatile. I like to use mine as a bronze-giver and my shade is B70, which is described as a dark-medium with a neutral undertone.

What sets this powder above the rest and why it's worth the price tag, is that it offers a blurring effect, a subtle satin finish, and a healthy glow without shimmer particles. It never looks orange and has a unique photo-adaptive complex which ensures radiance and a healthy glow in any lighting. It's also blended with jasmine oil so it's lovely and hydrating, which is important as many powders can dry out the skin and sit awkwardly on your face.

Annie's Chanel Les Beiges Healthy Glow Powder in new (l) and recently-finished (r) compacts (Image credit: Future)

I would happily say that this wins the top spot for one of the best bronzers in any texture and thanks to the vast shade range it would also be one of the best bronzers for fair skin. I have used this product for the last 18 months and I'm still going. I promise you that it will last you at least a year, making it just 13p a day if you use it daily - plus, you can buy a refill for £35 once you've run out.

How to apply Chanel Les Beiges Healthy Glow Powder

Although it comes with the softest and most gorgeous little brush to sweep across my face, I prefer to use a larger buffing brush to apply my powder. I load up my brush with the bronze powder and start by applying it to my neck and chest. This is one of my favourite uses for a powder bronzer as I live with the fear that my foundation will make my face a completely different colour to my neck.

I start by covering my neck in some of the bronzer to match my foundation (this works well if I've fake-tanned or worn a darker foundation.) I then highlight my cheeks and temples to provide a very light and natural-looking contour then I finish by applying a little to the bridge of my nose - basically, all the areas the sun naturally likes to kiss. I also use it when I've forgotten to fake tan before going out. I can cover my face and body in a veil of bronze without having to wait for any product to dry.

Other powder bronzers I love

While I believe Chanel Les Beiges Healthy Glow Powder to be the best of the best, there are plenty of other affordable options out there. Some of the best drugstore bronzer buys can also replicate a gorgeous bronzed look, without the price tag.