33 unique experiences in Italy for a bucket list trip

Italy has it all as a destination; rugged coastlines peppered with quaint villages, vast stretches of glorious countryside, thriving cities with world-class cultural hot spots - and some of the best food in the world.

Italy's holiday hotspots are steeped in glamour, but there's also an authenticity that remains even in the touristy areas with plenty of local attractions, traditions and customs - as well as delicious local delicacies - to discover.

These are the most unique and magical experiences to try in Italy, from the tourist attractions you shouldn't miss, to excursions off the beaten track. Embrace La Dolce Vita with an Italian adventure.

Unique experiences in Italy to try for a bucket list trip

Explore Cinque Terre by train

This stunning coastal region has quaint trains that run between its colourful villages where you can hop on and off for a spot of lunch or an afternoon trip to the beach. Cinque Terre is famous for its string of historic villages perched on the Italian Rivera and its incredible culinary offering. The pasta here is not to be missed.

Go wine tasting in Le Langhe

Of course, Tuscany is famous for its vineyards, but there are plenty of other places to sample delicious Italian wines. Located a short distance from Turin, Le Langhe is a stunning wine region where you can taste some of the country's finest reds, including a full-bodied Barolo - a favourite for many Italian wine fans.

Enjoy the cicchetti bars of Venice

Venice is famous for its cicchetti bars, which offer home-cooked, tapas-style food to be enjoyed alongside an aperitif. These bars come alive in the early evening, with tourists and locals enjoying delicious snacks alongside spritzes under the Italian sun.

Go truffle-hunting in the forests of Piedmont

Truffles are one of the most luxurious foods in the world and the Piedmont region of Italy is home to the most prestigious truffle of them all - the Alba White Truffle. Put on your rambling attire and explore the Piedmont woodlands, with local guides who are accompanied by specially-trained dogs that can help ramblers sniff out truffles. A bucket-list experience for foodies who favour fine dining.

Explore Italy's famous Lakes

Lake Como is famous for being one of the most stylish lakeside destinations in the world, attracting a glamorous crowd, including A-listers visiting their holiday homes (cough, George Clooney). But I'd argue neighbouring Lake Maggiore and Lake Garda are just as beautiful and have less eye-watering prices when it comes to hotels and restaurants.

Try a walking tour of Florence

Florence is one of the most picturesque cities in the world, with grand architecture and a vibrant cultural scene with world-renowned attractions like the Uffizi Gallery and the Accademia Museum. Its pretty squares are perfect for people-watching with an espresso - and the best way to explore is on foot.

Visit Juliet's balcony in Verona

Historic Verona is a beautiful city to wander around and 'Juliet's Balcony' is in its heart. Yes, it's a complete fantasy as Shakespeare's Juliet wasn't a real person. And yes, it's a little bit of a tourist trap. Having said that, there's still a magical element to this quaint spot in the backstreets of Verona, the balcony housed in a pretty courtyard with a statue of the famous Shakespearean character. The walls beneath the balcony are covered in notes and graffiti messages from those seeking advice on their own love lives and it's a pleasure to read through those romantic musings.

Visit the ancient Roman city of Herculaneum

Roman history fans will revel in the beauty of Herculaneum, an ancient Roman city with some incredibly preserved ruins. It's small enough to walk around and take in the sights and (often) less busy than its more famous neighbour, Pompeii.

Visit the glass blowers in Murano

The Venetian island of Murano feels shrouded in mysticism and history. For hundreds of years, it's been home to the city's famous glassmakers and visitors can sign up for a glassblowing experience and take home a miniature piece of art.

Eat pizza in Naples

Arguably the epicentre of this much-loved Italian food, people travel from far and wide for a slice of Neapolitan pizza. The ethos in Naples isn't topping after topping with Italian-style pizza; it's all about finding the best possible produce to create simple and delicious fresh pizzas to be enjoyed any time of the day.

Stay in a trullo in Valle d’Itria

Puglia is home to the Trulli of Alberobello, a collection of triangular Apulian dry stone huts (Trullo) that constitute one of Puglia's two UNESCO World Heritage Sites. These pretty buildings are so quaint and unusual that people travel from across the globe to experience a night sleeping in one. If you're staying nearby, you can also opt to eat dinner in a Trullo, as they can be quite pricey as accommodation options.

Take a boat trip to Capri

Affluent and luxurious Capri is its own little world, having welcomed the Italian elite and Hollywood's finest over the years - and the prices certainly reflect the typical resident. For most of us, a stay on Capri is out of budget, but that doesn't mean you can't soak up its beauty on a day trip. With easy access from Naples, Sorrento, or the Amalfi Coast it's easy to arrange a day trip and enjoy Capri's many boutiques and upmarket restaurants.

Drive across the Amalfi Coast

The Amalfi Coast is one of the most beautiful coastlines in the world with its iconic views of quaint and colourful villages nestled into cliffs and glorious blue sea at every turn. On a driving trip along the Amalfi Coast, you'll typically stop at Positano, Amalfi, and Ravello; three towns each with their own character and plenty of places to sample delicious food and wine.

Take a gondola ride in Venice

While it may perhaps be a cliche, we couldn't compile this list of unique experiences in Italy without including a trip along the river in Venice in perhaps the most romantic of transportation methods. Be wary of crowds in high summer though, as queues can be long and the weather is typically extremely hot.

Visit the cave town of Matera

Matera is one of the oldest inhabited towns in the world and its cave dwellings are a must for explorers. Some of the caves have been turned into restaurants or small hotels for an incredible mini-break experience.

Take a ride of the Skyway Monte Bianco Cable Car

The Skyway Cable Car rides above Monte Bianco, which is the highest peak of the Alps, meaning visitors are treated to incredible panoramic views. The cable car allows visitors to soar into the sky higher than you could reach on foot and the views from Punta Helbronner are truly spectacular.

Enjoy an Italian opera performance

Opportunities to visit an opera house for an incredible and authentic Italian experience are endless. From the San Carlo Theatre in Naples, Europe’s oldest opera house, to Milan’s atmospheric Teatro alla Scala, performances take place throughout the year and will provide an unforgettable evening.

Cruise down the Po River Delta

The Po River Delta is a huge area of wetlands located between Veneto and Emilia Romagna and a haven for natural wildlife. Take a guided river cruise to discover a peaceful natural haven on the water in Italy.

Tour the incredible alpine region of South Tyrol

South Tyrol, a province in northeast Italy, is known for having glorious weather (typically 300 days of sunshine per year) and has around 800 historic castles to discover. Not to mention a thriving wine region and guided tours where you can sample the delicious produce.

Take a dip in Tuscany’s natural hot springs

Tuscany's hot springs are a must for those seeking some R&R, with picturesque natural pools where you can bathe without an entrance fee. Bagni di San Filippo, Petriolo, and Saturnia are some of the most famous in the region.

Relax on the beaches of Sardinia

The island of Sardinia, the second largest in Italy, has some of the most incredible beaches in Europe, if not the world. The Costa Smeralda boats miles of unspoilt sandy beaches and hidden coves for a summer holiday like no other.

Go shopping in Milan

When it comes to a spot of retail therapy, few cities can rival Milan with its chic boutiques, world-famous brands boasting flawless window displays, as well as local artisan shops where you can pick up a truly unique gift or memento.

Take a road trip from Naples to Salerno

Take the scenic route along the coast with a road trip to remember, starting in Naples (with a slice of pizza, of course) and driving through the picturesque Torre del Greco before reaching Castellammare di Stabia and heading towards the iconic Amalfi Coast.

Catch a show at Verona’s Outdoor Ancient Roman Amphitheatre

Verona’s Outdoor Ancient Roman Amphitheatre is absolutely huge, seating up to 2,000 people. What makes watching a show here (typically opera) is that upon arriving, spectators are given a candle to light during the overture, creating a collective glow across this historic space.

Take an epic ride aboard Italy’s Trans-Siberian train

The Italian Trans-Siberian train is an iconic route that takes passengers through Abruzzo and Molise, passing lush valleys, and dramatic gorges, as well as quaint Italian villages. The trains themselves have a vintage feel, giving a traditional train ride experience in the heart of the Italian countryside.

Take a tour through Agrigento’s Valley of the Temples in Sicily

The Valley of the Temples in Agrigento is the perfect place to wander around, particularly for archaeology fans. Discover the remains of ancient Greek temples and learn about the history of Italy at this impressive historical site.

Visit the Trevi Fountain in Rome

It may be a tourist hotspot, but the beautiful Trevi Fountain, an 18th-century fountain in the Trevi district in Rome, is definitely worth a visit if you're in the area. Tourists throw a coin into the fountain for luck, or along with a wish, and the attraction is surrounded by gelato shops for a sweet treat afterwards.

Discover the Prosecco trail in northern Italy’s Veneto region

France may have the champagne region, but Italy has the Prosecco trail. Prosecco is mainly produced in the Veneto region, of which Venice is the capital. Tours will usually take visitors from Conegliano to Valdobbiadene in the region, where you can sample some bubbles and learn more about how it's made.

Enjoy a sweet treat in Siena

Siena in Florence is a haven for local bakeries (called pasticcerias) where you can sample local delicacies like ricciarelli biscuits made with almonds or panpepato, a classic Italian biscuit studded with dried fruit and nuts. Siena itself is a beautiful historic city with old-world charm.

Visit the Leaning Tower of Pisa

Another tourist hotspot, the Leaning Tower of Pisa is a must for architecture fans. The extent of the 'lean' is difficult to comprehend until you see it in person - and, of course, it makes for an ideal photo opportunity. If you want to climb to the top, there are 294 to contend with, but the views are well worth the effort.

Go olive oil tasting in the Tuscan countryside

Italy is known for its delicious Italy, particularly in the beautiful region of Tuscany. Take in the rolling hills of the Tuscan countryside while exploring its olive oil farms and learning more about how the produce is made while sampling it (often with some freshly baked focaccia).

Discover incredible architecture in Turin

The UNESCO-listed Royal Residences Of The House Of Savoy are spectacular landmarks that date back to the 16th century, located in Turin in Piedmont, northern Italy. Wander around these beautiful buildings and prepare to feel inspired.

Take a boat tour to the Pan Di Zucchero in Sardina

The Pan di Zucchero is an iconic white rock located off the town of Masua in Sardinia. There are plenty of boat trips out to see this incredible natural landmark in all its glory, where you can enjoy lunch at sea and bask in the incredible natural beauty of this area.