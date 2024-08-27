The best places to visit if you're planning a trip to the USA

Home of the American dream, this vast country has plenty to offer. With towns, cities and states that offer a spectrum of climates, landscapes, cultures and even time zones, it’s like having a whole world of places to visit in the USA.

There’s definitely something for everyone - whether you want a sunny beach break, a bustling city weekend, a quiet lake timeout, an activity-packed outdoor adventure or a cold-weather snowsport holiday, you can definitely find it in the States.

From the sunny West Coast and its laidback atmosphere to varied city hubs like New York, Chicago and Atlanta, and cultural and historical icons like Nashville, Charleston and New Orleans, these are all the best places to visit in the USA.

32 places you have to visit in the USA

1. Los Angeles, California

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The famous West Coast city is a must-visit for anyone heading to the US. Whether you’re a film and TV fan and want to do the classic Hollywood sightseeing and tour the big-name studios, you’re looking to soak up the relaxed, buzzy atmosphere down by the city’s beaches or you want to do a spot of shopping in a certain well-known postcode, there’s plenty to do in this sunny California destination.

2. New York City, New York

(Image credit: Getty Images)

New York is probably top of many people’s US travel lists thanks to its glamourous portrayal through numerous popular culture icons. There are lots of famous sights to see here, but also many interesting museums and galleries, some of the best food and drink in the world and, of course, the popular Central Park where you could stroll for hours.

3. Miami, Florida

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Miami is known for its relaxed but vibrant and bustling coastal city lifestyle. Explore the city’s water activities, sample delicious eats, soak up the buzzing atmosphere and head out on the town in the evening to sample their famous nightlife.

4. Atlanta, Georgia

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Atlanta is one of the biggest hubs for culture, entertainment, food and industry in the South. The main city centre is home to a vibrant financial district, but there are plenty of neighbourhoods around that play host to buzzing festivals, fun nightlife, high-class eateries and famous sporting clubs too.

5. Las Vegas, Nevada

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Truly a city that never sleeps, Las Vegas has a buzzing atmosphere that is like no other - and it has a lot more than just its world-class casinos to offer. Find some of the tourism industry’s chicest hotels here, alongside some of the most famous restaurants. While there’s plenty to do on the famous strip, it also has a more relaxed Downtown area as well as excursions out to the Grand Canyon for something more outdoorsy.

6. Charleston, South Carolina

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The romantic South is epitomised by this beautiful city. A haven of art, history and culture, Charleston is home to plenty of shops, galleries and museums, as well as must-visit restaurants and gorgeous parks and gardens. As a former hub for trade, it’s also an interesting place to learn about the history of the country.

7. New Orleans, Louisiana

(Image credit: Getty Images)

New Orleans is known for its unique culture enriched by its many festivals, its deep musical identity and its own approach to southern food. The birthplace of jazz music, it's an unmatched place to experience the genre and the atmosphere that comes with it - and it has a varied landscape with interesting and beautiful old architecture in the centre, but easy links out to the swamp areas. Take some time to learn about the history of the South when visiting here.

8. Nashville, Tennessee

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The capital of Tennessee, Nashville is the place to go if you want to immerse yourself in music and all its culture, thanks to its moniker as the Music City. Visit iconic music venues, museums filled with stories of famous names and soak up the sounds of the city in one of their many events.

9. San Francisco, California

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This northern Californian city is, of course, famous for its Golden Gate suspension bridge - which you can cycle across by the way and be met with cutesy little waterfront towns on the other side. But that’s not all the buzzing city has to offer - find seafood-laden piers, boat trips through the mist to the notorious Alcatraz prison and plenty of beer, food and chocolate to be had too...

10. Washington D.C.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you’re a history and politics buff or are fascinated by the inner workings of one of the world’s most prominent governments, head to the political hub to immerse yourself in everything USA. There are numerous museums that you can spend all day in learning about everything from the country’s independence and formation of their government to the very first aeroplane created and its subsequent flight. And catch a peek of the iconic political buildings and monuments that you will no doubt have seen peppered through the films, shows and news features on your TV screens.

11. Boston, Massachusetts

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Boston is a hub of culture, history, sports and food. What some may call a “mini New York City”, it’s laden with historical buildings, sites and monuments, all of which live alongside everyday bars, restaurants, skyscrapers and parks. And don’t miss the famous Fenway Park baseball stadium while you’re there.

12. Sedona, Arizona

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sedona is great for anyone looking for a more outdoorsy break. The small desert town is surrounded by beautiful red rock mountains, which are perfect for a spot of hiking or mountain biking - or you can take a hot air balloon ride up to see the view of them too.

13. Chicago, Illinois

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Chicago is well-known as being a hub for culture - as well as the country’s most famous pizza offering. Visit museums and galleries, watch high-quality life theatre, soak up greenery in the city’s parks and conservatories - and don’t miss the world-class restaurants.

14. Portland, Oregon

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This waterfront city is a must-visit for those who want to experience harbour life and all the seafood, culture and activities that go with it. Don’t miss the city’s famous bookstore and art museum, and make sure to visit one (or many) of their many breweries.

15. Seattle, Washington

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Seattle is known for blending its futuristic city centre with a beautiful landscape of mountains, forests and natural water bodies. It’s home to some of the biggest tech companies in the world, as well as the iconic Space Needle landmark - and its seafood and brewery scenes are musts.

16. Orlando, Florida

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Attention Disney fans, if you want to immerse yourselves in everything fantasy, Orlando is the place to do it with the famous and vast Disney World. While you can find the classics in the well-known Magical Kingdom with its iconic castle, there’s a lot more to it than just that. A theme park just for animals, water parks for a splash around and the exciting Hollywood and Universal resorts, with their Star Wars, Harry Potter and Marvel offerings.

17. Vermont

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Vermont is known for its beautiful natural landscape, filled with forests, hills, mountains, fields and lakes. Go in the autumn for the amazing foliage or plan a skiing holiday at one of their resorts. It’s the state to go to for a varied outdoor experience.

18. Cape Cod, Massachusetts

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Cape Cod is one of the most well-known beach destinations in the country, where numerous Americans flock to during their holidays. Find pretty grass-laden beaches, amazing seafood, water activities, boat trips and even whale-watching tours.

19. Santa Fe, New Mexico

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A beautiful historic city filled with arts and culture, Santa Fe is home to a vast and concentrated strip of galleries, restaurants, and boutiques, a historic theatre with ongoing live music performances and a meshing of cultures that provides a rich backdrop for learning.

20. Grand Canyon, Arizona

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Grand Canyon is one of those world landmarks that everyone always plans to visit at some point - and it really is a must-go. Not only is it a breathtaking and unique natural wonder, but it also offers outdoor activities like hiking and camping, truly majestic views and an opportunity to learn about the ancestral history behind the area’s 11 tribes.

21. Salem, Massachusetts

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A place whose name is rarely mentioned without a thought to its infamous witch trials of the 1690s, Salem is often visited in the autumn by those who want to immerse themselves in the atmosphere of the season. And while there is plenty of haunted lore for visitors to soak up, the area also offers beautiful architecture, delicious food and coastal sites.

22. Austin, Texas

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Texan state capital is definitely worth a visit, for its buzzing atmosphere, pretty outdoor spaces that lend themselves to fun activities, and great music and food scenes. There are plenty of interesting museums to visit, delicious food truck parks, varied live music venues and activities like biking, swimming and boating around every corner.

23. Albuquerque, New Mexico

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This desert city is an underrated visit full of history, culture, food and outdoor activities. Learn about both its colonial Spanish and Native American history, visit the many museums and unique shops and go hiking or paddleboarding in its beautiful landscape. Don’t miss the breathtaking International Balloon Fiesta that usually takes place in October.

24. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Philadelphia is probably most well-known for its role in American history, as not only is it the home of the Liberty Bell, but it is the place where both the Declaration of Independence and the United States Constitution were signed. Visit these historical sites, grab a famous cheese steak sandwich and soak up the area’s arts and culture delights.

25. Anchorage, Alaska

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Anchorage is exactly what most people imagine when they think of the beautiful, snowy, mountainous, lake-filled Alaskan state. Soak up the area’s natural beauty, hike up a mountain, paddleboard through a lake, see the amazing wildlife - and make sure to catch a glimpse of a glacier too.

26. Rocky Mountains, Colorado

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Colorado’s Rocky Mountains offer plenty of opportunities for outdoor recreation, from hiking and biking to camping, fishing and wildlife viewing. There are also beautiful scenic drives to take around the area where you can catch a glimpse of mountains, forests, wildflowers, and lakes.

27. Houston, Texas

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As the fourth-largest city in the US, Houston has plenty to do and see. Experience chic hotels, lots of shopping, buzzing nightlife, amazing restaurants and see the beautiful city centre parks, wondrous street art and skyscrapers aplenty. If you’re interested in space, don’t miss the Space Center Houston too.

28. Utah

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Utah is a great place for an outdoorsy adventure. Head out to the state’s famous ski slopes, discover the many canyons, explore the national parks and see the area’s many wondrous natural spectacles like the Native Americans’ sacred site, Monument Valley, and the leftover dinosaur relics.

29. Tampa, Florida

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you’re looking for a fun but wholesome Floridian holiday, Tampa will give you a much more placid break than the more popular Miami or Orlando. It has pretty wharves and boulevards for walking, plenty of parks, farm-to-table restaurants, craft breweries and attractions and activities like theme parks, zoos and aquariums.

30. Kansas City, Missouri

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kansas City is most well-known for its heritage of jazz music, its delicious cuisine and, of course, its sports teams. Visit the many museums, including the American Jazz Museum and the National WWI Museum, see the city’s famous fountains and enjoy some of the world’s best barbecue food.

31. Memphis, Tennessee

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Most people associate Memphis with being the home of legendary musician Elvis - so, of course, you’ll find plenty of musical history to explore here in the birthplace of blues and rock n' roll. Learn about the area’s cultural history, visit the National Civil Rights Museum and take a walk over the Mississippi River.

32. San Antonio, Texas

(Image credit: Getty Images)

San Antonio is most well-known for being the home of the Alamo, where the famous battle happened during the Texas Revolution. Visit the historical landmark and learn about what happened, enjoy one of the many cultural and gastronomical events that take place throughout the year, and experience the city’s rich culture that has Spanish, German, and Mexican influences.