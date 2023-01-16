When is it going to snow in the UK this year and where is it confirmed?

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

There’s already been more snow in the UK and it seems like the wintry showers aren’t going anywhere just yet in 2023.

Although recent weeks have definitely been milder, it seems that our best cashmere sweaters and best winter boots are still very much needed as mid-January has brought the return of snow in the UK. Forecasters are currently predicting snow and ice will be making there way over several areas, with Met Office weather warnings in place for snow and ice. And though not everyone will be experiencing further flurries, it’s been predicted that frost, wind, rain and generally unsettled conditions are likely for many of us as the month goes on.

But is it going to snow in the UK and where could be most affected? We reveal what you need to know about the weather conditions affecting us…

Wooden fence surrounds the garden and is covered with a dusting of snow (Image credit: Catherine Falls Commercial via Getty)

When is it going to snow in the UK this year and where?

Depending on where you live some of us might have already seen some snow in the UK at the start of the week as flurries have fallen in parts of the South East of England and northern England. But it seems many more should be prepared to reach for their best electric blankets and best fleeces as more is predicted to be on the way very soon. The Met Office have issued multiple Yellow Weather Warnings for snow and ice lasting from Monday, January 16 until Wednesday, January 18 and covering huge parts of the country.

River Dee valley in snow near Braemar looking west towards summit of Creag Bhaig (Image credit: Mike Powles via Getty)

The Yellow Warning for snow for Northern Scotland and the Shetland and Orkney Islands are currently in place for the duration. Whilst Northern Ireland, North West England and Wales have warnings issued for them until Tuesday, January 17. There is also an additional Yellow Warning for ice in place on January 17 for the South West of England.

These warnings suggest that snow showers and “icy stretches” could lead to travel disruption and that a few centimetres of snow are “likely at low levels” over the next 24 hours in northern Scotland with levels potentially reaching 10-15 cm above 200 metres. In Northern Ireland it’s predicted that there could be 5-10 cm in places over higher ground, with the same possible in North West England and parts of Wales.

It's a cold week ahead with #snow for some 🌨️Here are the details 👇 pic.twitter.com/UkwXWuI8nNJanuary 15, 2023 See more

Sharing more detail on the wintry conditions making their presence known, the Met Office’s week ahead forecast predicts that temperatures will be unsurprisingly chilly.

Although the Met Office are forecasting that it will be “mostly dry and sunny” for much of the UK on January 16 that won’t mean it’ll feel warmer. Instead, “it will feel cold for all” regardless of whether you’re seeing a lot of snow in the UK or not and temperatures are set to be “below average” for the time of year.

By January 18 “strengthening winds” will apparently be making it feel even colder than it actually is as “wintry showers” continue to fall in the north and east of the country. A band of rain and hill snow will then move westwards by January 19 and Friday January 20 is predicted to mean an east-west temperature divide with milder air in the west and colder air in the east.

Frost near Salisbury Cathedral (Image credit: Julian Elliott Photography via Getty)

Meanwhile, BBC Weather (opens in new tab)’s Carol Kirkwood echoed these predictions and suggested that there could be “widespread frost” and also a “lot of dry weather and a fair bit of sun” too. According to her, the cold, unsettled weather is set to stay over the coming days with the weekend signalling the return of milder conditions.

“As we head on through Thursday and into Friday we hang on to the cold and the unsettled theme,” she said. “It’s into the weekend we see those temperatures rise once again”.

So it seems that whilst we might not see Beast from the East level snow in the UK over the coming days, wintry showers are setting in across many areas. Regardless of where you live it could also be much colder than we’ve grown used to in recent weeks.

Will it snow anywhere else in the UK?

Though you might still be pulling out your warmest leggings going forwards, it seems like the chance of there being widespread snow in the UK isn’t looking high at the moment. However, it is of course possible that areas further south could see some flurries depending on how things develop, with Carol Kirkwood stating that if the system bringing the sleet and snow into the south west “pulls southwards” there could be some snow in the Channel Islands at lower levels.

Overall, though, it seems as though those regions not currently affected by the Yellow Weather Warnings aren’t expected to see snow. Instead, unsettled cold temperatures, rain and sunny spells might be more likely for much of the country until the milder air arrives.

Clouds rolling in above the Essex countryside (Image credit: Nigel Harris via Getty)

And according to the Met Office’s long-range forecast, these “unsettled” conditions could stick around as the end of January draws closer. Their predictions for the period of Friday January 20-Sunday January 29 state that there remains a “chance of snow some” across northern and central areas, adding that this would “mainly” be over high ground.

The forecast adds that “brighter conditions are likely” further west and that over the weekend and into the end of this period things are looking rainy once again. It’s apparently the most likely that the north and west will experience the most unsettled weather conditions including rain and strong winds.

In contrast, the south and the east of the UK could be drier and slightly more settled though rain is possible here too. Milder weather can be expected in the north and west with average-to-cold temperatures for the south and east.

Will it snow in London 2022?

Given the snow that settled in the capital pre-Christmas and the recent Yellow Weather Warning for snow that included London, people living in the city might well have wondered if they’d be seeing more snow in the UK like other regions. Sadly, it wasn’t to be and the capital isn’t expected to experience flurries over the coming days. Just like many other areas it seems that unsettled weather conditions, possible rain and colder temperatures are more likely.

This might not come as a surprise to many as the city isn’t one of the areas that often has a high level of snow in the UK. The Met Office (opens in new tab) reports that statistically, the place that most often experiences snow in the UK is the Cairngorms in Scotland.

An aerial view across Greenwich Park to the Isle of Dogs after snow fell on December 12, 2022 in London (Image credit: Photo by Chris Gorman/Getty Images)

Here there is an average of 76.2 days of snow or sleet falling, whilst in contrast, the possibility of seeing significant snowfall in London is much smaller. According to World Atlas (opens in new tab), data from the Met Office has shown that the central parts of London actually experience less than 10 days of snow or sleet each year and that for these few days, the snow rarely settles.

The outskirts of London as well as areas with higher altitudes tend to get more snow, as the urban centre of the capital often has a higher temperature. This causes snow to melt more quickly and makes it unlikely that snowflakes will settle.

Between January and March, snow in the UK is also more common regardless of area, meaning there is some hope for those who are eager to see flakes settle in the city. In previous years, London has seen some seriously major early-year snowfall - after all, who could forget the Beast from the East in March 2018?

This arctic snow storm blew in, leaving transport struggling to keep moving through the shocking conditions. However, it's looking unlikely at the moment that 2023 will see a repeat of this enormous level of snowfall in the UK's capital - or even a smaller amount of snow - with rain apparently on the way.

How cold does it have to be to snow?

Although many might think it has to be bitterly cold before we start seeing snow in the UK, it actually only has to be below two degrees centigrade to snow. According to the Met Office (opens in new tab), precipitation in the air falls as snow when the temperature of the air is below this and they state that the thought that it has to be below zero degrees centigrade is a myth.

The weather forecasting service suggests that the times that Brits have experienced the most heavy snow in the UK tend to be when the temperature is between zero and two degrees.

Falling snow in Kinross, Scotland (Image credit: Photo by Ken Jack/Getty Images)

Although falling snow starts melting as soon as the temperature is above freezing, the air around the snowflake is cooled as this process begins. As often happens in winter in the UK, however, if the temperature is icy cold but warmer than two degrees, then the snowflake will fall as sleet and as the temperature gets higher, this is when the precipitation will only fall as rain.

As Brits look ahead to the end of January 2023, it seems that there'll be more snow in the UK as well as colder temperatures and yet more rain. And with the changeable nature of the weather it's possible that these won't be the last flurries before spring.