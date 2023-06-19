Weekly horoscope: 2 astrologers' predictions for June 19 - June 25, 2023

Read your weekly horoscope from expert astrologers Sally Trotman and Penny Thornton, and discover what's in store for the week ahead...

Astrology is no doubt a fascinating subject - in fact, it's one of the most interesting hobbies for women. If you're keen to look into the topic more - woman&home has a handy Moon calendar 2023, a deep dive into all of the astrology in 2023, our monthly tarotscope, and lots of astrology content to pique your interest.

While your 2023 horoscope provides a look at this year's events, you can also look into your work and money horoscope 2023 and your love horoscope 2023 examines matters of the heart.

However, if you're eager to look at what's right in front of you, our weekly horoscopes will help provide a guide for your next seven days. Our resident world-class psychic astrologers forecast for every star sign on love, family, career, and more. So check back weekly for our free forecast!

About our astrologers

Penny Thornton is a world-renowned astrologer, and has been sharing horoscopes with woman&home readers for many years. Classically trained by the Faculty of Astrological Studies in London, she was previously the personal astrologer to Diana, Princess of Wales. She has since taught and lectured across the world, and has had eight astrological books published, including Synastry, a benchmark book in the industry.

Sally Trotman is an astrologer and psychic, who contributes her expertise and wisdom to the woman&home weekly horoscope. Sally's work guides her followers to reach for the stars via the mediums of astrology, numerology and tarot. She also teaches yoga, meditation, and reiki.

Weekly horoscope, June 19 - June 25, 2023

Aries Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Aries are born between March 21—April 19. Aries is the first fire sign in the zodiac, with the symbol of an Aries being a ram. Aries are typically passionate, confident, and motivated.

"You are making steady progress. Remain motivated and know that you are closer to your dreams than you realise. Keep a positive mindset and stay focused on your desired outcome." Sally Trotman

"Not everyone’s as straightforward as Aries, and you need to read between the lines now. The devil is in the detail and people may prefer to conceal their real intentions." Penny Thornton

Taurus Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Taurus' are born between April 20-May 20. Taurus is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Taurus being a bull. Taurians are typically hardworking, intelligent, and dedicated.

"Jupiter is bringing you an abundance of opportunities to expand your life in many ways. Hand your worries over to the universe and take inspired action to make positive changes." Sally Trotman

"Trust your intuition. If you sense someone is keeping something from you or information isn’t quite adding up, then look into it. It’s much better to be safe than sorry." Penny Thornton

Gemini Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Geminis are born between May 21-June 21. Gemini is an air sign, with the symbol of a Gemini being twins. Geminis are typically easy-going, enthusiastic and sociable—but are said to have two sides to their personality.

"With Mercury in your sign right now, communicate your true feelings with those close to you, and then trust that this will create an exciting, positive shift in your relationships." Sally Trotman

"The thing to remember about bubbles is that they will, eventually, always burst. Whether you are loved up or mid dealing with a baffling development, keep up the reality checks." Penny Thornton

Cancer Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Cancers are born between June 21-July 22. Cancer is a water sign, with the symbol of a Cancer being a crab. Cancers are typically loyal, caring, and very protective over loved ones.

"The Moon in your sign around mid-June means you are more in touch with your own feelings, and those of others. Try to recognize the difference between the two." Sally Trotman

"On Wednesday, the Sun enters your sign, rebooting your confidence and helping you look on the bright side. Make no mistake about it, the ball is in your court now." Penny Thornton

Leo Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Leos are born between July 23-August 22. Leo is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Leo being a Lion. Leos are typically confident, comfortable being the center of attention, and big-hearted.

"Mars and Venus are both in your sign, giving you a boost of courage, confidence and increased energy. Amazing! Extend this feeling of warmth and generosity to those around you." Sally Trotman

"Are you in the mood for romance? According to your stars, you’re in one of the most fortunate and pleasurable periods of the year. Not so? What are you missing?" Penny Thornton

Virgo Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Virgos are born between August 23-September 22. Virgo is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Virgo being a 'maiden'. Virgos are typically hardworking, reliable, and stubborn.

"On June 24, the Moon is in Virgo. This allows you to detoxify your mind and body. So, do something for yourself that helps increase your self-esteem. Know you’re worthy." Sally Trotman

"Ignore any gossip. Focus only on the facts, and keep your real thoughts to yourself. Time is your friend because the way things are right now is likely to change." Penny Thornton

Libra Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Libras are born between September 23-October 22. Libra is an air sign, with the symbol of a Libra being scales. Libras are typically diplomatic, fair, and very sociable.

"Mid-month the Moon helps you create a plan in which you take into consideration the needs of others, while also being mindful of what is most important to you." Sally Trotman

"You’re living in a very blurry world. Nice, if you have nothing of importance to do, but challenging if you need to be on top form. Don’t miss a trick." Penny Thornton

Scorpio Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Scorpios are born between October 23-November 21. Scorpio is a water sign, with the symbol of a Scorpio being a scorpion. Scorpios are typically brave, determined, and ambitious.

"You take your relationships seriously and it's important that you feel a deep bond with those closest to you. This week, concentrate your energy on deepening your most significant relationships." Sally Trotman

"Think of the week ahead as a safari. You start out with a rough idea of where you’re headed, but then you find you’re on a whole other trajectory. Enjoy." Penny Thornton

Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Sagittarius' are born between November 22-December 21. Sagittarius is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Sagittarius being a bow and arrow. Sagittarius' are typically optimistic, fun-loving, and intellectual.

"At times you desire to be in charge, others you’re happy to take the back seat! What is most important to you now? Consider this and then take action accordingly." Sally Trotman

"Remember, that first impressions are often correct, but you need to look carefully at the backstory before you put money, time and your heart into a project. Don’t be dazzled." Penny Thornton

Capricorn Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Capricorns are born between December 22-January 19. Capricorn is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Capricorn being a sea-goat. Capricorns are typically very hard-working, persistent, and sensitive.

"You like to be productive. Anything that scuppers your plans can be frustrating. Practice some acceptance this week around what you can get done and where you need to wait." Sally Trotman

"Facts and figures are going to be hard to come by. People go awol, they don’t get back to you, and some information is downright misleading. Take a rain check." Penny Thornton

Aquarius Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Aquarius' are born between January 20-February 18. Aquarius is an air sign, with the symbol of Aquarius being a water-bearer. Aquarians are typically assertive, analytical, and independent.

"You may be feeling a little bit rebellious at the moment! Channel this energy constructively by doing something new, creating an artistic masterpiece, or maybe studying something that’s quite unusual." Sally Trotman

"You might not have all the answers right now, but they will come. Park a problem and focus on those things that lift your spirits and do your heart good." Penny Thornton

Pisces Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Pisces' are born between February 19-March 20. Pisces is a water sign, with the symbol of Pisces being two fish. Pisces men and women are typically empathetic, romantic, and imaginative.

"It’s time to reflect on the year so far. With Saturn influencing your sign, this gives you the opportunity to really see what’s working and what you need to release." Sally Trotman