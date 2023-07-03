Terms and conditions: woman&home Weekly Edit newsletter competition

One new woman&home Weekly Edit newsletter subscriber will be chosen at random every month, from August 2023, to receive a beauty box worth just over £100 (£103.73) from TOYL.co.uk.

The giveaway opens at 00:01am on the first day of every calendar month and ends at 23:59pm on the last day of every calendar month. To enter, participants must sign up to the woman&home Weekly Edit newsletter.

This competition is open to all residents of the UK & US (excluding residents of Rhode Island, Guam, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, U.S. military installations in foreign countries, or any other U.S. territory where prohibited or restricted by law) to anyone who is 21 years and over, except employees of Future US LLC//Future Publishing Ltd and its group of companies (“Future”). Entries limited to one per household regardless of the form of entry. Use of automated devices or methods of submission are not valid forms of entry.

There will be one winner in total each month, entitled to a beauty box worth just over £100 (£103.73) from TOYL.co.uk. The winners will be randomly drawn from all new newsletter subscribers who have opted to enter the giveaway and shall be notified by email within 14 days of the closing date and will be required to supply details of a UK delivery address. If a winner has not responded after 28 days, an alternative winner will be drawn. Future reserves the right to substitute any product with an alternative product of equivalent value. The prize is non-transferable and non-refundable. There is no cash alternative. No purchase is required. Void where prohibited.

By taking part in this competition, you agree to be bound by these terms and conditions, the competition rules at: www.futureplc.com/competition-rules/ and collection of personal data in accordance with Future’s privacy policy at: https://www.futureplc.com/privacy-policy/. Any personal details collected will only be used to send the prize and not for any marketing purposes unless you have opted in to receive them.