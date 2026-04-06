'My son's return has made my husband grumpy' - a reader asks our columnist Anna Richardson for help as family tensions mount

It used to be that adult children would move out around the same age their parents’ generations did, too.

But, for a number of reasons like the job market and it getting harder to get on the housing ladder, people are moving out later and later. Or, as was the case with this reader’s family, some return home once things don’t quite work out.

Our reader is feeling the strain of wanting to support her son - who has returned home after a breakup - while dealing with a grumpy husband whose third act retirement plans have now been affected.

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Why can’t my husband see it as a positive for our family?

The reader asked: My adult son moved in with me and my husband after splitting up with his girlfriend, as finances were tight for him. I was happy, as it means we see more of our granddaughter, but my husband, who is his stepfather, has become very grumpy.

We had just started to plan our retirement together and begun a few house projects, but I would be welcoming if one of my stepchildren moved back in. Why can’t my husband see this as a positive for our family?

Nobody’s the villain here - a very human clash

I can almost picture the moment things shifted for you. Plans for the future starting to take shape, exciting house projects on the go, lots of together time. And then, almost overnight, everything changed. A grown son back under your roof, routines altered, zero privacy and a home that suddenly feels like it’s no longer yours. No wonder there’s a bit of grumpiness in the air.

But it’s important to say that nobody’s the villain here. Not you, not your husband and certainly not your son. What you’re dealing with is a very human clash between what was expected and what has actually happened. And that gap is where resentment tends to grow.

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It’s clear that you and your husband are looking at the same situation, but through very different emotional lenses.

You’re seeing family continuity, the joy of having your granddaughter close and a chance to support your child at a difficult moment in his life. You’re operating from a place of generosity and love. Your husband, meanwhile, is staring at the loss of privacy, disrupted plans and a future that suddenly feels less predictable.

'Resist the urge to convince him that he should see this as a positive'

He isn’t rejecting your son, but he is grieving the version of retirement he thought he was about to have, and that grief is showing up as irritability. Grumpiness is rarely about what it appears to be on the surface; it’s more often about unspoken disappointment.

There’s also something else worth gently pointing out. This isn’t his biological child. Even in happy, blended families, that fact can be highlighted under stress. You say that you would be just as welcoming if one of his children moved back in. But emotional reality doesn’t always follow intellectual fairness.

He may feel he’s sacrificing something for someone he didn’t choose to parent in the first place, then feel guilty for even thinking that. That’s a tricky emotional knot.

Discuss timelines, boundaries and finances

So what can you do? First, resist the urge to convince him that he should see this as a positive. Your well-meaning push could make him dig his heels in even more. Instead, try acknowledging what he’s lost and that it’s OK for him to feel that way. Being seen is often the quickest way to soften someone’s resistance.

Next, reclaim some sense of choice and control together. This situation doesn’t have to be forever.

Have you discussed timelines, financial contributions or clear boundaries around space with your son? He’s an adult now, so having this conversation with him could transform resentment into tolerance, and tolerance into acceptance.

Show him your relationship still matters

It may also help to reconnect with what brought you and your husband together in the first place. You mentioned house projects and shared plans. Could you restart one of those, even on a modest scale? That will show him that your relationship still matters and you are focusing on your future together.

Finally, remember this. Families expand and contract throughout our lives. This chapter won’t last forever – but how you manage it now will echo long after your son has moved out again.

If you would like help with a problem, email askanna@futurenet.com or leave a voice note at hello@itcantjustbeme.co.uk and mention you’re a woman&home reader. Note that Anna may choose your dilemma to discuss on her podcast, It Can't Just Be Me.