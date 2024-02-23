Why Lady Louise won't become a working royal despite King Charles's 'thin on the ground' monarchy
Lady Louise Windsor probably won't become a working royal for these very understandable reasons, according to a royal expert
Lady Louise Windsor reportedly won't become working royal despite King Charles's monarchy looking set to remain "thin on the ground".
Even before he ascended the throne, it was reported that King Charles had plans to streamline the monarchy’s working members. There are currently 10 working royals and their roles are more important than ever following King Charles’s cancer diagnosis. He's postponed public-facing duties for now as he continues his “schedule of regular treatments”. Meanwhile, the Princess of Wales is “unlikely” to resume her public duties until after Easter as she continues to recover from abdominal surgery.
At this challenging time some people might be wondering if more of the King’s family could become working royals. One popular contender is Lady Louise Windsor, but according to royal expert Jennie Bond, the King’s niece probably won’t take on full-time royal duties despite the monarchy looking set to be "thin on the ground" for many years to come.
Getting candid with OK! the former BBC royal correspondent declared, "It’s clear that for the next 15 years or so (depending on when Prince George decides to take up full-time royal duties), the working royals are going to become extremely thin on the ground."
In Jennie’s opinion, 20-year-old Lady Louise might not want to become a working royal and, even if she did, there are lots of costs involved for the King and Prince William to consider.
"I’m doubtful that Lady Louise would ever become a full-time working royal, partly because I’m not sure she would want to, and also, because The King and William know only too well that the monarchy has to be increasingly accountable to the taxpayer," Jennie claimed.
She said that the "most common complaint" about the Royal Family is that they "cost too much" and that adding extra working royals means "extra cost". Jennie believes that’s "not the direction that either the King or William want to take".
"Also, Louise is only 20, she is enjoying university life and she undoubtedly casts an eye at her cousin, Zara Tindall, and sees the independence and freedom and fun she has in her life as a much loved member of the Royal Family, but not a working royal," the royal expert continued. "I would bet that Louise will follow a similar course."
Lady Louise, who is 16th in the royal line of succession, is currently studying English Literature at St Andrew’s University and hasn’t been glimpsed as often in recent years. She attended King Charles’s coronation, but wasn’t seen publicly at Trooping the Colour a month later.
With her university life to enjoy, Jennie’s suggestion that Lady Louise might prefer to remain a non-working royal is all too understandable. Becoming a working royal would be a major life change for her, especially since Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie have raised her and her brother James, Earl of Wessex to be prepared for life as non-working royals.
The Duchess told The Sunday Times in 2020, "We try to bring them up with the understanding they are very likely to have to work for a living."
The King’s niece is also known for being very private, whilst working royals are thrust into the spotlight as they undertake regular engagements.
Her mother told BBC Radio 5 Live's Naga Munchetty that Lady Louise "isn’t that interested" in social media and she "doesn’t put anything out about herself" online. In light of this, it seems like Lady Louise would prefer to continue having this privacy rather than taking on public-duties in King Charles’s monarchy.
