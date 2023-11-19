Why King Charles’ vision for the monarchy not being ‘plausible’ opens up a ‘space’ for this popular royal
One royal expert expects an under-the-radar royal will have a ‘space’ as a working royal
King Charles’ plan for a slimmed down monarchy is well reported on, but one royal expert has suggested the reality is dawning that this is simply not “plausible.” Citing the ages of the majority of the remaining working royals – including the King and Anne, Princess Royal – and the fact only four working royals are under the age of 70, many suspect Lady Louise Windsor could step up to fill a much-needed space on the royal roster.
- Lady Louise Windsor could take a “space” among the working royals after university, one royal expert has claimed
- The suggestion comes as it’s becoming clearer that King Charles’ initial plan for a slimmed down monarch seems “implausible”
- In other royal news, Meghan Markle could have career as 'chat show host' with 'power and influence', according to a royal expert
Could we see the emergence of a new major player in the Royal Family in the coming years? According to one royal expert, it’s very likely.
Richard Fitzwilliams has spoken with GB News about the possibility of Lady Louise Windsor taking on a more prominent “space” within the working royals roster once she’s completed her studies at the University of St Andrews – the same spot where Prince William and Kate Middleton first met.
The royal expert explained his thinking behind the strong likelihood of Lady Louise – the eldest child of royal secret weapons Duchess Sophie and Prince Edward – taking on a stronger role.
He explained, “There are a large number of organisations and institutions which previously had a royal patron. What has been obvious and Princess Anne pointed it out a while ago, is that when King Charles came to the throne, there was all this talk about a slimmed-down monarchy.”
“Firstly, the monarchy had already been slipped down with the Sussexes and Andrew no longer performing royal duties. Secondly, there are only four working royals under the age of 70. So with some of those, Princess Alexandra, the Duke of Kent and so forth, there is a time limit to what these individuals can achieve.”
“When it comes to Princess Anne, she's done a tremendous amount and she undoubtedly will for the foreseeable. But the facts are simply that the Duke of Edinburgh had 992 patronages, the late Queen Elizabeth II had 600, and Charles had over 800 as the Prince of Wales.”
“There isn't the possibility of taking all those up with the current set of working royals. That does leave a space for Lady Louise Windsor, possibly.”
It would make sense. His Majesty is already deeply reliant on the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh – trusting Sophie with a royal responsibility nobody else had.
As Prince William is thought to narrow his attentions on more specific causes – like the Earthshot Prize – who better to take on some of the duties than the “down to earth” Lady Louise?
Jack Slater is not the Last Action Hero, but that's what comes up first when you Google him. Preferring a much more sedentary life, Jack gets his thrills by covering news, entertainment, celebrity, film and culture for woman&home, and other digital publications.
Having written for various print and online publications—ranging from national syndicates to niche magazines—Jack has written about nearly everything there is to write about, covering LGBTQ+ news, celebrity features, TV and film scoops, reviewing the latest theatre shows lighting up London’s West End and the most pressing of SEO based stories.
