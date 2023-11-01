Why it’s ‘crucial’ Kate Middleton is allowed freedom that Queen Elizabeth ‘wasn’t given’ during 70 year reign

It’s reportedly “crucial” Kate is allowed a special freedom that Queen Elizabeth “wasn’t given” throughout her 70 year reign, according to a royal expert.

The Royal Family are known for having certain traditions and protocols in place, ranging from who bows to whom to the specific rule that means King Charles owns all gifts presented at engagements. However, whilst it might seem like a lot of restrictions are in place for senior royals, it’s been suggested that it’s “crucial” that the Princess of Wales has freedom that the late Queen Elizabeth didn’t.

According to the BBC’s former royal correspondent Jennie Bond, it’s important Kate doesn’t come to “resent” her royal role and maintains a great balance between work and her family life.

(Image credit: Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

"Kate and William are the future of the monarchy, and it’s vital that she is not driven to resent the strictures that places on her,” Jennie recently explained to OK!, before adding, “So it is crucial that now as Princess of Wales she is allowed the space to fulfil and enjoy her other great role in life: being a mum.”

Jennie then went on to express her belief that Queen Elizabeth sadly “wasn’t given that freedom because she was so young when her father died”. The late Queen became monarch at the age of 25 when King George VI passed away at Sandringham House on 6th February 1952. At the time she was already a proud mum to the now-King Charles and Princess Anne and her royal responsibilities soon put more demands on her time.

(Image credit: Photo by Central Press/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Following Queen Elizabeth’s coronation she and Prince Philip embarked on a tour of the Commonwealth that lasted from November 1953 to May 1954. Although there are so many photos that show Her Majesty enjoying time with her young children early on in her reign too, it’s been suggested by Princess Margaret’s former lady-in-waiting, Lady Anne Glenconner, that it was almost like she had “two families” as her parenting approach shifted.

“It was rather like she had two families, because when she had Andrew and Edward she was able to spend much more time with them,” Lady Glenconner previously alleged to OK!. “I remember she wrote once or twice saying that it was so lovely to have the chance to really be with her young boys, because with the other two she had to be away so much.”

(Image credit: Photo by Lisa Sheridan/Studio Lisa/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

In light of this it’s perhaps all the more significant that Kate has more “freedom” as Princess of Wales to spend time with Prince George, Charlotte and Louis as well as carrying out her duties.

"Kate is a modern, dedicated and hands-on mum and I think she is showing us that being a parent is one of the most important roles in life,” Jennie Bond explained. "I cheer every time I hear that Kate is putting her children first, and shame on anyone who criticises her for doing so."

In a few days’ time Prince William will be travelling to Singapore for the Earthshot Prize Awards 2023 and Kate is set to remain in the UK. It’s been reported that the Princess of Wales made this decision so as to be there to support Prince George as he undertakes exams at school.

(Image credit: Photo by Jonathan Brady - Pool/Getty Images)

Ensuring that one of them is there when their children need them is understood to be very important to her and Prince William. Their modern approach to blending royal and family life is certainly heart-warming and they are making the most of having the “freedom” that Queen Elizabeth didn’t have so much with her older children.