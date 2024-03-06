When will Princess Charlotte wear a tiara for the first time and which one could it be?

When will Princess Charlotte wear a tiara? We've seen so many gorgeous tiaras over the years but you might be wondering when she'll wear her first one.

From whether Pippa Middleton will get a title one day to if Prince Louis will ever be King, the Royal Family’s traditions, protocols and prestigious honours often spark curiosity amongst fans. The Royal Family has so many traditions that influence what they do - and this includes when they wear their best jewels. The traditional image that comes to mind when you think of Princesses might include a magnificent tiara, but the British royals don’t wear them very often. As the most senior royal women Queen Camilla and the Princess of Wales have been seen wearing the late Queen Elizabeth’s tiaras when the occasion calls for it.

But we’ve yet to see Princess Charlotte step out in one of these heirlooms despite being the granddaughter of King Charles and the daughter and sister of two more future Kings. Some fans might be intrigued about when Princess Charlotte will wear a tiara and here’s when we predict it could be.

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

When will Princess Charlotte wear a tiara?

Princess Charlotte will most likely wear a tiara on her wedding day, though this won’t necessarily be the case given she's the future King’s only daughter. Traditionally, most royal women wear a tiara for the first time on their wedding day and this was the case for the Princess of Wales, Duchess of Sussex and Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie. However, Princess Anne got to wear her first tiara earlier than they did.

(Image credit: Photo by WATFORD/Mirrorpix/Mirrorpix via Getty Images)

She was pictured wearing a tiara for several events before she got married to her first husband Captain Mark Phillips, including for an evening with her paternal grandmother Princess Alice in 1969. Queen Elizabeth’s sister Princess Margaret also wore tiaras before she married Antony Armstrong-Jones.

Perhaps they both departed from tradition simply because the dress codes for certain events back then tended to be more formal and grander than they are now. It’s also possible that they were an exception to the rule because they were Queen Elizabeth’s only daughter and sister.

(Image credit: Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

Whatever the reason, Princess Charlotte could potentially follow in her footsteps and get to wear a tiara before marriage if she attended an occasion when one was thought necessary. However, we believe that it’s more likely that Princess Charlotte will wear her first tiara on her wedding day given that we rarely see her fellow royals wearing tiaras to events now anyway.

Has Princess Charlotte worn a tiara already?

Many fans might think that Princess Charlotte already wore a tiara for the first time at King Charles and Queen Camilla’s coronation in 2023 but technically she didn’t. She wore a tiara-like headpiece for the state occasion but it wasn’t a royal tiara. It was a custom made Jess Collett x Alexander McQueen design that mirrored the one worn by her mother Kate for the big day.

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

Princess Charlotte’s headpiece was crafted from silver bullion and crystals in the shape of flowers. No-one at the coronation aside from King Charles and Queen Camilla wore any kind of royal crown or tiara, including the European royals who travelled to the UK to attend the ceremony. It was reported that King Charles had wanted a more relaxed dress code for his coronation than there had been at Queen Elizabeth’s in 1953.

Which tiaras could Princess Charlotte wear?

There are so many tiaras in the royal collection that could go on to be worn again by Princess Charlotte, but several have appeared multiple times at royal weddings. The Queen Mary Fringe Tiara was worn by Queen Elizabeth, Princess Anne and Princess Beatrice on their wedding days and it’s possible we could see it worn by another generation one day.

The Cartier Love Tiara was the one worn by the Princess of Wales when she got married and since then she’s the only royal who’s been seen in it. If Princess Charlotte does wear a tiara for the first time when she gets married, it might be a lovely touch to choose one that Kate has worn before too and there are several more currently associated with her.

(Image credit: Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

The Princess of Wales is also a fan of the Lotus Flower Tiara which she’s worn to several state dinners and this is very dainty so could make a great choice for a first tiara. The Lover’s Knot Tiara is another tiara that the Princess of Wales has worn on multiple occasions.

If Kate is Queen Consort when Princess Charlotte wears a tiara for the first time then it’s possible she’ll have started wearing more of the larger, more ornate ones in the collection by this point. In this case, perhaps Princess Charlotte could start to wear more of Kate’s old favourites whenever a tiara is called for.

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

It’s maybe more unlikely that Princess Charlotte will end up wearing either the Greville Emerald Kokoshnik Tiara or Queen Mary’s Bandeau Tiara. The first of these was worn by Princess Eugenie on her wedding day and the second was worn by Meghan Markle when she got married.

Both tiaras have only been seen on these occasions for years and are now strongly associated with these two women in the minds of many. Princess Charlotte might want to wear a tiara that is more connected to her own immediate family or one that hasn’t been seen for even longer to make a unique impression.