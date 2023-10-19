We can't get over Princess Anne's hilarious response to Mike Tindall's outrageous underwear moment
Note to self: Don't wear underpants that say "nibble my nuts" around your mother-in-law
In a hilarious recollection, Mike Tindall recalls a time when his underwear accidentally flashed in front of Princess Anne while at a party.
Mike Tindall is many things - the husband of Zara, Princess Anne's daughter, a former rugby player, a devoted family man... and an awful dancer. In fact, one time his dancing proved so awful that he ripped his pants - right in front of Princess Anne.
Although not an official working royal, Mike and Zara still have to uphold the standards of the family, so you can imagine Princess Anne's reaction when this rather unruly scene occurred at Zara's 30th birthday party many years ago.
Speaking during his time on I'm A Celebrity, he recounted the whole story - even some details that proved to be rather raunchy.
On the show, he explained how the awkward event unfolded: "I had like flares on, full outfit but it was quite tight, nothing ever fits - rugby player’s bum and legs! - so I was dancing with my mother-in-law and I did a 'slut drop' in front of my mother-in-law."
Then, the unthinkable happened. "Ripped my trousers, straight in front of her," he said, "It happened to be that my boxers that I had on at that time said 'nibble my nuts.'"
In true Princess Anne fashion, she had a rather quick and witty reaction upon reading the plea of his underwear. "As I’ve turned round, she’s gone, 'I’d rather not,'" Mike recalled, laughing. Seeing as Princess Anne has been dubbed multiple times as the "royal rebel," and Zara has had her fair share of raucous moments (never forget her tongue piercing!), she probably wasn't altogether shocked.
Apparently, having experienced a handful of wardrobe mishaps in the past, Mike has become accustomed to carrying around extra pairs of trousers wherever he goes - just in case. As he said, you can't predict what will happen to your pants when you have the muscular thighs and bum of a former professional rugby player.
As for the raunchy saying on the underwear... we can imagine they probably never saw the light of day again.
Even after that hilarious encounter, Zara and Mike are still happily married, and have three children, Mia, 9, Lena, 5, and Lucas, 2. In fact, their first date ended up being a rather memorable one, just like Zara's 30th birthday - except, of course, there was no pants-splitting involved (that we're aware of).
"First actual date, just went out for lunch locally. And ended up being quite a boozy one. Then we figured out that we both quite like getting smashed. It was a good start," he recalled of their first-ever date together.
Madeline Merinuk is woman&home's US lifestyle news writer, covering celebrity, entertainment, fashion, and beauty news.
She graduated in 2021 with a B.A. in Journalism from Hofstra University, winning multiple student journalism awards, including a National Hearst Award, during her time there. After graduating, she worked at today.com, the digital site for the Today Show, where she wrote pop culture news and interviewed big-name personalities like Emily Ratajkowski, Haley Lu Richardson, Emma Corrin, and more.
Her personal interests, in no particular order, are: cheese, Joni Mitchell, reading, hot yoga, traveling, having multiple chapsticks in every handbag at all times, and dancing to ABBA songs as if she were in the Mamma Mia movies.
