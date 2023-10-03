Princess Anne's reaction to Zara Tindall getting a tongue piercing is classic her
Was the Princess Royal's daughter also believed to have a belly button piercing? We can only image Anne's reaction
As the self-proclaimed "royal rebel," Zara Tindall spoke about her tongue piercing from her youth in an interview - and Princess Anne's reaction was just priceless.
There's no skirting around the fact that the apple doesn't fall far from the tree in regards to Princess Anne and daughter Zara Tindall's relationship. As we know, Princess Anne was quite rebellious with her fashion in her younger years, and famously doesn't give "two hoots" about what people think of her style.
Of course, it stands to reason that her daughter would end up with the same mentality - so when a young, 17-year-old Zara came to King Charles' 50th birthday party with a tongue piercing, Princess Anne was reportedly "unfazed."
According to Hello! Magazine, an unearthed interview from Tatler in 2011 revealed Zara reflecting back on the situation, laughing at her mom's neutral reaction. Princess Anne merely asked Zara upon noticing the piercing "if she was able to speak properly with the invasive accessory" - which is so maternal, and equally hilarious.
Of course, Zara isn't the only royal to get some sort of dramatic aesthetic change - it's become more commonplace for royals to be allowed to have their hair dyed, or to wear more unique styles than in decades past. However, no aesthetic change even pales in comparison to Zara's tongue piercing.
She was, at the time, going through a bit of an experimental phase - dying her hair bleach blonde, and cutting it into a very short bob hairstyle (which is super trendy today - maybe she was ahead of her time).
"At least I didn't have it coming out of my nose, or anything," she said to Tatler, recalling the piercing.
Former royal butler Grant Harrold even told the Express about the first time he saw he saw Zara's tongue piercing amid all of the press her new look was getting.
"She was the very first royal I met. In Scotland I was working and it was the weekend. It was all in the press that she had her tongue pierced and it was so exciting because when she was speaking to us, I suddenly saw the tongue piercing and I was like ‘Oh, I’ve seen it’," he said.
He went on to say that Zara's being "naughty" was what Princess Anne wanted - as she chose to not give her children royal titles so that they could lead normal lives and have more freedom. "The deal that was done back in the day was Anne didn’t want her children to have titles so they could have normal lives and do normal things, that’s what she wanted," he said.
