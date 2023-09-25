Princess Anne was the 'original royal rebel' when it comes to fashion and 'doesn't give two hoots' what people think of her
Princess Anne has always been a frontrunner when it comes to unique royal fashion
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Princess Anne's looks over the years have been quite the point of conversation - and she doesn't give "two hoots" what you think of it.
Princess Anne is known to have quite the untraditional sense of style, especially when compared to the other royals. While the late Queen Elizabeth was quite conservative in her styles, keeping everything from her silhouettes to patterns quite simple, Princess Anne was never one to shy away from the unique - wearing things like Adidas sunglasses, shimmery rainbow tops, and embroidered coats.
According to image consultant and personal stylist Melissa Lund, who spoke exclusively to Express.co.uk, the Princess has been nothing short of legendary when it comes to fashion, and laid how she became so confident in her wardrobe - highlighting her most unique fashion prospects specifically.
"I think Princess Anne is fabulous, because I don’t think she gives two hoots about what anyone thinks of her lifestyle or fashion choices!" Melissa said. She even went as far as to give Princess Anne a rather hefty title: the original "royal rebel."
"Princess Anne has certainly sported some controversial looks over the years. In fact, I think of her as the original royal rebel," she said.
For example, Melissa stated that Princess Anne was one of the first royal women to start wearing pantsuits - a fashion choice that even Princess Catherine opts for quite often nowadays, sporting specifics like this bubblegum pink pantsuit.
"Anne started wearing trouser suits in public in the late 60s/early 70s and she wore short skirts," Melissa pointed out.
She shed some light on why Princess Anne's trousers and pantsuits were so controversial at the time. "None of this seems at all out of the ordinary or remotely edgy to us today but at the time, there were places where women were not allowed to wear trousers– hard to believe, but true," she said.
Most notably, Princess Anne was often wearing things that Queen Elizabeth rather disliked. "We also have to consider Anne’s choices against the backdrop of what the late Queen Elizabeth II liked (or rather didn’t like)," she said.
The Queen had quite the conservative mindset when it came to fashion, according to Melissa, which was why Princess Anne appeared so rebellious in contrast. "The Queen famously didn’t like women in trousers or short skirts (she didn’t like knees, apparently). Wedges, bare legs and nail polish were also vetoed," Melissa said.
Additionally, Princess Anne was one of the most sustainable royals back in her day, and still commits to re-wearing clothes, just as Kate does in present day. "Princess Anne is known to recycle her clothes but unlike the Princess of Wales, she doesn’t seem to alter them at all," Melissa noted.
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Madeline Merinuk is woman&home's US lifestyle news writer, covering celebrity, entertainment, fashion, and beauty news.
She graduated in 2021 with a B.A. in Journalism from Hofstra University, winning multiple student journalism awards, including a National Hearst Award, during her time there. After graduating, she worked at today.com, the digital site for the Today Show, where she wrote pop culture news and interviewed big-name personalities like Emily Ratajkowski, Haley Lu Richardson, Emma Corrin, and more.
Her personal interests, in no particular order, are: cheese, Joni Mitchell, reading, hot yoga, traveling, having multiple chapsticks in every handbag at all times, and dancing to ABBA songs as if she were in the Mamma Mia movies.
-
-
Joan Collins's £5 Nivea cleanser she's sworn by for years - and the sleep trick that stops her from having a 'scrunchy face'
The 90-year-old star has some brilliant beauty tricks
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Kate Middleton and Prince William have ‘closed their minds’ to possibility of fixing rift with Sussexes soon - ‘happy families is not a game that everyone can play’
Kate and Prince William have reportedly ’decided to get on with their lives’ after the Princess initially ‘believed the rift could be fixed’
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Why Princess Charlotte has a better chance of securing this prestigious position than Princess Anne ever will
Princess Charlotte has a better chance of taking on this role thanks to a royal change but it doesn't make a difference for her great-aunt
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Princess Anne is the 'fun aunt' of the family despite her 'stiff and standoffish' outer shell that is reserved for professional moments
Princess Anne can have a serious exterior but she's plenty of fun too, a royal expert says
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
Prince William recalls this 'terrifying' memory of Princess Anne - and it's so in keeping with the no-nonsense royal!
Prince William recalled a hilarious memory of the Princess Royal as they’d get competitive at Balmoral
By Jack Slater Published
-
Princess Anne’s ‘frosty’ response and ‘sense of exclusion’ with Queen Camilla as she took ‘slow-thaw route’
Princess Anne’s ‘frosty’ response to her sister-in-law in the early years has been revealed by a body language expert
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Prince Harry's latest outings showcase major shift as he flips from ‘adult’ to ‘child’ states
Prince Harry shifted from ‘adult’ to ‘child’ states as he went on a solo outing without Meghan Markle
By Laura Harman Published
-
Princess Anne looks 'spectacular' in bold scarlet jacket and fun matching hat
Princess Anne's red and tartan ensemble was a total showstopper as Her Royal Highness stole the show at the Braemar Gathering
By Laura Harman Published
-
Princess Anne’s cranberry red dress, gold-buttoned coat and chic fedora is business-dressing at its best
Princess Anne's cranberry red dress was a gorgeous choice for an outing in Scotland and her outfit was right on trend...
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Queen Camilla’s gorgeous teal jacket and skirt combination is a feather in her cap as she takes a leaf out of Princess Anne’s style book
Queen Camilla's teal jacket and skirt is a winning combination and she paired it with a magnificent feathered hat in Scotland
By Emma Shacklock Published