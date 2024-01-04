This Queen Camilla-approved fitness tracker is the ultimate January sales purchase and there are so many other models reduced right now too.

The Royal Family are known for wearing some pretty magnificent, often jewel-encrusted accessories, however, Queen Camilla is also often spotted wearing a classic Fitbit at engagements. Hers appears to be the Fitbit Charge 4 model with a navy strap and Her Majesty has worn it everywhere from her visit to Egypt in 2021 to an engagement in Swindon in 2020.

Priced at £129, this is a luxurious and handy way to track your fitness this January and whilst her model is almost four years old and is only available to order with a 4-7 month dispatch estimation on Amazon, the newer Fitbit Charge 6 is one of the best Fitbits tried by womanandhome’s Health Editor, Grace Walsh.

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

Fitbit Charge 4 Advanced Fitness Tracker Visit Site RRP: Was £139.99 , Now £131.21 | Queen Camilla's Fitbit is reduced in the sale, though it currently has a 4-7 month dispatch estimation on Amazon. If you're not in any rush, though, this is a great option - and one that's secured royal approval! Fitbit Charge 6 Activity Tracker Visit Site RRP: £139.99 , Now £119 | The Fitbit Charge 6 is a great choice for any fitness enthusiast and you can access Google Maps and Google Wallet on it. You also get 6-months of Fitbit Premium Membership included with this particular purchase. Fitbit Inspire 3 Activity Tracker Visit Site RRP: Was £84.99 , Now £69 | If you are inspired by Queen Camilla's Fitbit but want something slightly more affordable then this is a brilliant option. You can track your calorie burn, heart rate and step count and read it all on the super sleek screen.

Discounted to a more affordable £119 on Amazon in the sales, it includes 6 months worth of Fitbit Premium App Membership and monitors your heart rate. If this is an important feature for you as you set your January fitness goals this might just make the Fitbit Charge 6 that bit more tempting.

It also allows you to monitor your sleep and stress levels and you can easily access Google Wallet and Google Maps via your Fitbit Charge 6 which sets this particular model apart. Though it certainly isn’t the only model from this Queen Camilla-approved fitness tracker brand that is discounted this January.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

If you’ve been eyeing up a fitness tracker to invest in for 2024 then you might well have been considering the Fitbit Inspire 3. Down from £84.99 to £69 in the sales on Amazon and Simply Be and it’s one of the most affordable Fitbits on the market, alongside the Fitbit Inspire 2.

This has a long battery life, has all the basic features you could want from a fitness tracker and is under £50 RRP without even being in the sale. On the more premium end of the Fitbit market is the aptly-named Fitbit Luxe which is every bit as gorgeous as Queen Camilla’s own Fitbit.

Fitbit Luxe Activity Tracker Visit Site RRP: Was £129.95 , Now £97.07 | Available with various strap colours, the Fitbit Luxe Activity Tracker has a stylish design and amazing features. With sleep-tracking, stress management scores and up to five days of battery life, this is definitely one to consider. Fitbit Sense 2 Smartwatch Visit Site RRP: Was £269 , Now £179 |This luxurious Fitbit currently has £90 off and there's never been a better time to pick one up. It comes in blue, white or grey and has advanced sensors which help to give a complete picture of your health. Fitbit Inspire 2 Tracker Visit Site RRP: £49.99 | Priced under £50, John Lewis are currently including this in a special offer which means one of their specialist in-store Partners can help get you set up on your new device right away. It's very affordable and has all the basic health monitoring features you might want.

The sleek design makes this super stylish as well as practical and this fitness tracker has all the essential features, including heart rate, step count and calorie burn tracking. Currently reduced on Amazon from £129.95 to £97.07 this is a gorgeous and functional fitness tracker to add to your January wish-list. The Sense 2 model is also on sale this month and this has a charge time of just 2 hours and has built-in GPS too. With £90 off, this is now £179 which is brilliant for anyone who’s been eager to pick up one of the ultimate fitness trackers as this has advanced sensors as well as a sleek, subtle design.

(Image credit: Photo by Joe Giddens - Pool/Getty Images)

Ultimately whichever one might take your fancy, many of the main basic features align with Queen Camilla’s Fitbit which has really stood out as a practical, health-focused royal accessory. She might not have been photographed wearing it since becoming Queen Consort last year, but given how much she wore it before as Duchess of Cornwall, it's possible it's still a valued item in her day-to-day accessory collection outside of the public eye when it comes to fitness tracking.