The unlikely family member who helped pick Prince George's name for Kate and William

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Choosing a name for your baby is a challenging task - and it was perhaps even tougher for Kate Middleton and Prince William when they welcomed Prince George, naming the future King of England.

But while there was undoubtedly an element of pressure when it came to naming their baby boy back in July 2013, the-then Duke and Duchess of Cambridge turned to an unlikely family member for help once they had all their name options together. The Times reported how the royal couple came up with a special game for their pet dog, Lupo, to choose George's name.

Kate and William reportedly wrote all the possible names on scraps of paper and put them on the floor of their home. They then let Lupo in to see which piece of paper he went over to - and he picked George.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Gilded Youth: An Intimate History of Growing Up in the Royal Family by Tom Quinn: £15.05 | Amazon Exploring what it's like to grow up in the Royal Family, Tom Quinn brings together historical sources with testimonies from palace staff. There are tales of royal mischievousness, including surprising anecdotes about Queen Elizabeth and Prince William, and it's shocking, funny and insightful all at once.

Apparently, Princess Catherine had her heart set on the name Alexander before settling on George. Royal expert Katie Nicholl said, "Courtiers insisted the pair had not found out the sex of their unborn baby, and friends close to the couple claim William wanted a surprise. Although Kate apparently suspected it was a boy and had set her heart on the name Alexander, they had not yet decided what to call their firstborn."

The name George has a strong royal tie, as it has been the name of six kings, including the late Queen’s father, King George VI. Prince George's full name is George Alexander Louis. He is currently second in the royal line of succession and when he eventually becomes King, George may choose a different name to go by.

While George, who is thought to be set to attend the elite Eton College when he is 13, may go on to become King George VII, the Wales youngster could choose to use one of his middle names for his regnal name.

When monarchs take the throne, they are entitled to select any one of their names to use as their regnal name. As George's full name is George Alexander Louis, he could go by King George, King Alexander or King Louis.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite the entitlement to use the names King Arthur or King Philip, King Charles opted to use his first name, as did Queen Elizabeth II, who could've been Queen Alexandra or Queen Mary.

The Queen’s father, King George VI, was the last monarch to select a different regnal name, having been Prince Albert up until he took the throne. Prince William could also choose to select one of his middle names when he becomes King, with the tradition set to allow him to become King Arthur, King Philip or King Louis.

Although what with George's great grandmother and his grandpa choosing to go by their first names as monarchs, it seems unlikely that either Prince William or Prince George will shun their well-known names when they take the crown - although technically it could happen.

It would also be unlikely for William or George to go by King Louis, considering their iconic son and little brother, Prince Louis.