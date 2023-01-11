The surprising passion Sarah Ferguson and Prince George have in common

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Sarah Ferguson has revealed an unlikely common interest she shares with Prince George, after being asked to share a surprising fact about herself in her latest interview.

Sarah Ferguson has revealed a surprising interest of hers in a new interview, and it just so happens to be shared by Prince George.

The Duchess of York dropped the exciting snippet in a conversation with Marguerite Kaye, the co-author of her latest novel, A Most Intriguing Lady.

Sarah Ferguson and Prince George aren't names you hear in the same sentence very often, but the two royals have more in common than you might think.

In her latest interview (opens in new tab), the Duchess of York spoke to co-author Marguerite Kaye about their forthcoming book, A Most Intriguing Lady, and the fascinating process involved in its creation. The romantic novel, which is published by Mills & Boon and hits shelves on March 13, tells the story of a Duke's daughter who 'secretly moonlights as an amateur sleuth for high society's inner circle.'

After discussing their shared enjoyment of writing with each other, Marguerite asked Sarah to disclose "something about yourself that might surprise everyone."

The 64-year-old offered a litany of bite-sized facts, revealing that she doesn't cook, gallops horses, climbs mountains, and doodles "avidly." Perhaps most interesting was Sarah's revelation that she flies helicopters - a hobby that would likely impress her grandnephew-in-law, Prince George.

The eldest child of the Prince and Princess of Wales hit headlines back in 2017 after photos of him visiting Hamburg Airport stole the hearts of royal fans everywhere. Prince George, who was just three years old at the time, was pictured admiring the helicopters at the airbase towards the end of Prince William and Kate Middleton's five-day-long trip to Germany and Poland.

He was also photographed trying on a helmet and being shown the ropes by William, who had previously worked as a search and rescue ambulance pilot with the Royal Air Force.

"George was excited, with the first helicopter he wanted to sit in the cockpit, and then he wanted to sit in the next one, he already knew there was a difference between them," Antoine van Gent, Airbus' head of flight testing, said in an interview with the Telegraph (opens in new tab).

In August 2021, Sarah revealed that she was "retaking" her helicopter test and "renewing" her license so that she could participate in an Australian TV show about the country's incredible nature.

The Her Heart for a Compass author also said that the program would be called 'Duchess Down Under', but has yet to share any more information about the overseas project.

Elsewhere in Sarah Ferguson's interview, she revealed the four guests she would invite to a dinner party: "The ‘unsinkable’ Molly Brown. Anne Frank. Charlotte Grey. And Queen Elizabeth the First."