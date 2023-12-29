The Royal Family's favourite comfort food for after Christmas revealed
Looking for something that isn’t turkey or leftover this Christmas? The royals have a favourite festive dish
When it comes to the days after Christmas and before the New Year, it’s safe to say there’s a bit of an energy dip. People can forget what day it is, never mind sticking to a strict diet plan or bothering with keeping on top of the food shop.
So, if you’re finding yourself at a loss at what to eat, but you can’t face any more Christmas dinner leftovers, why not turn to the royals?
From their old-fashioned Christmas dinners, Meghan Markle's healthy Christmas cocktail and Kate Middleton's go-to bargain breakfast, there's always something to inspire from their kitchens.
Former royal chef Darren McGrady, who worked at Buckingham Palace for over 10 years, shared a Victorian recipe for something the royals are thought to tuck into around Boxing Day on his YouTube channel.
A TASTE OF HOME: 120 Delicious Recipes from Leading Chefs and Celebrities, £8 | Amazon
Featuring a foreword by Prince William, this is a great gift for any cooking enthusiasts. Filled with 120 recipes from both celebrities and leading chefs, it also includes the Prince of Wales's Spaghetti Bolognese recipe.
The dish - Kedgeree - consists mainly of fish, rice and eggs, and has a rich history dating back to the Victorian era.
As he explains in his video for the dish, “One of the most popular breakfast dishes that I cooked for the Royal Family, is a dish called Kedgeree. It’s the ultimate comfort food dish that was brought over to the Victorians in the era of the Raj by the returning British colonials.”
“The original dish was made of beans and rice and lentils and by the 19th century in the UK, it became a more sophisticated, classy dish for breakfast and brunch, entertaining with the addition of smoked haddock and boiled eggs.”
Ready to give the dish a whirl? We’ve parsed down Darren’s instructions for an easy recipe.
First, you must poach the fish and you can poach in water if you want to, but it’s actually best to poach in milk. As Darren explains, “Milk has that fat in it and as it’s poaching the fat actually holds onto the flavours that are coming out of the fish, that smokiness that comes out of the fish.
“It just needs to poach for about eight to 10 minutes, so pop it in the pan and then we’re going to pour over some milk. We need to cover the fish completely, even though it has a lid on.”
Darren also advises pouring “a little cream in there as well - the opulence of this Victorian dish!”
“The fish will poach in this liquid and then we’ll take the fish out and flake that up once it’s gone cold. The liquid will reduce down a little bit. and then add the rice to it.”
“Smoked haddock has such a distinct flavour and taste to it, that once you’ve tried it you never forget that taste or smell. Once the cream has reduced and this has been reducing for about 10 minutes, I’m going to add a little curry powder in there, and then a little salt and a little pepper. Whisk all those together.”
“Once the fish is cold, then you can start flaking it, so carefully just pull off that skin and then break the fish into little flakes. Traditionally white rice is used, if you want you can use brown rice in there, or you can use cauliflower rice, or even quinoa.”
“Now we can pour this into the bowl. Then I’ll add some hard-boiled eggs.”
“Delicate but delicious smoked haddock, nestling in a creamy almost porridge of curried cream, garnished with a hard-boiled egg and fresh parsley - the ultimate Victorian culinary decadence.”
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Jack Slater is not the Last Action Hero, but that's what comes up first when you Google him. Preferring a much more sedentary life, Jack gets his thrills by covering news, entertainment, celebrity, film and culture for woman&home, and other digital publications.
Having written for various print and online publications—ranging from national syndicates to niche magazines—Jack has written about nearly everything there is to write about, covering LGBTQ+ news, celebrity features, TV and film scoops, reviewing the latest theatre shows lighting up London’s West End and the most pressing of SEO based stories.
-
-
These are the best beauty products of 2023, according to our readers and experts alike
The data has spoken - these are the best loved beauty products of 2023
By Lauren Hughes Published
-
How to style statement trousers: A 59-year-old stylist explains how to wear your festive fits all year round
Fancy pants are a great style option for all occasions, explains Alyson Walsh
By Woman and Home Published
-
Did you notice this unusual thing about the royal’s Sandringham walkabout? The reason for it is touching
Many members of the Royal Family’s Christmas party wore the same accessory – and it wasn’t a coincidence
By Jack Slater Published
-
Former butler reveals 'how fun the royals are' with hilarious Christmas memories - and predicts what luxury gift Kate will get from William
Water fights and day-long parties? The Royals know how to celebrate Christmas
By Jack Slater Published
-
Royal Family reveal 2023 Christmas cards and has everyone saying the same thing
Prince William and Kate Middleton took a notably different approach this year, which could be telling
By Jack Slater Published
-
Royal expert says this member of the royal family is ‘almost certainly’ next to release a tell-all memoir
According to a royal expert, 'Spare' could be moving into the background
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
34 best tiara moments to mesmerise you: from the Imperial State Crown to forgotten gems
No one knows the power of a dazzling tiara or crown moment quite like the royals. Steeped in history and scintillating with diamonds, let’s look at some of the crowning glories.
By Jack Slater Published
-
Royal Family quiz: 35 questions and answers to test your knowledge
Who will take the crown in our Royal Family quiz? Test yourself, your friends and family this summer and see who comes out on top
By Jack Slater Published
-
Princess Eugenie looks 'stunning' in unseen wedding snap as she celebrates second anniversary with Jack Brooksbank
Princess Eugenie looks beautiful in unseen wedding snap shared by friend Zac Posen to mark her second anniversary.
By Selina Maycock Published