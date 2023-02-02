The major royal decision King Charles could reverse for Archie and Lilibet but it’s ‘still up in the air’

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

There’s a major royal decision King Charles could reverse for Archie and Lilibet but it’s reportedly “still up in the air” at the moment.

King Charles could potentially reverse a decision for his Sussex grandchildren Archie and Lilibet to not have titles.

As the grandchildren of the monarch they are entitled to be known as Prince and Princess though nothing has yet been announced.

Since ascending the throne in 2022, His Majesty has made a number of major decisions that affect the structure and roles of the Royal Family. King Charles’ first major move as monarch returned Princess Anne’s prestigious role to her and Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla were granted major new roles in December too.

Though he has yet to do it, there’s also a major royal decision King Charles could reverse for Archie and Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor. However, a source has claimed that whether or not he will do so currently remains “up in the air” amid the recent drama following Prince Harry’s memoir’s release.

(Image credit: Photo by Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

Neither of King Charles’ Sussex grandchildren were born with HRH titles and are not known as Prince or Princess, but Master and Miss. At the time of Archie’s birth it was widely believed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had chosen for their son not to have a title, perhaps to afford him a higher level of privacy and independence.

However, opening up to Oprah Winfrey in 2021, Meghan claimed that the choice had not been theirs at all, instead alleging that it was “not our decision to make”. As per Oprah Daily (opens in new tab), the Duchess of Sussex described it as “a decision that they felt appropriate” and said that “having the title gives you safety and security”.

Despite this, it’s also been reported that Prince Harry and Meghan turned down a royal title of a different sort for Archie amid bullying fears. Earl of Dumbarton is one of the Duke of Sussex’s other titles and it’s thought that Archie could have used this.

(Image credit: Photo by Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

Either way, when King Charles ascended the throne Archie and Lilibet became entitled to Prince and Princess titles as the grandchildren of the monarch. Although Lady Louise Windsor isn’t a Princess, the same was true for her when her grandmother Queen Elizabeth was monarch in terms of being entitled to this title. As of yet, though, His Majesty hasn’t made the announcement that Archie and Lilibet have received these new titles.

According to an unnamed source who opened up to Vanity Fair (opens in new tab), in light of Prince Harry and Meghan’s Netflix series and the memoir allegations and the resulting scrutiny, a level of “trust” allegedly needs to be earned first.

“The matter of titles is still up in the air,” the source claimed. “The feeling is that the titles need to be earned. The royals need to know that they can trust Harry and Meghan not to keep damaging the reputation of the family.”

(Image credit: Photo by Jon Super - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Whatever happens regarding whether King Charles reverses the original decision for Archie and Lilibet to not have titles, speculation is building over whether the Sussexes will be at the coronation. King Charles’ coronation day is also Archie’s 4th birthday and so it would certainly be lovely for them to be in the UK and possibly spend some time together.